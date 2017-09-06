News Live: Morgan Stanley sees re-acceleration in GDP growth as GST impact fades

Good Afternoon Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
Sep 06, 03:47 PM (IST)
The US Mission in India has also condemned the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.
Sep 06, 03:18 PM (IST)
Morgan Stanley said GDP growth likely troughed in June and expects the same to accelerate by almost 200 bps to 7.5 percent year-on-year in Q4 FY18. For FY18 and FY19, it pegs growth at 6.7 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively. It sees improved growth going forward amid macro stability.
Sep 06, 02:40 PM (IST)
Tata Motors August production up 1.5% YoY at 45,346 units.
Sep 06, 02:32 PM (IST)
UK shares opened lower along with other European bourses, following the path set by Asia and Wall Street where market sentiment was hit by simmering geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.36 percent at 7,346.74 points, with financials taking the most points off.
Sep 06, 02:12 PM (IST)
Reliance Industries continued its uptrend for the sixth consecutive session, rising one percent on Wednesday. Dealers attribute this consistent buying to huge investor appetite for bonus shares, which will go ex-bonus on Thursday. The stock rallied nearly 8 percent in six consecutive sessions.
Sep 06, 01:48 PM (IST)
Deutsche Bank’s chief executive John Cryan called on the European Central Bank to change course on monetary policy as asset price bubbles develop. He also said Frankfurt is the most natural location as a financial hub as banks move from London after Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.
Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, has made landfall in the Caribbean islands. The island of Barbuda was the first to bear the brunt of Hurricane Irma - a Category 5 storm with winds of 185mph - early on Wednesday, churning along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly hitting Florida over the weekend.
highlights
Noted economists Thomas Piketty and Lucas Chancel has hit out at the rising inequality in India in a paper titled, Indian income inequality, 1922-2014: From British Raj to Billionaire Raj? It says that inequality may be at its highest level since 1922, when the country's income tax law was conceived, with 22 percent income accruing to the top 1 percent income earners.
A top North Korean diplomat warned that his country is ready to send “more gift packages” to the United States, reports Reuters. ”The recent self-defence measures by my country, DPRK, are a gift package addressed to none other than the US,” Han told a disarmament conference, using the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s formal name.
To keep tracking happenings from the North Korean peninsula, read our live blog
South Korea’s Asia Business Daily said North Korea has moved what looks like an intercontinental ballistic missile toward its west coast in preparation for a possible launch.
Good Afternoon Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
The US Mission in India has also condemned the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.
Morgan Stanley said GDP growth likely troughed in June and expects the same to accelerate by almost 200 bps to 7.5 percent year-on-year in Q4 FY18. For FY18 and FY19, it pegs growth at 6.7 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively. It sees improved growth going forward amid macro stability.
Tata Motors August production up 1.5% YoY at 45,346 units.
UK shares opened lower along with other European bourses, following the path set by Asia and Wall Street where market sentiment was hit by simmering geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.36 percent at 7,346.74 points, with financials taking the most points off.
Reliance Industries continued its uptrend for the sixth consecutive session, rising one percent on Wednesday. Dealers attribute this consistent buying to huge investor appetite for bonus shares, which will go ex-bonus on Thursday. The stock rallied nearly 8 percent in six consecutive sessions.
Deutsche Bank’s chief executive John Cryan called on the European Central Bank to change course on monetary policy as asset price bubbles develop. He also said Frankfurt is the most natural location as a financial hub as banks move from London after Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.
Florida, Puerto Rico declare state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma from CNBC.
Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, has made landfall in the Caribbean islands. The island of Barbuda was the first to bear the brunt of Hurricane Irma - a Category 5 storm with winds of 185mph - early on Wednesday, churning along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly hitting Florida over the weekend.