News Live: State-run banks with over 70% govt equity get divestment nod

Raghuram Rajan hinted that he would have resigned as Reserve Bank of India governor if he was forced to implement demonetisation. He reiterated that he had told the Centre that there were ‘alternative approaches’ to deal with black money. In what should be a worry for investors, he warned that "growth in India is slowing when the global economy is taking off."
Sep 08, 04:54 PM (IST)
India has imposed an additional import tax on certain stainless steel flat products from China for five years in order to curb influx of cheaper foreign imports, a government statement said on Friday.
The government imposed 18.95 percent countervailing duty on some hot-rolled and cold-rolled stainless steel flat products, a first such levy on a steel product. This is aimed at helping local steel makers benefit when there is surge in imports, it said.
“This would provide the much-needed relief to the stainless steel industry from the subsidized imports from China,” the statement said.
Sep 08, 04:18 PM (IST)
Will Nirmala Sitharaman's elevation as Defence Minister boost gender parity in the armed forces? Well, here's a start. The Army has finalised a plan to induct women in the military police, a senior officer said.
The plan - being seen as a major step towards breaking gender barriers in the force - is to induct approximately 800 women in military police with a yearly intake of 52 personnel per year, Adjuntant General of the Army Lt. Gen. Ashwani Kumar said.
In June, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat had said the Army was looking at inducting women jawans and the process would start with the induction of women into military police corps.
Sep 08, 03:58 PM (IST)
Public sector banks (PSBs) in which the Centre holds over 65-70% in equity can still divest government equity, a government official told CNBC-TV18. The move is seen as an encouragement to PSBs to raise funds from the market. A number of banks plagued with non-performing loans have been hiving-off non-core assets to raise capital.
Earlier, the additional FY18 PSB recap was being estimated at Rs 4,000-5,000 crore. The official said there is no immediate plans to substantially increase FY18 PSB recap. “A final call on additional FY18 PSB recap is awaited as the government is still assessing banks’ recap requirements,” he said, adding that the government may not look at a substantial additional hike in PSB recap immediately.
Sep 08, 03:37 PM (IST)
The Philippines has suspended trade relations with North Korea to comply with a UN Security Council resolution over its repeated missile tests, Manila’s foreign minister told Reuters. The Philippines is North Korea’s fifth-largest trade partner, with bilateral trade from January to June this year worth USD 28.8 million, according to the state-run Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency. On an annual basis, North Korea imported USD 28.8 million of products from the Philippines in 2016, an increase of 80 percent from the previous year, while Manila’s imports from Pyongyang surged 170 percent to USD 16.1 million.
Sep 08, 03:29 PM (IST)
Suzuki Motor Corp is considering setting up a fourth production line of 2.5 lakh units at its Gujarat plant to take its total capacity to a million units, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava told PTI. The Japanese firm along with partners will set up the proposed lithium-ion battery production plant in Gujarat.
"The Gujarat facility which Suzuki has set up, the first line of 2.5 units has been already commissioned, work is going on the second and third lines that will increase the Gujarat plant capacity to 7.5 million units in 2-3 years," Bhargava said. Fourth line of similar capacity (2.5 lakh units per annum) is presently under review, he added.
Sep 08, 03:27 PM (IST)
UFO Moviez shares surged 8 percent after its consolidated net profit doubled to Rs 14 crore in the quarter ended June from Rs 7.1 crore in same quarter last fiscal. Revenue during the quarter grew 13.9 percent to Rs 153.7 crore as against Rs 135 crore on a year-on-year basis. Consolidated operating profit increased 9.4 percent to Rs 40.1 crore but margin contracted 110 bps to 26.1 percent compared with year-ago period.
Sep 08, 03:19 PM (IST)
Bajaj Finance shares fell over 3 percent as the company raised funds through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route at a discount to its floor price. The special committee of the company approved the closure of the QIP issue period today. "The committee approved the issue price of Rs 1,690 per share, which is a 4.6 percent discount (i.e. Rs 81.90 per share) to the floor price of Rs 1,771.90 per share," the non-banking finance company said. The Rs 4,500 crore QIP issue opened for institutional investors on September 5.
