News Live: Left RBI because there was no offer on the table, says Rajan

Seven coaches of Howrah-Jabalpur-Shaktipunj Express derail near Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, reports ANI. No injuries have been reported yet. This is the first derailment after Piyush Goyal was appointed as the new Railway Minister at Sunday’s Cabinet reshuffle.
Good evening Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
Sep 07, 09:06 PM (IST)
Indian banks urgently need a powerful plan like a “Sudarshan Chakra” to restore the health of public sector banks within months if not weeks, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said on Thursday.
Speaking at the 8th RK Talwar Memorial Lecture, Acharya said there were several options being worked out by the government and the RBI such as the Indradhanush plan of 2015 for capitalisation of public sector banks, the government’s divestment programme, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, RBI’s structural resolution mechanisms and the recent Alternative Mechanism approved by the Cabinet.
Acharya was worried, howerver about the pace at which these plans were being implemented and said there was a pressing need to implement many of the options and work them out together at a hurried pace.
Sep 07, 08:21 PM (IST)
The euro saw a volatile afternoon of trade on Thursday as currency traders reacted to comments from Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB).
The single currency was trading at 1.1970 against the US dollar before the economist started his speech at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. London time, but jumped higher to over 1.204 shortly afterwards.
Sep 07, 07:51 PM (IST)
Black money worth Rs 4,900 crore was disclosed by 21,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY), the stash money declaration window announced by the government post demonetisation, an official said on Thursday.
The Income Tax Department, a top government official told PTI, has collected a tax of Rs 2,451 crore till now from these declarations.
Sep 07, 07:21 PM (IST)
While the group, which had collected money in the name of real estate projects among other schemes, was asked by Sebi nearly three years ago to refund Rs 49,100 crore to the investors, the regulator has passed a fresh order to impose a monetary penalty for violation of Sebi's Prevention of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices Regulations, reports PTI.
Sep 07, 07:19 PM (IST)
SEBI imposes Rs 2,423 crore penalty on PACL and four directors for illegal mobilisation of funds from public.
Sep 07, 07:14 PM (IST)
A day after Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said that Beijing was employing 'salami slicing' and silently taking over Indian territory, China on Thursday said that the Army chief's remarks are contradictory to views expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping in BRICS meeting earlier this week. According to PTI, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a briefing that: "We have noted the statement by relevant people in India, also we noticed some Indian press remarked that the reports are shocking."
Sep 07, 07:06 PM (IST)
According to Rajan, India is grappling with three main issues - the problem of twin balance sheet, lacking education system and slowing power sector.
Sep 07, 07:03 PM (IST)
While demonetisation did slow down the growth, Rajan believes GST, another major reform by the government, will be positive for the country in long-run. Best sign of growth is when the private capex returns.
Sep 07, 06:23 PM (IST)
Journalist Pankaj Mishra, associated with Hindi newspaper Rashtriya Sahara, was shot today at Bihar's Arwal district by two bike-borne men. One arrest has been made in connection with the case. This comes just two days after murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.
Sep 07, 06:19 PM (IST)
“I didn’t resign or get fired,” he said adding that I left because my term ended. Rajan said that he was in dialogue with the government, but felt no consensus was possible.
Sep 07, 06:18 PM (IST)
On his departure, Rajan said: “I left because there was no offer on the table.”
Sep 07, 06:09 PM (IST)
On the government’s demonetisation drive, Rajan said that civil servants cannot just oppose a government policy.
Sep 07, 06:08 PM (IST)
Raghuram Rajan, former Reserve Bank of India governor, in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh said that demontisation has slowed India's growth.
Sep 07, 06:01 PM (IST)
SBI Life Insurance gets SEBI approval for Rs 8,400-crore IPO, which is likely to be launched near September 20-22 period. However, the launch period is subject to approval from the Registrar of Companies, a Reuters report said.
Sep 07, 05:32 PM (IST)
Interest rate on marginal lending facility was unchanged at 0.25% and the interest rate on deposit facility was also left unchanged at -0.40%.
ECB expects key interest rates to remain at current level for extended period. Quantitative easing (QE) to run at €60 billion per month until December 2017.
Sep 07, 05:29 PM (IST)
The European Central Bank leaves benchmark refinancing rate unchanged at 0%.
Sep 07, 05:10 PM (IST)
This means the fate of 169 McDonald's stores in north and east India hangs by a thread as CPRL's licence to operate the outlets lapsed on September 5.
Sep 07, 05:02 PM (IST)
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Thursday refused to pass any interim order on estranged partner Vikram Bakshi's plea against termination of franchise licence agreement by US-based fast food chain McDonald's.
Bakshi's petition will now be taken up on September 21 alongwith another petition filed by McDonald's.
Sep 07, 04:31 PM (IST)
Wondering what moved the markets today? Watch Moneycontrol's video review of today's trading session.
Sep 07, 03:21 PM (IST)
A Knight Frank reveals that India’s residential market delivered 70% return over a five-year period till June.
