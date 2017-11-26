App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 26, 2017 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHAI gets notice for not controlling dust pollution

The Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) has served a notice to the project director of the NHAI for allegedly violating air pollution norms while constructing the four-lane highway connecting Raipur and Bilaspur

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Chhattisgarh government agency has accused the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), engaged in the construction of Raipur-Bilaspur highway, of violating air pollution control norms.

The Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) has served a notice to the project director of the NHAI for allegedly violating air pollution norms while constructing the four-lane highway connecting the two key cities.

Taking cognisance of dust pollution caused during the four-laning work of the road, the CECB issued a notice to the project director of the NHAI yesterday seeking a reply within 15 days, a board official said today.

In the notice, the CECB has sought to know why strong action should not be taken against the agency under the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act for not controlling dust during the construction and why the four-laning work should not be stopped, he said.

The board has asked construction agencies in Bilaspur to sprinkle water at the construction sites and the municipal corporation to do a similar thing on roads so as to prevent dust pollution, he added.

Similar notices have also been served to authorities involved in upgradation of nearly half a dozen roads in the state capital, the official said.

tags #Chhatisgarh #environment #India #NHAI

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.