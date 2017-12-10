News LIVE: Air India seeks Rs 1,100 crore for modifying PM, VVIP airplanes

Air India seeks Rs 1,100 crore for modifying PM, VVIP airplanes
Air India is seeking loan worth over Rs. 1,100 crore for modification of two Boeing aircraft scheduled to be acquired next month for ferrying VVIPs, according to an official document.
According to an NDTV report, the two Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft are to be delivered in January 2018 and the cost for "modification in its (planes) interior configuration" is estimated to be USD 180 million. At current exchange rates, the amount will translate to over Rs. 1,160 crore.
These planes will be used to ferry the President, Vice President and Prime Minister.
In a tender document, the national carrier said it would like to avail a bridge loan of up to $180 million to finance the cost of modification.
Airtel to connect over 2,100 uncovered villages in North East
Telecom services provider Airtel said on Sunday it will provide mobile connectivity in 2,100 uncovered villages and on national highways in north-eastern states in next 18 months.
“Bharti Airtel has signed an agreement with Department of Telecom (DoT) and the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) for provision of mobile services in identified uncovered villages and national highways in the north-eastern states of Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh,” Airtel said in a statement.
Under the agreement, it said that Airtel will set up over 2,000 mobile towers/sites in unconnected pockets of the region and deliver telecom connectivity to citizens in over 2,100 villages over the next 18 months.
Dec 10, 05:53 PM (IST)
IBBI provides regulations for complaint redressal against service providers
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) on Sunday notified regulations for handling complaints and grievances filed against service providers including insolvency professionals, agencies and information utilities. These regulations are effective from December 7, 2017.
According a New Indian Express report, the Ministry of Finance laid out regulations to “provide for an objective and transparent procedure for disposal of grievances and complaints by the IBBI, that does not spare a mischievous service provider, but does not harass an innocent service provider.”
A stakeholder is required to file a grievance with details of the conduct of the service provider that has caused “suffering to the aggrieved; details of suffering, whether pecuniary or otherwise, the aggrieved has undergone; how the conduct of the service provider has caused the suffering of the aggrieved; details of his efforts to get the grievance redressed from the service provider; and how the grievance may be redressed.” Stakeholders will also need to pay a fee of Rs. 2,500 along with the complaint. “If the complaint is not frivolous or malicious, the fee will be refunded,” the Finance Ministry said.
Govt hints at reviewing rates in top 28% GST bracket
After slashing the GST rates of over 200 items last month, the government on Saturday hinted at reviewing levies on the items in the top 28 percent tax bracket.
On November 10, the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, had lowered Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on over 200 items, ranging from chewing gum to chocolates, to beauty products, wigs and wrist watches.
As many as 178 items of daily use were shifted from the top tax bracket of 28 percent to 18 percent, and a uniform 5 percent tax was prescribed for both air-conditioned and non- AC restaurants.
"We have already reduced GST slabs of 12 percent to 5 percent and 5 percent to zero percent (on
Dec 10, 04:32 PM (IST)
When I first stated my intent to ensure electrification of villages in Gujarat, the state Congress leaders mocked me. They said it can never happen, they also asked me- you have not headed a Panchayat how can you promise this? We proved them wrong, ensured villages get power: PM
BJP is fighting these elections on the issue of development. Congress is back to their old tricks. A generational shift has not brought in a new political culture for the party. They rely on their same divide and rule politics: PM Modi in Kaalol #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/rBTQb3AVHc
Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved, known for its swadeshi FMCG products, is now venturing into solar equipment manufacturing, a top company official said.
The Haridwar-based firm is investing around Rs 100 crore in its Greater Noida facility, near here, for this and the plant would be inaugurated next month.
"We would start manufacturing solar panels. The factory is near Greater Noida industrial area and would be inaugurated in January," Patanjali Ayurved MD & CEO Acharya Balakrishna told PTI.
"We have invested around Rs 50-60 crore so far and the total investment would be over Rs 100 crore," he said further.
Dec 10, 03:53 PM (IST)
Salman Nizami who has vowed for Kashmir's 'freedom', is being launched for campaigning in Gujarat and this is being leaked for the consolidation of vote bank. People of Gujarat can see through the cunning ways of Congress: Amit Shah in Gandhinagar, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/jVtwt8hYsz
Fortis case: Victim's father files police complaint
The father of the 7-year-old girl who died of dengue at the Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon, has filed a police complaint against the hospital group, but no FIR has been registered in the case, police said today.
