News Live: North Korea pledges 'powerful counter measures' against sanctions

Seven coaches of Howrah-Jabalpur-Shaktipunj Express derail near Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, reports ANI. No injuries have been reported yet. This is the first derailment after Piyush Goyal was appointed as the new Railway Minister at Sunday’s Cabinet reshuffle.
Good Afternoon Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
Sep 07, 03:21 PM (IST)
A Knight Frank reveals that India’s residential market delivered 70% return over a five-year period till June.
Sep 07, 03:15 PM (IST)
India's sugar production is estimated to rise 24 percent to 25.1 million tonne in the next marketing year starting October on higher sugarcane area, ISMA said. The country’s sugar production, the world's second largest producer after Brazil, is estimated at 20.2 million tonne in the ongoing 2016-17 marketing year (October-September). Production is expected to rise in 2017-18 on the back of higher cane area and plentiful rains, a spokesperson for the industry body said.
Sep 07, 03:07 PM (IST)
Sep 07, 03:06 PM (IST)
Sep 07, 02:58 PM (IST)
North Korea has pledged to take “powerful counter measures” to respond to US pressure or any new sanctions against it over its missile programme, accusing Washington of wanting war, reports Reuters. Pyongyang’s pledge, made in a statement by its delegation to an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, came after the United States said it wanted the UN Security Council to impose an oil embargo on North Korea, ban the country’s exports of textiles and the hiring of North Korean labourers abroad, and subject leader Kim Jong Un to an asset freeze and travel ban, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Wednesday. “We will respond to the barbaric plotting around sanctions and pressure by the United States with powerful counter measures of our own,” the statement read.
Sep 07, 02:44 PM (IST)
Newly-appointed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told PTI her priority areas would be military preparedness, defence indigenisation, resolving long-pending issues and the welfare of soldiers. Sitharaman, 55, India's first full-time woman defence minister, took charge of the key ministry in the presence of her predecessor Arun Jaitley.
Sep 07, 02:35 PM (IST)
Malaysia’s central bank, leaving its key interest rate unchanged as expected on Thursday, struck a more upbeat tone on the country’s and Asia’s economic performance this year. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) kept the overnight policy rate (OPR) MYINTR-ECI at 3 percent - where it has been since July 2016 - and gave no sign of a need to change the “accommodative” rate anytime soon.
Sep 07, 02:35 PM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin thought the North Korea crisis would not escalate into a large-scale conflict involving nuclear weapons, predicting that common sense would prevail, reports Reuters. But he said he believed North Korea’s leadership feared any freeze of its nuclear programme would be followed by what amounted to “an invitation to the cemetery”.
Sep 07, 01:43 PM (IST)
Cadila Healthcare shares rose about 5 percent after its Moraiya plant received zero observations from the US health regulator. CNBC-TV18 reports that the US Food and Drug Administration has issued zero observations for Moraiya unit (Gujarat) after its re-inspection. The USFDA had re-inspected this facility in 2017.
Sep 07, 01:11 PM (IST)
News18 is quoting OP Chatwal, a CBI official who led the team that was involved in Salem's extradition, as saying that the death sentence could not have been awarded to the underworld kingpin as it would have been a violation of the extradition agreement between India and Portugal.
Portugal, where Salem was hiding before he was extradited to India, does not have the death sentence. And so, the maximum punishment that can be awarded to him is 25 years -- the maximum allowed in that country.
Sep 07, 01:08 PM (IST)
Riyaz Siddiqui gets a 10-year sentence. Prosecutors were seeking a life time for him.
Sep 07, 01:05 PM (IST)
Tahir Merchant sent the executioners of the blast for weapons training to Pakistan. Firoz Khan managed the landing of arms from Pakistan and managed the customs and police.
Sep 07, 01:04 PM (IST)
The court has also convicted Firoz Khan to death.
Sep 07, 01:00 PM (IST)
Among other convicts, Tahir Merchant has been awarded the death sentence while Riyaz Siddiqui has been sentenced to 10 years, reports the ANI.
Sep 07, 12:53 PM (IST)
Salem transported arms and ammunition to Mumbai from Bharuch in Gujarat.
Sep 07, 12:52 PM (IST)
Just in! Gangster Abu Salem has been sentenced to life in the 1993 blasts case.
Sep 07, 12:46 PM (IST)
The verdict for the 1993 Mumbai serial blast is in. The court has announced life sentence for Karimullah Shaikh. The fate of four other accused, including underworld don Abu Salem, will be announced shortly.