Sep 08, 03:09 PM (IST)
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch warn that asset prices are getting ‘more bubbly’ than in past periods of effervescence. The fault, they say, lies with central banks, which have plied markets with almost USD 14 trillion of stimulus and pushed investors further out the risk spectrum to generate returns. With so many bubble-like scenarios to analyse, Bloomberg asked multi-asset fund managers which bubbles they dislike the most.
Sep 08, 02:43 PM (IST)
The US missile defence system is a global network with 24-hour surveillance by land-, sea- and space-based sensors, all of which are constantly looking for signs of anything amiss in North Korea, reports Bloomberg. Regional missile interceptors are deployed in Japan, South Korea, Guam and on US Navy ships, while military bases in Alaska and California are equipped to intercept a missile headed toward the United States.
If North Korea were to launch a missile, US satellites would detect it almost instantaneously through infrared signals. In less than a minute, the satellite would raise an alarm, and the command and control center at Schriever Air Force Base near Colorado Springs, Colorado would spring into action.
Sep 08, 02:34 PM (IST)
A Russian air strike has killed around 40 Islamic State fighters, including four senior commanders, near the eastern Syrian city of Deir al-Zor, Russia’s defence ministry said. The strike, carried out by Su-34 fighter-bombers and Su-35 fighters, came after an intelligence report on September 5 showed that top Islamic State commanders were meeting at a secret underground command post in the vicinity of Deir al-Zor. Among those killed was Abu Muhammad al-Shimali, who oversees foreign fighters at IS.
Sep 08, 02:28 PM (IST)
Chinese President Xi Jinping told French President Emmanuel Macron that he hoped France could play a ‘constructive role’ in restarting talks on North Korea, reports Reuters. ”The Korean peninsula nuclear issue in the end can only be resolved through peaceful means, including through dialogue and consultations, Xi said in a telephone call with Macron. Macron said France was working to maintain peace and stability on the peninsula and valued China’s role in resolving the issue.
Sep 08, 02:26 PM (IST)
Britain’s manufacturing output expanded at the strongest pace this year in July, but there was little sign of improvement in the trade deficit despite sterling’s sharp fall since last year’s Brexit vote. The data, released on Friday along with figures for the construction industry, suggest Britain’s economy continues to expand at a modest pace at the start of the third quarter after suffering the slowest start to the year since 2012. The Office for National Statistics said manufacturing output rose 0.5 percent in July after car production reversed a dip in the previous month.
Sep 08, 02:17 PM (IST)
Mahindra & Mahindra share fell nearly 3 percent ahead of a GST Council meet to decide on a cess hike on SUVs and luxury cars. The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his state counterparts, will decide the quantum of cess hike for a variety of cars at its meeting on September 9.
The government has already notified a hike in GST cess on mid-size to luxury variants at a maximum of 25 percent from the earlier 15 percent. The company does not want the proposed hike in GST cess on SUVs and bigger cars to be implemented during the festive season as it would have an adverse impact on the auto industry.
Sep 08, 01:58 PM (IST)
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued new norms outlining the formation of a national no-fly list to tackle unruly passengers. The ban, anywhere between 2 months to 2 years, can be imposed depending on three levels of unruly behaviour by passengers.
The regulator allows passengers on a no-fly list to approach the appellate authority to challenge the ban. The appellate panel will consist of a retired judge and representatives of the consumer forum and airlines. It will have to decide on appeals in a time-bound manner within 30 days
The appellate authority orders can be challenged in the high courts.
Sep 08, 01:46 PM (IST)
Panic gripped the passengers of the New Delhi-Manduadih Shiv Ganga Express when its engine got detached from the bogies and chugged forward for over 1 km, an official said. The incident took place when the train was about to reach the Gyanpur railway station today morning. "The train engine got decoupled from the bogies between the Gyanpur station and the Jangiganj railway halt around 10.15 am and moved foward," Station Master Ashok Kumar Verma told PTI.
Sep 08, 01:44 PM (IST)
Congress Rajya Sabha Parliamentarian Digvijaya Singh Twitter repost containing unparliamentary language to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trolled by users. The Congress politician is legendary for foot-in-mouth disease.
The tweet is a meme - it has a picture of Modi with two jokey sentences both of which have curse words. Digvijaya's note on the tweet said he didn't create the meme, but he "couldn't help posting it". His note also said, in an apparent reference to Modi: "He is the best in the art of fooling!"