In his complaint, Jayant Singh, urged the police to register the FIR for "culpable homicide" owing to criminal negligence against Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, and also, forgery and destruction of evidence by the hospital management and doctors.
Singh held that the hospital was "criminally negligent in the course of his daughter's treatment".
Singh also alleged in the complaint that the hospital forged the parents' signatures in "crucial and important treatment-related documents, that is, consent forms".
Dec 10, 02:58 PM (IST)
McDonald's may appoint new partner for north & east India
After months of intense battle with its Indian joint venture partner Vikram Bakshi, fast food giant Mcdonald's India may soon appoint a licensee partner for the north and east India region.
In August this year, McDonald's had terminated franchise agreement for 169 out of its 430 fastfood outlets operated by Bakshi-led Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd (CPRL) in north and east India, alleging breach of contract terms and payment default by the operator.
Post franchise agreement termination, both the sides are locked in a protracted legal battle at various courts, including National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the Delhi high court.
Infosys' settlement move with SEBI is fine, says former Infy CFO Mohandas Pai
The Infosys' move to settle with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) the alleged disclosure lapses involving a severance pact is "perfectly fine", the company's former chief financial officer, T V Mohandas Pai, said today.
He disagreed with the whistleblower who has reportedly asked the market regulator SEBI to prosecute the IT giant's management and the Board. "Settlement is a normal process. Anybody can file for settlement consent decree from SEBI. There are very clear norms. SEBI can do it; it's SEBI's prerogative," Pai said.
Dec 10, 02:14 PM (IST)
FPIs net outflow from equities at Rs 4,000 cr in December so far
Foreign investors have pulled out more than Rs 4,000 crore from the country's stock markets this month so far, mainly due to rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit.
The outflow comes following an eight-month high inflow of Rs 19,728 crore in November, mainly due to the government's plan to recapitalise PSU banks and surge in India's ranking in the World Bank's ease of doing business.
Dec 10, 01:52 PM (IST)
Japan, US, South Korea to hold missile tracking drill amid North Korea crisis
The United States, Japan and South Korea will hold two days of missile tracking drills starting on Monday, Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force said, as tensions rise in the region over North Korea's fast-developing weapons programmes.
The United States and South Korea conducted large-scale military drills last week, which the North said made the outbreak of war "an established fact".
Dec 10, 01:42 PM (IST)
After bitcoin's wild week, traders brace for futures launch
The newest way to bet on bitcoin, the cyptocurrency that has taken Wall Street by storm with its stratospheric price rise and wild daily gyrations, will arrive on Sunday when bitcoin futures start trading.
The first bitcoin future trades are set to kick off at 6 pm EST (2300 GMT) on Cboe Global Markets Inc's Cboe Futures Exchange.
Dec 10, 01:32 PM (IST)
Uber agrees to settle civil lawsuit with Indian woman
Uber has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit with an Indian woman who accused the ride-hailing company and its top executives of "unlawfully" obtaining her medical records and engaging in offensive conspiracy theories after a company driver raped her, according to a media report.
The 2014 incident in New Delhi had triggered scrutiny into Uber by the Indian government and the company was banned from operating in the national capital till June 2015.
Modi committed to moving India to lower carbon renewable energy future: World Bank Chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has set a very ambitious target for India to reduce its carbon intensity, is committed to moving the country to a lower carbon renewable energy future, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim has said.
"I am very optimistic about what could happen with renewable energy (in India). The other thing that's so important is Prime Minister Modi is very personal, very public and very strong support of moving India to a lower carbon renewable energy future," Kim told reporters in a conference call ahead of the One Planet Summit in France on Monday.
Dec 10, 12:49 PM (IST)
Bitcoin surge, ICOs raise regulatory hackles on 'e-ponzi' fears
A gravity-defying bitcoin rally to over Rs 10 lakh apiece, interspersed with 'stories' of people making crores from thousands, has left the regulators flummoxed amid fears that a complete lack of regulatory regime for such cryptocurrencies may give rise to 'e-ponzi' scams.
The financial sector watchdogs, including RBI and Sebi, as also various government agencies, will soon get into a huddle to prepare a framework to safeguard the gullible investors and to clamp down on the fraudsters who may try to manipulate the regulatory gaps, a senior official said.
