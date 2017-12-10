News LIVE: Dangal actress alleges sexual harassment on Vistara flight

Dangal actress alleges sexual harassment on Vistara flight

Zaira Wasim, the 17-year-old star of films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar, on Sunday alleged that she was sexually harassed by a co-passenger on a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight.

In an Instagram Live video, a tearful Wasim said she was on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger allegedly started caressing her neck while she was asleep. The teenager said she tried to record the harassment when she felt his hand, but couldn’t as the lights were dim.

“This is not done, I am disturbed… Is this how you’re going to take care of girls?” Wasim said in the video after landing.

She also expressed her disappointment at Vistara’s cabin crew, saying they failed to help her.

Vistara issued a statement saying it was carrying out a detailed investigation and would support the actress in every way required. "We have zero tolerance for such behaviour," the airline said on Twitter.