News Live: Seven coaches of Shaktipunj Express derail in UP

Seven coaches of Howrah-Jabalpur-Shaktipunj Express derail near Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, reports ANI. No injuries have been reported yet. This is the first derailment after Piyush Goyal was appointed as the new Railway Minister at Sunday’s Cabinet reshuffle.
Good Morning Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
Sep 07, 11:19 AM (IST)
Mark Hart spent seven years and USD 240 million waiting for China’s currency to crash, reports Bloomberg. He lost sleep, clients damned near lost his sanity. And now he’s lost his conviction. Hart, who called for a more than 50 percent yuan devaluation last year, has turned bullish on China and its currency.
Sep 07, 11:16 AM (IST)
In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Baba Kalyani, CMD, Bharat Forge, said CV sales in Q1 were subdued but perked up in Q2. He sees India emerge as a major defence manufacturer in the future. On the acquisition front, he is looking at all opportunities including BEML. Formerly Bharat Earth Movers, this state-run undertaking manufactures a variety of heavy equipment, such as that used for earth moving, transport and mining.
Sep 07, 10:46 AM (IST)
ICICI Bank stock is up over 1 percent after CNBC-TV18 reported that the initial public offering (IPO) of its general insurance company will open for subscription in the coming week. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company will launch its initial public offer of up to 8,62,47,187 equity shares on September 15.
The issue consists of offer for sale of up to 3,17,61,478 equity shares by promoter ICICI Bank, up to 5,44,85,709 shares by investor Fal Corporation. The issue also include a reservation of up to 43,12,359 equity shares for purchase by ICICI Bank shareholders. The issue will close on September 19.
Sep 07, 09:53 AM (IST)
Railway officials said the Shaktipunj Express derailment occurred around 6:25 am. All passengers were put on the remaining coaches and by 7:28 am all of them had left the spot. No passenger was injured in the accident. The train was running at a speed of about 40 km per hour which, officials say, prevented any injuries when the incident occurred.
This is the third such derailment in the state in less than a month. On August 19, the Utkal Express had derailed in Muzaffarnagar district, killing 22 people and injuring 156. About 100 passengers were wounded when 10 coaches of Kaifiyat Express train derailed after crashing into a dumper which strayed on to the tracks in Auraiya district on August 23.
Sep 07, 09:43 AM (IST)
New Delhi Television (NDTV), which projects itself as the champion of free speech and public causes, has decided to bar its shareholders from carrying cellphones, bags and other accessories during its annual general meeting scheduled for September 21 at Delhi. Moneylife reports that this probably is the first time that a listed company want to go to such extremes to prevent deliberations at the board meeting from being know to the outside world, including potential investors. If permitted to do so, this will be a bad precedent, which will be quickly adopted by most companies, especially those who have a lot to hide.
Sep 07, 09:40 AM (IST)
Times of India reports that the most active smartphone users in India spend more than 4 hours every day - the equivalent of half a standard workday - on mobile apps. India was among the top 5 markets in terms of total time spent on apps on Android phones in May. In terms of categories, shopping apps, travel, and games emerged as the top categories where people were spending most of their time.
Sep 07, 09:36 AM (IST)
There has been an about 12% rise in the number of sexual harassment complaints reported by the BSE's top 100 listed companies in 2016-17, reports Times of India. While some companies reported fewer cases, others like Wipro, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services reported more than 50 cases during the year. Experts believe there is no reason to be alarmed by higher numbers as this only indicates better transparency and robustness of a company's internal mechanism to handle such cases.
Sep 07, 09:30 AM (IST)
German sportswear maker Adidas is looking to lay off around one-fourth of its staff in India in the coming months, reports TOI.
Sep 07, 09:21 AM (IST)
A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court would pronounce the quantum of sentence against all the convicts of the 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case on Thursday. The court had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the attack Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem on June 16 this year. Arguments over the degree of sentences continued after the conviction in June and concluded on August 10.