Sep 07, 03:15 PM (IST)
India's sugar production is estimated to rise 24 percent to 25.1 million tonne in the next marketing year starting October on higher sugarcane area, ISMA said. The country’s sugar production, the world's second largest producer after Brazil, is estimated at 20.2 million tonne in the ongoing 2016-17 marketing year (October-September). Production is expected to rise in 2017-18 on the back of higher cane area and plentiful rains, a spokesperson for the industry body said.
Sep 07, 03:07 PM (IST)
Sep 07, 03:06 PM (IST)
Sep 07, 02:58 PM (IST)
North Korea has pledged to take “powerful counter measures” to respond to US pressure or any new sanctions against it over its missile programme, accusing Washington of wanting war, reports Reuters. Pyongyang’s pledge, made in a statement by its delegation to an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, came after the United States said it wanted the UN Security Council to impose an oil embargo on North Korea, ban the country’s exports of textiles and the hiring of North Korean labourers abroad, and subject leader Kim Jong Un to an asset freeze and travel ban, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Wednesday. “We will respond to the barbaric plotting around sanctions and pressure by the United States with powerful counter measures of our own,” the statement read.
Sep 07, 02:44 PM (IST)
Newly-appointed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told PTI her priority areas would be military preparedness, defence indigenisation, resolving long-pending issues and the welfare of soldiers. Sitharaman, 55, India's first full-time woman defence minister, took charge of the key ministry in the presence of her predecessor Arun Jaitley.
Sep 07, 02:35 PM (IST)
Malaysia’s central bank, leaving its key interest rate unchanged as expected on Thursday, struck a more upbeat tone on the country’s and Asia’s economic performance this year. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) kept the overnight policy rate (OPR) MYINTR-ECI at 3 percent - where it has been since July 2016 - and gave no sign of a need to change the “accommodative” rate anytime soon.
Sep 07, 02:35 PM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin thought the North Korea crisis would not escalate into a large-scale conflict involving nuclear weapons, predicting that common sense would prevail, reports Reuters. But he said he believed North Korea’s leadership feared any freeze of its nuclear programme would be followed by what amounted to “an invitation to the cemetery”.
Sep 07, 01:43 PM (IST)
Cadila Healthcare shares rose about 5 percent after its Moraiya plant received zero observations from the US health regulator. CNBC-TV18 reports that the US Food and Drug Administration has issued zero observations for Moraiya unit (Gujarat) after its re-inspection. The USFDA had re-inspected this facility in 2017.
Sep 07, 01:11 PM (IST)
News18 is quoting OP Chatwal, a CBI official who led the team that was involved in Salem's extradition, as saying that the death sentence could not have been awarded to the underworld kingpin as it would have been a violation of the extradition agreement between India and Portugal.
Portugal, where Salem was hiding before he was extradited to India, does not have the death sentence. And so, the maximum punishment that can be awarded to him is 25 years -- the maximum allowed in that country.
highlights
Black money worth Rs 4,900 crore was disclosed by 21,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY), the stash money declaration window announced by the government post demonetisation, an official said on Thursday.
The Income Tax Department, a top government official told PTI, has collected a tax of Rs 2,451 crore till now from these declarations.
Seven coaches of Howrah-Jabalpur-Shaktipunj Express derail near Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, reports ANI. No injuries have been reported yet. This is the first derailment after Piyush Goyal was appointed as the new Railway Minister at Sunday’s Cabinet reshuffle.
US President Donald Trump promised he would get into great detail about his tax reform plan in the next two weeks. During a visit to North Dakota, he listed his broad principles for tax reform to include simplifying the US tax code and providing tax relief to middle-class Americans.
President Donald Trump forged a surprising deal with Democrats in Congress on Wednesday to extend the US debt limit and provide government funding until December 15, embracing his political adversaries and blindsiding fellow Republicans in a rare bipartisan accord.
Trump met with congressional leaders from both parties and overruled Republicans and his own treasury secretary who wanted a longer-term debt-limit extension rather than the three-month Democratic proposal the president embraced.
If passed by the Republican-led Congress, the agreement would avert an unprecedented default on US government debt, keep the government funded at the outset of the fiscal year beginning October 1 and provide aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Good evening Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
Indian banks urgently need a powerful plan like a “Sudarshan Chakra” to restore the health of public sector banks within months if not weeks, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said on Thursday.
Speaking at the 8th RK Talwar Memorial Lecture, Acharya said there were several options being worked out by the government and the RBI such as the Indradhanush plan of 2015 for capitalisation of public sector banks, the government’s divestment programme, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, RBI’s structural resolution mechanisms and the recent Alternative Mechanism approved by the Cabinet.
Acharya was worried, howerver about the pace at which these plans were being implemented and said there was a pressing need to implement many of the options and work them out together at a hurried pace.
The euro saw a volatile afternoon of trade on Thursday as currency traders reacted to comments from Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB).
The single currency was trading at 1.1970 against the US dollar before the economist started his speech at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. London time, but jumped higher to over 1.204 shortly afterwards.
Black money worth Rs 4,900 crore was disclosed by 21,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY), the stash money declaration window announced by the government post demonetisation, an official said on Thursday.
The Income Tax Department, a top government official told PTI, has collected a tax of Rs 2,451 crore till now from these declarations.
