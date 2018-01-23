NHAI approves Rs 866 crore project in Madhya Pradesh

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded a Rs 866 crore project in Madhya Pradesh for widening of a stretch on National Highways No 12, the government said today.

The NHAI has issued Letter of Award (LOA) for the development of Hiran River to Sindoor River stretch on NH 12 to Krishna Constructions-Gawar Construction Ltd JV, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The 866.39 crore project would be implemented on EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) mode in 24 months, it said. "It includes upgradation of the highway from 2 lane to 4 lane with rigid pavement (cement concrete road), along with construction of 4 major bridges, 20 minor bridges, 9 underpasses at the location of minor junction and 29 minor junctions for the free and safe movement of road users".

It said 13 km of the project road passes through wildlife sanctuary in which 39.750 hectare forest land is required for diversion.

"The road also passes through Reserve and Protected forest for 2 km length in which 11.081 ha forest land is required for diversion. In order to facilitate free and safe movement of wildlife, adequate mitigation measures have been included in the project," the statement added.

On completion of the project, the journey on this highway stretch will become safer, saving time, fuel and vehicle maintenance cost, it said.