Sep 08, 01:38 PM (IST)
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is looking to raise Rs 6,000 crore at the upper end of its price band of Rs 651-661 per share. The issue will launch on September 15 and close on September 19. Founded in 2001, ICICI Lombard is the first non-life insurance company to file for an IPO. The initial share sale will see stakeholders ICICI Bank and Fairfax Financial Holdings sell around 86.24 million shares.
Speaking on the same, Chanda Kochhar, MD and CEO, ICICI Bank, said the non-life insurance business is growing at 17.4% CAGR with respect to gross direct premium. Allaying growth fears, she said the non-life insurance penetration in India is less than half of other Asian nations. “The Indian non-life insurance space is an Rs 1.28 lakh crore market at present.”
She sees emergence of new risks helping demand for non-life insurance to grow.
Sep 08, 01:37 PM (IST)
National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) - has started evaluating the feasibility of completing the 27 unfinished Jaypee Group projects. NBCC sees enough “potential” to raise money from the unsold inventory in these projects and the vacant land parcels mortgaged by the embattled builder to banks, sources told Moneycontrol.
Sep 08, 12:34 PM (IST)
Market update: Equity benchmarks traded mildly higher in afternoon as investors looked for fresh triggers. Nifty Pharma and PSU Bank indices underperformed, falling nearly a percent.The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 46.01 points at 31,708.75 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 16.20 points at 9,946.10.
The broader markets also erased gains as the market breadth was balanced. About 1,204 shares advanced against 1,144 declining shares on the BSE.
Sep 08, 12:28 PM (IST)
This appeal follows the uncertainty faced by almost 40,000 homebuyers over their investments after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitting IDBI Bank’s plea for initiating insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech for defaulting on a Rs 526-crore loan earlier last month.
Sep 08, 12:28 PM (IST)
An all-India homebuyers group, in a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sought an amendment to the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016 to ensure that homebuyers' interests are protected during insolvency proceedings, and has also brought to his notice that Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 (RERA) has not offered much relief to buyers as its provisions have been diluted by most states.
Sep 08, 12:21 PM (IST)
American software giant Adobe Systems Incorporated said it expects to close the gender wage gap in the US and India by the end of this year, in a bid to promote diversity and inclusion in the workforce. At its annual Adobe & Women and Leadership Summit held in San Jose, the company announced pay parity across the US and India.
Sep 08, 12:20 PM (IST)
The International Monetary Fund should show ‘good faith’ and avoid making excessive demands of Greece should it choose to participate in the Greek rescue programme's remaining 11 months, French President Emmanuel Macron told AFP. The IMF has said it will only contribute funds to the programme if EU creditors take further steps to lighten Greece's debt load, which has yet to happen over strenuous objections by Germany.
Sep 08, 12:08 PM (IST)
Larsen & Toubro scaled up about 5 percent after Citi raised its target price on the stock to Rs 1,452 apiece from Rs 1,341 earlier. Maintaining a buy rating on the stock, the global brokerage said the company is its top industrial pick with huge upside potential. It is betting that the engineering and construction major’s defence prospects may fructify in 12-15 months.
Sep 08, 11:58 AM (IST)
Sep 08, 11:57 AM (IST)
The euro reached a two-and-a-half-year high versus the dollar as a policy meeting by the European Central Bank gave bulls cause for short-term optimism and did little to support the beleaguered US currency. The euro was up 0.5 percent at USD 1.2077 after touching USD 1.2092, its highest since January 2015. It has gained 1.8 percent on the week.
Sep 08, 11:45 AM (IST)
The US Geological Survey (USGS) has upgraded the magnitude of earthquake of Mexico’s west coast to 8.1. Mexico’s civil protection agency said it was the strongest earthquake to hit the capital since a devastating 1985 tremor that flattened swathes of Mexico City and killed thousands. Reuters reports that helicopters hovered overhead a few minutes later, apparently looking for damage to buildings in the city built on a spongy, drained lake bed.
Post market hours here in India, Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank, said the central bank was looking at how to wind down its EUR 60 billion-a-month buying program. The bank kept its growth and inflation outlooks unchanged. “We will be ready for much of what we have to decide (to scale back stimulus) by October,” Draghi said at the ECB’s post-meeting news conference.
