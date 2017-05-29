App
May 29, 2017 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIA probes three Kashmiri separatists

The questioning comes after the central probe agency, formed in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, named three Pakistan-based separatists in a Preliminary Enquiry (PE).

Three Kashmiri separatists appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today, in connection with a case related to the funding of terror and subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Agency sources said Farooq Ahmad Dar alias 'Bitta Karate', Nayeem Khan and Javed Ahmed Baba alias 'Gazi' of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat arrived at NIA for questioning.

The case is based on a sting operation, aired on a news channel, in which Khan was purportedly shown confessing to receiving money from Pakistan-based terror groups through hawala channels.

The questioning comes after the central probe agency, formed in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, named Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba chief Hafeez Saeed, hardline Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Jammu and National Front Chairman Nayeem Khan in a Preliminary Enquiry (PE).

Khan has since been suspended from the Geelani-led Hurriyat Conference.

