News Live: Piketty calls out Billionaire Raj in India
Rising tensions emanating from the Korean peninsula led to the market erasing all of Tuesday’s gains with the Nifty barely managing to hold on to 9,900 levels. In stocks, Just Dial is up 5 percent post HDFC Mutual Fund’s stake buy.
Good Afternoon Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
Sep 06, 12:44 PM (IST)
German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in July on feeble domestic demand while bookings from abroad remained flat. In a rare sign of weakness in Europe’s largest economy, data showed that factories registered a 0.7 percent drop in orders after contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ rose by 0.9 percent in June.
Sep 06, 12:43 PM (IST)
JP Morgan has upgraded Kotak Mahindra Bank to overweight as the bank is strongly positioned for growth. It has raised its target price on the stock to Rs 1,100 per share from Rs 875 per share.
Sep 06, 12:31 PM (IST)
Citi has maintained its Buy rating on Bharat Electronics and Gujarat State Petronet.
The brokerage sees 1-3% higher sales in BEL with better margins. It has increased its FY18-20 EPS estimates by 0-2% as it believes BEL can deliver 14% EPS CAGR. It has left unchanged its target price at Rs 220 per share.
GSPL on the contrary has received a target upgrade to Rs 232 per share from Rs 210 per share as it sees a regulatory tariff hike imminent.
Sep 06, 12:28 PM (IST)
Sep 06, 12:08 PM (IST)
Deutsche Bank has maintained its Buy rating with a price target of Rs 340 per share on Marico as it expects the company to take a price hike in Parachute. It has guided for 8-10% volume growth for rest of FY18.
Sep 06, 11:55 AM (IST)
Morgan Stanley has maintained its Overweight rating on Titan with a target price of Rs 665 per share. The brokerage sees opportunity for further market share gains and expects investors to pay a premium for growth visibility.
Sep 06, 11:48 AM (IST)
Morgan Stanley continues to remain bullish on cement on improving demand. It sees the longest ever upcycle ahead. From the cement space, its top pick is Shree Cement while Dalmia Bharat is its preferred midcap play.
Sep 06, 11:39 AM (IST)
Macquarie has maintained its neutral rating on cigarette major ITC. It advises investors to switch to Hindustan Unilever, citing a fall in cigarette volumes. "Channel checks suggest that ITC cigarette volume has declined significantly in July-August," the research house said. The research house has also slashed the target price to Rs 304 per share from Rs 340 per share, following a 2-5 percent cut in FY18/19 earnings on lower volume assumptions.
Sep 06, 11:30 AM (IST)
Brokerage CLSA has maintained its Buy rating on Astral Poly Technik with a price target of Rs 785 per share. It sees the company creating a niche in adhesives through aggressive launches and margin improvement levers in the adhesives business. The brokerage expects 22% revenue CAGR over FY17-20 in the adhesives business and return on equity improving sharply.
Noted economists Thomas Piketty and Lucas Chancel has hit out at the rising inequality in India in a paper titled, Indian income inequality, 1922-2014: From British Raj to Billionaire Raj? It says that inequality may be at its highest level since 1922, when the country's income tax law was conceived, with 22 percent income accruing to the top 1 percent income earners.
A top North Korean diplomat warned that his country is ready to send “more gift packages” to the United States, reports Reuters. ”The recent self-defence measures by my country, DPRK, are a gift package addressed to none other than the US,” Han told a disarmament conference, using the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s formal name.
South Korea’s Asia Business Daily said North Korea has moved what looks like an intercontinental ballistic missile toward its west coast in preparation for a possible launch.
