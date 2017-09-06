App
Sep 06, 2017 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NITI Aayog unveils 10-point nutrition action plan

The new strategy allows states to make strategic choices by decentralising planning and involve local innovation, fixing accountability for nutrition outcome.

NITI Aayog unveils 10-point nutrition action plan

Moneycontrol News

NITI Aayog's high level panel has chalked out a 10-point nutrition action plan which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Kuposhan Mukt Bharat" initiative, according to a report in The Economic Times.

On Tuesday, National Nutrition Strategy focusing on governance reforms, convergence of state and district implementation programmes, counselling and community-based monitoring was launched to reduce undernourishment in the country.

The new strategy allows states to make strategic choices by decentralising planning and involving local innovation, and fixing accountability for nutrition outcome.

The report estimated that one third of children in India are undernourished. India pays an income penalty of 9 to 10 percent due to stunted growth of the workforce.

The nutrition strategy includes a framework in which four determinants of nutrition - uptake of health services, drinking water and sanitation, food and income, and livelihoods - work together in order to accelerate decline of under-nutrition in India.

Currently, there is lack of real-time measurement of these determinants, which the Aayog believes can "reduce our capacity for targeted action".

The Aayog said the strategy gives prominence to demand and community mobilisation as an important determinant to tackle India's nutritional requirements.

The framework works in line with 'Kuposhan Mukt Bharat' and aims to ensure the states create customised State and District Action Plans to meet local needs and challenges.

