Nov 21, 2017 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NHAI targets fewer highways under second round of TOT bidding; expects to raise USD 500 million

As per ‘high level direction’, NHAI has been directed to take up fewer highway projects in the second tranche to ‘spread’ the quality projects throughout the process

Nikita Vashisht

National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) second leg for highway monetisation under Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) mode could have fewer highway projects with target amount to be half of first tranche of over Rs 6,000 crore.

NHAI and Ministry for road transport and highways (MoRTH) are contemplating raising “half a billion” with “lesser number of projects” under the second tranche of bidding.

“Some grouping had been done for the first tranche but now some directions have come that we should make smaller groups (number of highways)” a senior official from MoRTH told Moneycontrol.

Under the TOT mode, a concessionaire takes operational and maintenance (O&M) responsibility for completed highway projects and charge toll from public for an approximate period of 30 years. It, however, has to make an upfront payment to NHAI.

NHAI put out tender in October, inviting bids for nine highway projects of 680.64 kilometer in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. It expects to raise Rs 6,258 crore in total. It also expects additional Rs 800 crore for contingent O&M operations, taking the total figure to Rs 7,000 crore. Bidding is open till January 9, 2018.

The official said that as per the “high level direction”, NHAI has been directed to take up fewer highway projects in the second tranche to “spread” the quality projects throughout the process.

“Because we are monetising our assets, we have to make it attractive to bidders… We also can’t put all our best apples in one basket,” he said.

The process for identification of such projects is being done by NHAI with special focus on “revenue collection” from toll.

“Project preparatory activities are going on in full swing for second round of bidding,” said an official from NHAI adding, “This means identification of projects and doing due assessment of physical condition of projects and assessment of toll revenue”.

He said that “due diligence” was being given on toll collection to have minimum disparities between projections and actual collections.

“We are giving due diligence to models estimating revenue collection so that the estimation is as close to reality as possible. So that the bidders get near correct picture when they bid,” he said.

The official from highways ministry said that “mixing and matching” was being done by NHAI to have the suitable projects under second tranche.

“We have asked NHAI to come up with smaller tranche… The mixing and matching… the study is going on,” he said.

When asked about the amount that the ministry and NHAI expects to raise with fewer projects, he said that the “second tranche would be half a million”.

Sources said that the second tranche could be ready by year end but it would be put out for bidding by the beginning of next financial year.

“Targets are there but right now, it would be difficult to quantify the time frame for bidding,” said the official from NHAI.

tags #Highways #NHAI