Sep 07, 09:12 AM (IST)
Borrowings by Indian companies and banks from the overseas markets are tipped to hit new highs in 2017 with a record USD 12 billion already having been raised so far, reports Financial Express. Appetite for Indian paper remains strong, allowing borrowers to pick up money at very fine rates. Abundance of liquidity globally and the limited supply of paper from India are among the reasons for the record mop-up from overseas markets.
Sep 07, 09:06 AM (IST)
Sep 07, 09:00 AM (IST)
The appellate court of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLAT) will on Thursday decide the fate of the 169 McDonald’s stores and almost 6,500 jobs affected by McDonald’s India’s (MIPL) termination of licence agreement with Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd (CPRL).
HCL Technologies has announced a partnership that includes purchase of select assets with Alpha Insight, a products and solutions company headquartered in London, with expertise in business flow monitoring and operational intelligence. The IT firm said that the proposed asset purchase consideration shall be up to EUR 3.25 million, including payments subject to certain financial milestones.
Sep 07, 08:46 AM (IST)
Petronet LNG will build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Sri Lanka in collaboration with Japanese and Lankan companies. The Sri Lankan government issued a letter of intent to the Indian government in this regard on September 1.
Sep 07, 08:44 AM (IST)
Nestle, the maker of Maggi noodles and KitKat chocolate, is consolidating its product portfolio to focus on high-performing brands. The Swiss company, which launched more than 40 products over two years, is reviewing categories across chocolates, confectionery, coffee and the dairy segment.
Sep 07, 08:43 AM (IST)
The Rs 1,000 crore personal care products unit of Hindustan Uniliver at Doomdooma in Assam has begun commercial production on Wednesday.
Sep 07, 08:41 AM (IST)
A Business Standard report suggests that Nusli Wadia, Chairman of the Wadia Group of Companies, has urged the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to take action against three independent directors of the Tata group companies who he alleges made wrong declarations in annual reports.
Sep 07, 08:37 AM (IST)
Sep 07, 08:34 AM (IST)
The Delhi High Court reserved its decision on whether Daiichi Sankyo could enforce an award it won in a foreign tribunal to recover about Rs 3,500 crore from former Ranbaxy Laboratories promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh.
Sep 07, 08:33 AM (IST)
In bulk deals, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo-Emerging Markets Quality Fund bought 1.1 crore shares or 0.89 percent stake in Himachal Futuristic at Rs 23.92 per share. GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund sold 12.62 lakh shares or 1.16 percent in Gateway Distriparks at Rs 219.67 apiece. The fund held 1.2 percent in Gateway Distriparks at the end of the June quarter.
Sep 07, 08:26 AM (IST)
Equity mutual funds received a record Rs 20,000 crore in net investor flows in August, while the overall assets under management topped the Rs20 trillion mark, reports Business Standard.
Sep 07, 08:26 AM (IST)
ITC has slapped a Rs 1,000 crore defamation suit against proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IiAS) for allegedly making defamatory comments against the company’s directors in one of its reports.
Sep 07, 08:25 AM (IST)
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co has offered to buy out all outstanding loans to Gujarat NRE Coke, a company for which the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has already appointed a resolution professional, or administrator.
Sep 07, 08:25 AM (IST)
Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorbikes, is looking to bid for Italian bike-maker Ducati, reports The Economic Times.
Sep 07, 08:24 AM (IST)
Godrej Appliances, a division of Godrej and Boyce Mfg Co, is targeting 30% growth in sales this festive season as compared to the same period last year, reports Mint.
Sep 07, 08:21 AM (IST)
Hurricane Harvey, which disrupted the global refining and chemical industry, impacting margins, will work in favour of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), reports Mint.
Sep 07, 08:20 AM (IST)
A Rs 1,200 crore construction and maintenance road contract funded by India for the Yagyi-Kalewa section in Myanmar was awarded to a joint venture of Punj Lloyd and Varaha Infra.
Sep 07, 08:11 AM (IST)
Bharat Forge’s total North America Class 8 truck sales have risen 50 percent for August - its best performance since 2014.
