HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Dangal actress alleges sexual harassment on Vistara flight

Stay tuned for live updates from across the news spectrum.

  • Dec 10, 09:41 AM (IST)

    Dangal actress alleges sexual harassment on Vistara flight

    Zaira Wasim, the 17-year-old star of films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar, on Sunday alleged that she was sexually harassed by a co-passenger on a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight.

    In an Instagram Live video, a tearful Wasim said she was on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger allegedly started caressing her neck while she was asleep. The teenager said she tried to record the harassment when she felt his hand, but couldn’t as the lights were dim.

    “This is not done, I am disturbed… Is this how you’re going to take care of girls?” Wasim said in the video after landing.

    She also expressed her disappointment at Vistara’s cabin crew, saying they failed to help her.

    Vistara issued a statement saying it was carrying out a detailed investigation and would support the actress in every way required. "We have zero tolerance for such behaviour," the airline said on Twitter.

  • Dec 10, 09:32 AM (IST)

    US hails end of Islamic State's 'vile occupation' in Iraq

    The United States hailed the end of the Islamic State group's "vile occupation" of Iraq on Saturday after the Baghdad government declared victory in a three-year war, but warned that the jihadists still posed a threat.

    "The Iraqi announcement signals the last remnants of ISIS's self-proclaimed 'caliphate' in Iraq have been erased and the people living in those areas have been freed from ISIS's brutal control," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

  • Dec 10, 09:28 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to our news blog. It was a busy Saturday on the political front as voting in the first phase of the high-stakes Gujarat elections took place. Almost half of the 182 constituencies in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state went to the polls, with a turnout of 68 percent recorded. The BJP said it was confident of a landslide victory. The Congress, meanwhile, alleged that tampering of EVMs took place via Bluetooth — a charge that the Election Commission has denied.

