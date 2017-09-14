NHAI proposes building of a third ring road to tackle traffic congestion in New Delhi

Moneycontrol News

New Delhi may soon get a third ring road that will ease the traffic congestion faced by the city. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed a project to build a 49-km long corridor that will solve the traffic troubles of the capital.

In a meeting held by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the NHAI suggested the completion of the Urban Extension Road 2 project in the capital along with the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Express Highway. The NHAI has envisioned a two-phase project in which the first phase will be executed by it while the next phase will be done by the Government of Delhi.

In the first phase, a corridor will be built to connect NH 1 and NH 8. This will be followed by Phase II where NH 8 will be connected to both NH 2 and NH 10. As per the officials, the new corridor will provide an alternative route to the traffic coming from these highways.

According to the NHAI, the existing Outer Ring Road which terminates near the Salimgarh fort leaves no alternative routes for vehicles that come through NH 2. Delhi government’s proposal to build Kalindi bypass as a way to reduce congestion has also not materialised as yet.