Dec 10, 12:40 PM (IST)
RBI takes to SMS, missed-call helpline against prize frauds
Taking the fight to the arena used by fraudsters promising prize money from the RBI, the central bank has itself launched an SMS campaign and a 'missed-call' helpline to warn people against such scams.
Typically, such fraudsters make calls or send SMS and emails to gullible people promising lotteries and prize money from the Reserve Bank -- at times from the RBI Governor himself -- to trap them into sharing their banking account details or paying some 'fees or charges' to get the money.
Telecom Commission to consider IMG recommendations on Dec 21
The Telecom Commission is likely to discuss the relief package recommended by an inter-ministerial group for the sector in its meeting scheduled for December 21, a senior official said.
The panel, the apex decision making the body of the Telecom Department, may also discuss opening of a new set of spectrum - E-band (71-76 Gigahertz frequency and 81-86 Ghz) and V- band (57-64 Ghz frequency range) for telecom services, the official said.
Dec 10, 12:02 PM (IST)
Train delays: Railways send 33 lakh SMS warnings in a month
Railways have sent out more than 33 lakh text messages to passengers alerting them of their trains being delayed for over an hour since it launched the service last month.
The service was started for 102 premium trains on November 3 and till December 7, passengers of 23 pairs of Rajdhani and 26 pairs of Shatabdi and one pair each of Tejas and Gatiman trains have received 33,08,632 SMSes sent out by the Railways at its own expense.
Dec 10, 11:56 AM (IST)
Budget not likely to be 'populist', says PMEAC Member Rathin Roy
The Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Panel Member Rathin Roy has expressed hope that the forthcoming budget will not be 'populist' and will reflect the commitment of the government to improve quality of expenditure.
The government, Roy said, will come with yet another good budget, which is likely to be presented on February 1.
"I would not think any populism is permissible. I think the government will present a responsible budget, which will reflect its expenditure quality and commitments,” he said.
Dec 10, 11:40 AM (IST)
Govt hints at reviewing rates in top 28% GST bracket
After slashing the GST rates of over 200 items last month, the government has hinted at reviewing levies on the items in the top 28 percent tax bracket.
On November 10, the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, had lowered Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on over 200 items, ranging from chewing gum to chocolates, to beauty products, wigs and wrist watches.
As many as 178 items of daily use were shifted from the top tax bracket of 28 percent to 18 percent, and a uniform 5 percent tax was prescribed for both air-conditioned and non- AC restaurants.
"We have already reduced GST slabs of 12 percent to 5 percent and 5 percent to zero percent (on six items). Going forward, we may look at reviewing the 28 per cent slab," Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said at an event here this evening.
Dec 10, 11:14 AM (IST)
Whistleblower tells SEBI to prosecute Infy board in severance pay case
Naqvi takes a dig at Cong over 'neech' remark
Taking a dig at the Congress over its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said the party was "roaming around with axes and chisels to damage the tree roots nourished by their ancestors".
Thousands of Indonesians again protest Trump's Jerusalem move
Thousands protested outside the U.S. Embassy in the Indonesian capital on Sunday against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Centre in favour of Chhattisgarh in Mahanadi row: BJP leader
The Centre had four days ago filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, alleging that Odisha did not provide sufficient information for setting up a tribunal to resolve the Mahanadi water dispute.
Patanjali to manufacture solar energy equipment
Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved, known for its swadeshi FMCG products, is now venturing into solar equipment manufacturing, a top company official said.
The Haridwar-based firm is investing around Rs 100 crore in its Greater Noida facility, near here, for this and the plant would be inaugurated next month.
"We would start manufacturing solar panels. The factory is near Greater Noida industrial area and would be inaugurated in January," Patanjali Ayurved MD & CEO Acharya Balakrishna told PTI.
"We have invested around Rs 50-60 crore so far and the total investment would be over Rs 100 crore," he said further.
People in Godhra want to bury past & talk of jobs, power
They would rather discuss jobs, persistent power cuts and poor infrastructure which Godhra's voters believe are issues of concern in the ongoing state Assembly election.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: This constituency helped turn CM Modi into PM Modi
Moneycontrol visits Sanand, where Narendra Modi's decision to rescue Tata's dream of making a car for the common man cemented his image as a progressive leader.
Know chalk from cheese! How Parag Milk Foods founder built a Rs 2,000-cr dairy giant
Two of the best byproducts of milk - butter and cheese - are derived from the edible liquid itself.
