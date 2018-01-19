NHAI toll plazas to have Highway Nest, food & beverage kiosks

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways termed them as Highway Nest; these kiosks are under construction on both up-side and down-side at all 372 NHAI run toll plazas
Toll plazas run by NHAI will soon have kiosks selling drinking water, tea/coffee, and packaged food for the convenience of highways users, the government today said.
"Termed as Highway Nest, these kiosks are under construction on both up-side and down-side at all 372 NHAI run toll plazas," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
These kiosks are being built on 10mx20m paved platforms about 200-250 metres from the toll plaza, it said, adding that toilet facilities including that for the physically challenged are also available at these sites.
"Two Highway Nests have been inaugurated - one at Narayanpura toll plaza on NH-76 on Udaipur-Chittorgarh-Kota route under Regional Office, Jaipur and another at Hyderabad- Vijayawada section of NH-65, Korlapahad toll plazas at km 118.250 (TP-2) under RO Hyderabad," the statement said.Efforts are being made to have the Highway Nest in place on all the remaining toll plazas by the end of March 2018, it added.