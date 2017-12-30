App
Dec 30, 2017 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nirbhaya Fund not being used for women: Mother

She alleged that the Nirbhaya Fund set up in her daughter's name was not being used for security and empowerment of women

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The mother of a woman whose gang-rape in a moving bus and subsequent death in 2012 triggered a nationwide outrage has alleged that the Nirbhaya Fund set up in her daughter's name was not being used for security and empowerment of women.

"The Nirbhaya Fund should have been used for women security and empowerment but it is being for works like road construction," Asha Devi said at a programme in her village Maderwa Kala to mark the conclusion of the Nirbhaya Jyoti Yatra which had started from Lucknow.

"The fund needs to be used in setting up schools and hospitals," she stressed. She also said her pleas for an appointment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the past two months had proved futile.

tags #India #Nirbhaya Fund