While the group, which had collected money in the name of real estate projects among other schemes, was asked by Sebi nearly three years ago to refund Rs 49,100 crore to the investors, the regulator has passed a fresh order to impose a monetary penalty for violation of Sebi's Prevention of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices Regulations, reports PTI.
SEBI imposes Rs 2,423 crore penalty on PACL and four directors for illegal mobilisation of funds from public.
A day after Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said that Beijing was employing 'salami slicing' and silently taking over Indian territory, China on Thursday said that the Army chief's remarks are contradictory to views expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping in BRICS meeting earlier this week. According to PTI, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a briefing that: "We have noted the statement by relevant people in India, also we noticed some Indian press remarked that the reports are shocking."
According to Rajan, India is grappling with three main issues - the problem of twin balance sheet, lacking education system and slowing power sector.
While demonetisation did slow down the growth, Rajan believes GST, another major reform by the government, will be positive for the country in long-run. Best sign of growth is when the private capex returns.
Journalist Pankaj Mishra, associated with Hindi newspaper Rashtriya Sahara, was shot today at Bihar's Arwal district by two bike-borne men. One arrest has been made in connection with the case. This comes just two days after murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.
“I didn’t resign or get fired,” he said adding that I left because my term ended. Rajan said that he was in dialogue with the government, but felt no consensus was possible.
On his departure, Rajan said: “I left because there was no offer on the table.”
On the government’s demonetisation drive, Rajan said that civil servants cannot just oppose a government policy.
Raghuram Rajan, former Reserve Bank of India governor, in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh said that demontisation has slowed India's growth.
SBI Life Insurance gets SEBI approval for Rs 8,400-crore IPO, which is likely to be launched near September 20-22 period. However, the launch period is subject to approval from the Registrar of Companies, a Reuters report said.
Interest rate on marginal lending facility was unchanged at 0.25% and the interest rate on deposit facility was also left unchanged at -0.40%.
ECB expects key interest rates to remain at current level for extended period. Quantitative easing (QE) to run at €60 billion per month until December 2017.
The European Central Bank leaves benchmark refinancing rate unchanged at 0%.
This means the fate of 169 McDonald's stores in north and east India hangs by a thread as CPRL's licence to operate the outlets lapsed on September 5.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Thursday refused to pass any interim order on estranged partner Vikram Bakshi's plea against termination of franchise licence agreement by US-based fast food chain McDonald's.
Bakshi's petition will now be taken up on September 21 alongwith another petition filed by McDonald's.
Wondering what moved the markets today? Watch Moneycontrol's video review of today's trading session.
A Knight Frank reveals that India’s residential market delivered 70% return over a five-year period till June.
India's sugar production is estimated to rise 24 percent to 25.1 million tonne in the next marketing year starting October on higher sugarcane area, ISMA said. The country’s sugar production, the world's second largest producer after Brazil, is estimated at 20.2 million tonne in the ongoing 2016-17 marketing year (October-September). Production is expected to rise in 2017-18 on the back of higher cane area and plentiful rains, a spokesperson for the industry body said.
North Korea has pledged to take “powerful counter measures” to respond to US pressure or any new sanctions against it over its missile programme, accusing Washington of wanting war, reports Reuters. Pyongyang’s pledge, made in a statement by its delegation to an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, came after the United States said it wanted the UN Security Council to impose an oil embargo on North Korea, ban the country’s exports of textiles and the hiring of North Korean labourers abroad, and subject leader Kim Jong Un to an asset freeze and travel ban, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Wednesday. “We will respond to the barbaric plotting around sanctions and pressure by the United States with powerful counter measures of our own,” the statement read.
Newly-appointed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told PTI her priority areas would be military preparedness, defence indigenisation, resolving long-pending issues and the welfare of soldiers. Sitharaman, 55, India's first full-time woman defence minister, took charge of the key ministry in the presence of her predecessor Arun Jaitley.
Malaysia’s central bank, leaving its key interest rate unchanged as expected on Thursday, struck a more upbeat tone on the country’s and Asia’s economic performance this year. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) kept the overnight policy rate (OPR) MYINTR-ECI at 3 percent - where it has been since July 2016 - and gave no sign of a need to change the “accommodative” rate anytime soon.
Russian President Vladimir Putin thought the North Korea crisis would not escalate into a large-scale conflict involving nuclear weapons, predicting that common sense would prevail, reports Reuters. But he said he believed North Korea’s leadership feared any freeze of its nuclear programme would be followed by what amounted to “an invitation to the cemetery”.
Cadila Healthcare shares rose about 5 percent after its Moraiya plant received zero observations from the US health regulator. CNBC-TV18 reports that the US Food and Drug Administration has issued zero observations for Moraiya unit (Gujarat) after its re-inspection. The USFDA had re-inspected this facility in 2017.
News18 is quoting OP Chatwal, a CBI official who led the team that was involved in Salem's extradition, as saying that the death sentence could not have been awarded to the underworld kingpin as it would have been a violation of the extradition agreement between India and Portugal.
Portugal, where Salem was hiding before he was extradited to India, does not have the death sentence. And so, the maximum punishment that can be awarded to him is 25 years -- the maximum allowed in that country.