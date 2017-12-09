News Live: Uber agrees to settle case filed by Indian rape victim

Uber agrees to settle case filed by Indian rape victim
Uber Technologies and an Indian woman who had accused its top executives of improperly obtaining her medical records after a company driver raped her have agreed to settle a civil US lawsuit.
When contacted, Uber confirmed the filing which says a settlement has been reached between all defendants and Uber expects the case to be dismissed in January. Terms of the settlement were, however, not disclosed.
In 2014, the Indian woman was raped by an Uber driver in New Delhi. She had filed a lawsuit earlier and later "voluntarily" withdrew it.
Dec 09, 12:29 PM (IST)
China warns citizens in Pakistan of possible terror attacks
China has warned its citizens in Pakistan to be on alert after receiving intelligence reports about possible attacks targeting Chinese.
The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said on its website today it had information about a "series of terror attacks" planned against Chinese organisations and personnel, without giving details. It urged its citizens to stay inside and avoid crowded places.
Dec 09, 12:14 PM (IST)
Nitin Gadkari at India's Road Ahead: 15 factories to come up to develop second-generation ethanol from biomass
Dec 09, 11:20 AM (IST)
Nitin Gadkari at India's Road Ahead: North-East primary focus of BJP government, Rs 1 lakh crore projects in next two years just for Assam.
Dec 09, 11:17 AM (IST)
Nitin Gadkari at India's Road Ahead: Plans underway to reduce India's dependency on fuel imports.
Dec 09, 10:59 AM (IST)
Nitin Gadkari at India's Road Ahead conference: Working hard to add 2-3% to GDP from Road and Transport ministry.
Dec 09, 10:31 AM (IST)
Union minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari speaks at Moneycontrol’s India’s Road Ahead conference.
Dec 09, 10:24 AM (IST)
North Korea blamed US "nuclear blackmail" for soaring tensions over its weapons programme in rare meetings with a senior UN official, but agreed to regular communication with the organisation, state media said today.
Jeffrey Feltman arrived in Beijing today after wrapping up a five-day visit to Pyongyang aimed at defusing the crisis, just a week after North Korea said it test-fired a new ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States.
His trip -- the first by a UN diplomat of his rank since 2010 -- saw him meet Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho and vice foreign minister Pak Myong-Kuk, the North's state news agency KCNA said.
Dec 09, 10:03 AM (IST)
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the constitutional validity of a colonial era law on adultery which punishes only the man even though the woman,with whom he has had consensual sex, may be an equal partner.
The top court also said if the husband gives consent for sexual intercourse between his wife and another man, then it nullifies the offence of adultery and turns the woman into a commodity, which goes against the principle of gender justice and the constitutional mandate of right to equality.
Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code states that "whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery". Read the full report here.
Dec 09, 10:03 AM (IST)
Good Morning and welcome to our live coverage of business news and other political developments.
