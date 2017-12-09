Nitin Gadkari proposes solution for stubble burning, pollution in India

Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari on Saturday proposed a solution for stubble burning predominant in Punjab-Haryana region that is considered the "main" reason behind severe pollution levels in Delhi.

While addressing the Moneycontrol's 'India's Road Ahead' conference in Mumbai, Gadkari said that rice straw could be used for manufacturing second-generation ethanol or bio-ethanol, which could be mixed with petrol, thereby, reducing fuel costs in India.

"The costs will go down, pollution will go down," the Union minister said, adding that he will announce a policy of blending 15 percent methanol in petrol in the upcoming Parliament session.

The Union Minister added that auto manufacturing companies such as Volvo, Mercedes, Audi have already made flexible-fuel engines that can run both on fuel and ethanol.

"A consumer can check the prices of fuel and ethanol at a petrol pump and choose accordingly," Gadkari said, adding that the total investment opportunity on ethanol alone would be Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

In November, the Oil ministry had launched a draft bio-ethanol policy that aimed at the production of bio-ethanol from lignocellulosic biomass as against the conventional approach of molasses-based ethanol production. The draft policy mentioned about the Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP) which aims at blending 20 percent ethanol in petrol by 2030.

With an aim to stop the import of crude oil and bring down pollution levels, Gadkari stated that the government has been working on a new initiative of setting up an electric lane for electric trucks along the Delhi-Mumbai highway. The work has already started for this project, he added.

The initiative is likely to reduce congestion on highways as well as encourage the use of electric trucks for transportation as a special electric lane would reduce travel time between these two cities.

Stressing the importance of route connectivity, Gadkari listed several projects such as Sagarmala and Bharatmala that aim at improving the road, rail and port connectivity with the development of ports along rivers and coasts being the first priority.

The government is also planning to open a cruise terminal with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in Goa, which will start operating from December, Gadkari added.

Gadkari also mentioned four missions of his department including an investment of over Rs 25 lakh crore in five years on the development of roads, railways, and ports; account for 2-3 percent of the GDP; create around 1 crore jobs and reduce the number of accidents.

In addition, the ministry will also aim at bringing down the logistics costs to 12 percent from 18 percent.

On the construction of roads and highways, Gadkari said that the government is aiming to increase the pace of construction to 40 kilometres per day from 28 kilometres per day further in the next couple of years as roads play a major role in the economic growth of the country.

"With roads come prosperity, job creation, and development on either side of the road as industrial parks and smart cities come up," Gadkari said.

Gadkari also aims to improve the department's performance in FY18 by increasing the total number of road projects awarding to 20,000 km from the year ago's 16,000 km.

A special committee has been formed to look at the projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore located at strategically important locations such as North East, he added.

The government has planned several smart cities, chemical clusters and over 14 industrial parks under the Bharatmala project, he added.