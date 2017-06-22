NGT show-cause notice to Centre, Haryana on Basai wetland

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre and the Haryana government asking why the work on a waste treatment plant, being built in the catchment area of Basai wetland in Gurugram, should not be stayed due to its adverse impact on the water body.

A vacation bench headed by Justice S P Wangdi sought a response from the environment ministry, the Manohar Lal Khattar government, Gurugram municipal corporation, and IL and FS Environmental Infrastructure and Services Ltd. after a plea by an NGO alleged that the Basai wetland was in a critical condition due to the project.

"At this stage, we are not inclined to grant any interim order as prayed for without hearing the respondents.

"In the meantime, the respondents shall show cause as to why the prayer for interim order sought by the applicant shall be not granted," the bench said.

The green panel also directed the Haryana government to consider the representation of the NGO and take an appropriate decision.

"Since it is not clear as to whether the construction and debris plant is within the wetland area or not, the Haryana government shall furnish the revenue records pertaining to the area by way of an affidavit before July 5," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Delhi Bird Foundation seeking stay on the project contending that the Basai wetland, though not declared as a wetland under the Wetland (Conservation & Management) Rules, 2010, was a valuable water body.

"The construction and debris plant which is under process of establishment shall have an adverse impact upon the water body due to various activities connected with the plant," the plea filed through advocates Saurabh Sharma and Meera Gopal said.

The plant, according to the Gurugram municipal corporation, will be spread over 3.5 acres of land and will process 500 tonnes of waste a day.