Sep 07, 12:40 PM (IST)
Bad news for the Railways continues. The Ranchi Rajdhani Express has derailed near Delhi. This is the second derailment today -- and follows a string of derailments over the past one month that has caused the loss of several lives and the job of the railway minister.
Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.
Israeli warplanes targeted a Syrian military position in Hama province early on Thursday from Lebanese airspace, killing two people and causing material damage, the Syrian army general command told Reuters. The army statement said it took place near the town of Masyaf and warned against the “dangerous repercussions of this aggressive action to the security and stability of the region”.
Sep 07, 12:21 PM (IST)
Dixon Technologies’ public issue has been fully subscribed on the second day. The Rs 600-crore IPO has been oversubscribed 1.18 times, as per data available on the National Stock Exchange. The issue received bids for 28.11 lakh equity shares against an issue size of 23.76 lakh shares, excluding anchor investors' portion that already received a positive response. On day one, the issue was subscribed 0.78 times as the reserved portion of qualified institutional investors saw subscription of 1.34 times and retail 0.78 times.
Sep 07, 12:13 PM (IST)
South Korean commandos will work with the US Navy Seals who killed Osama bin Laden to create a special unit to assassinate Kim Jong-un in the event of war, reports The Times. The announcement coincides with a decision by the US to waive restrictions on the size and range of South Korean ballistic missiles, allowing it to develop its own independent capacity to drop bunker-busting bombs on the underground headquarters of the North Korean leadership in Pyongyang.
Sep 07, 12:07 PM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin feels whipping up military hysteria around the North Korean crisis was counterproductive, adding that Pyongyang would not end its nuclear and missile programmes because it views them as its only means for self-defence, reports Reuters. “It’s impossible to scare them,” Putin said at an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok. He said that, as an incentive to freeze its weapons programmes, North Korea was being offered the prospect of an end to sanctions. But the economic benefits of that, in Pyongyang’s eyes, are outweighed by the security risks.
Sep 07, 11:57 AM (IST)
The Bank of Canada raised interest rates on Wednesday, surprising many, and left the door open to more rate hikes in 2017 even as it pledged to pay attention to how higher borrowing costs would hit Canada's indebted households.
Sep 07, 11:53 AM (IST)
Bollywood star Salman Khan launches a driving school in Dubai. The Belhasa Driving Centre is located in AL Quoz. The centre will be the company’s fifth branch and also the biggest one in West Asia. The facility will include in-house eye testing, a cafeteria, VIP training facilities in Range Rover and Mercedes vehicles, as well as a training department dedicated to women.
Sep 07, 11:47 AM (IST)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the crisis around North Korea requires quick action, calling on world powers to press Pyongyang to abide by its UN obligations.
Sep 07, 11:44 AM (IST)
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management's (RNAM) Chief Investment Officer-Equity Investments Sunil Singhania has resigned with effect from August 31. Manish Gunwani has replaced Singhania with effect from September 5. Gunwani joins RNAM from ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, where he served as Deputy CIO Equity, and managed assets of over Rs 35,000 crore, including some of the largest flagship funds.
Sep 07, 11:40 AM (IST)
Foreign investors were big buyers of Japanese bonds last week, with geopolitical tensions and concerns over US fiscal policy boosting demand for such safe (if low-yielding) assets, reports Reuters. Weekly data from Japan’s finance ministry issued on Thursday showed foreign investors bought a net 1.3592 trillion yen (USD 12.46 billion) of medium- to long-dated Japanese bonds in the week through September 2. This net purchase was the third largest in records stretching back to 2005. In what seems to be a paradox for some, Japan has served as a safe-haven of sorts with the yen often gaining in times of global risk aversion.
Sep 07, 11:30 AM (IST)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in wants Russia to continue supporting sanctions against North Korea after Pyongyang conducted its largest nuclear test at the weekend.
US President Donald Trump promised he would get into great detail about his tax reform plan in the next two weeks. During a visit to North Dakota, he listed his broad principles for tax reform to include simplifying the US tax code and providing tax relief to middle-class Americans.
President Donald Trump forged a surprising deal with Democrats in Congress on Wednesday to extend the US debt limit and provide government funding until December 15, embracing his political adversaries and blindsiding fellow Republicans in a rare bipartisan accord.
Trump met with congressional leaders from both parties and overruled Republicans and his own treasury secretary who wanted a longer-term debt-limit extension rather than the three-month Democratic proposal the president embraced.
If passed by the Republican-led Congress, the agreement would avert an unprecedented default on US government debt, keep the government funded at the outset of the fiscal year beginning October 1 and provide aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey.
