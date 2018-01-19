App
Jan 19, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHAI toll plazas to have Highway Nest, food & beverage kiosks

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways termed them as Highway Nest; these kiosks are under construction on both up-side and down-side at all 372 NHAI run toll plazas

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Toll plazas run by NHAI will soon have kiosks selling drinking water, tea/coffee, and packaged food for the convenience of highways users, the government today said.

"Termed as Highway Nest, these kiosks are under construction on both up-side and down-side at all 372 NHAI run toll plazas," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

These kiosks are being built on 10mx20m paved platforms about 200-250 metres from the toll plaza, it said, adding that toilet facilities including that for the physically challenged are also available at these sites.

"Two Highway Nests have been inaugurated - one at Narayanpura toll plaza on NH-76 on Udaipur-Chittorgarh-Kota route under Regional Office, Jaipur and another at Hyderabad- Vijayawada section of NH-65, Korlapahad toll plazas at km 118.250 (TP-2) under RO Hyderabad," the statement said.

Efforts are being made to have the Highway Nest in place on all the remaining toll plazas by the end of March 2018, it added.

