News LIVE: Air India seeks Rs 1,100 crore for modifying PM, VVIP airplanes

Air India seeks Rs 1,100 crore for modifying PM, VVIP airplanes

Air India is seeking loan worth over Rs. 1,100 crore for modification of two Boeing aircraft scheduled to be acquired next month for ferrying VVIPs, according to an official document.

According to an NDTV report, the two Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft are to be delivered in January 2018 and the cost for "modification in its (planes) interior configuration" is estimated to be USD 180 million. At current exchange rates, the amount will translate to over Rs. 1,160 crore.

These planes will be used to ferry the President, Vice President and Prime Minister.

In a tender document, the national carrier said it would like to avail a bridge loan of up to $180 million to finance the cost of modification.