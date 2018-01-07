App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 07, 2018 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nine restaurants in Connaught Place may lose licence over violation of fire safety norms

The move comes following a fire in a Mumbai pub on December 29 that claimed 14 lives, sparking off safety concerns at eateries and restaurants in the national capital

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Connaught Place
Connaught Place

At least nine restaurants in Central Delhi's Connaught Place may lose their licence for violation of fire safety norms, with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) issuing show-cause notices to them.

The move comes following a fire in a Mumbai pub on December 29 that claimed 14 lives, sparking off safety concerns at eateries and restaurants in the national capital, as just 400 of them have an no objection certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Fire Service.

"We had conducted inspection of all restaurants in Connaught Place and identified nine of them which have been violating fire safety norms.

"Show cause notices have been issued to them and they may lose their licence if norms are not complied with," a senior NDMC official told PTI.

related news

The official, however, did not reveal the names of the restaurants, saying, "We are not making their names public at this stage, till we receive their replies."

The civic body had last week warned traders associations in its area to ensure that restaurants operating in its area abide by trade licence conditions, fire safety norms and comply with sitting capacity conditions or face cancellation of their permits and sealing of their premises.

"All trade associations were requested to kindly impress upon their members/restaurants operating in respective areas to strictly abide by trade license conditions. There should not be any laxity on the fire safety measures and sitting capacity sanctioned in each restaurant is strictly complied with," the official said.

The two major markets in NDMC area which are flooded with restaurants are Khan Market and Connaught Place.

According to norms, eateries with a seating capacity of less than 50 do not need an NOC from police and fire departments.

tags #Connaught Place #Delhi #India #Kamala Mills fire

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.