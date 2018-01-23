App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 23, 2018 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHAI approves Rs 866 crore project in Madhya Pradesh

NHAI has awarded a Rs 866 crore project in Madhya Pradesh for widening of a stretch on National Highways No 12, the government said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded a Rs 866 crore project in Madhya Pradesh for widening of a stretch on National Highways No 12, the government said today.

The NHAI has issued Letter of Award (LOA) for the development of Hiran River to Sindoor River stretch on NH 12 to Krishna Constructions-Gawar Construction Ltd JV, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The 866.39 crore project would be implemented on EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) mode in 24 months, it said. "It includes upgradation of the highway from 2 lane to 4 lane with rigid pavement (cement concrete road), along with construction of 4 major bridges, 20 minor bridges, 9 underpasses at the location of minor junction and 29 minor junctions for the free and safe movement of road users".

It said 13 km of the project road passes through wildlife sanctuary in which 39.750 hectare forest land is required for diversion.

"The road also passes through Reserve and Protected forest for 2 km length in which 11.081 ha forest land is required for diversion. In order to facilitate free and safe movement of wildlife, adequate mitigation measures have been included in the project," the statement added.

On completion of the project, the journey on this highway stretch will become safer, saving time, fuel and vehicle maintenance cost, it said.

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.