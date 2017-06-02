NITI poverty elimination task force submits report to Modi

NITI Aayog's task force on the elimination of poverty has submitted its report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aayog's Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya said today.

Pursuant to the decision taken at the first meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8, 2015, a task force on the elimination of poverty in India was constituted by NITI Aayog on March 16, 2015, under the chairmanship of Panagariya.

The current poverty estimates are based on the methodology recommended by the expert group under the chairmanship of Suresh D Tendulkar in 2009.

According to the Tendulkar Committee methodology, those whose daily consumption of goods and services exceeds Rs 33.33 in cities and Rs 27.20 in villages are not poor.

As per the numbers, only 22 percent of the people can be classified as poor in the country.

Panagariya, at a press conference, further said that while NITI lays the roadmap to transform UP, many other states are now seeking development support.

The former Columbia Universiy economics professor also pointed out that migration is an important aspect of development.

"While rural areas need to be developed sustainability, migration shouldn't be treated negatively," he said.