Jan 24, 2018 05:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT asks GDA to pay Rs 32.42 lakh for water pipeline maintenance

The counsel appearing for the UP government told the tribunal that Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for laying of sewer line network in Maharajpur village in Ghaziabad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) to pay Rs 32.42 lakh to the municipal corporation for maintenance of drinking water pipeline in village Maharajpur in Ghaziabad.

A bench headed by acting Chairperson Justice U D Salvi also directed the municipal corporation to take over the drinking water pipeline laid by Ghaziabad Development Authority in the village within two weeks.

"We direct the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam to take over drinking water pipeline laid by Ghaziabad Development Authority in the village Maharajpur within two weeks, and the payment of Rs 32,42,162 shall be made by the Ghaziabad Development Authority to Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam within one week thereafter," the bench said.

A decision to finalise the DPR will be taken on or before on February 28, 2018 and the sewer lines network would be laid within the next one year after the approval of the project, the counsel said.

The matter will now be heard on March 22.

The tribunal had earlier directed the Ghaziabad municipal corporation to clean all drains carrying storm water in ward no 28 of Maharajpur village and carry out desilting of all the storm water drains.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Ghaziabad resident Hazi Arif seeking cleaning of storm water drains in the area and providing of sewer connection to the houses.

