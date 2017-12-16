Nirbhaya death anniversary: The horrific event that ensured women's safety is given priority

Five years after the brutal gang rape of 23-year-old Nirbhaya in New Delhi, after which the city earned its dubious nickname 'rape capital', India seems to have changed in more ways than one.

The candle light marches, protests in Delhi and across other cities in India, and massive campaigns on both conventional and social media that followed the incident awakened the people of India to the horror of rape in a way no other incident has ever before.

A higher portion of our vast population is now taking women's safety seriously and it has become more than just a narrative used by politicians to gain brownie points.

Detailed below are some of the most important repercussions of Nirbhaya's rape and its aftermath:

> Reforms on Rape Laws

The December 16 gang rape triggered massive protests, candle marches and demonstrations across the country that led to historic changes in existing criminal laws in India's constitution.

Six days after the horrifying incident, the central government constituted the Justice Verma Committee, headed by former Chief Justice of India JS Verma, to amend laws that dealt with rape and provide sterner ways to punish such crimes.

The committee, which received over 80,000 suggestions for amendments to rape laws from many citizens including jurists, lawyers, NGOs and women’s groups, submitted a report in a less than a month's time, which later formed the basis of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2013, after first being implemented as an ordinance.

The recommendations suggested the inclusion of stalking, voyeurism and intentional touching as an offence, as well as, more stringent punishments for rapists and the addition of the definition of “gang rape” in the law.

While suggestions to make marital rape a punishable offence were not taken, major changes were made in existing rape laws. The 2013 Act expanded the definition of rape to include oral sex as well as the insertion of an object, which was earlier not included, or any other body part into a woman’s vagina, urethra or anus.

The punishments for rapists were made stricter under the new law and separate punishments were listed for offenders including the possibility of a death sentence, while various rules that encouraged shaming the victim and had nothing to do with the crime, such as the two-finger test, or questioning the victim’s previous sexual history, were abolished.

> Fast-track courts

Fast-track courts were also set up for rape cases in order to conduct trials on a day-to-day basis and not stretch them over several months.

These courts are directed to complete trials within two months of the charge sheet resulting in the reduction in the time taken for trials of rape cases.

> Nirbhaya Fund

The Government of India announced a Rs 1,000 crore Nirbhaya Fund, stemming from the word Nirbhaya — the Hindi word for 'fearless'.

In 2015, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) was made the nodal agency for utilisation of the funds for appraising, reviewing and monitoring of schemes given by ministries. Over nine proposals from the Ministries of Home Affairs and Railways, Delhi Police and Delhi Transport Department were submitted in 2016 to ensure women's safety.

> Women safety narrative

The brutality of the Nirbhaya case, which shook the entire country, brought back the debate about the status of women's safety across India, resulting in the birth of several new NGOs that handled cases of sexual harassment and spread awareness about gender equality.

The incident led to people opening up about incidents of sexual harassment and reporting them, which led to an increase in reported crimes against women across India.

In 2016, the national capital accounted for 40 percent of the rapes reported in 19 major cities in the country, 33 percent of all crimes against women and the highest crime rate overall, according to 2015-16 National Crime Records Bureau data.

The increased percentage of crime against women does not necessarily indicate only an increase in crime against women, but may be a reflection of the increased awareness about sexual harassment and assault that resulted in more cases getting reported.

There is no doubt that Nirbhaya's was not just another rape case. The media made sure of that, the people of India made sure of that, and the government was forced to sit up and take notice.

The writing on the wall was a stern warning against taking women's safety lightly and a reminder that it was a woman's right to feel and be safe. The extent to which the message was heard and heeded is another matter, but steps have been taken in the right direction and there is promise of more to come.