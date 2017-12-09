News Live: Uber agrees to settle case filed by Indian rape victim

Uber agrees to settle case filed by Indian rape victim

Uber Technologies and an Indian woman who had accused its top executives of improperly obtaining her medical records after a company driver raped her have agreed to settle a civil US lawsuit.

When contacted, Uber confirmed the filing which says a settlement has been reached between all defendants and Uber expects the case to be dismissed in January. Terms of the settlement were, however, not disclosed.

In 2014, the Indian woman was raped by an Uber driver in New Delhi. She had filed a lawsuit earlier and later "voluntarily" withdrew it.