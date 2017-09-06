App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 06, 2017 03:58 PM IST IST

News Live: Morgan Stanley sees re-acceleration in GDP growth as GST impact fades

For FY18 and FY19, Morgan Stanley pegs growth at 6.7 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

highlights

  • Sep 06, 06:50 AM (IST)

    Good Afternoon Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.

  • Sep 06, 03:47 PM (IST)

    The US Mission in India has also condemned the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. 

  • Sep 06, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Morgan Stanley said GDP growth likely troughed in June and expects the same to accelerate by almost 200 bps to 7.5 percent year-on-year in Q4 FY18. For FY18 and FY19, it pegs growth at 6.7 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively. It sees improved growth going forward amid macro stability.

  • Sep 06, 02:40 PM (IST)

    Tata Motors August production up 1.5% YoY at 45,346 units.

  • Sep 06, 02:32 PM (IST)

    UK shares opened lower along with other European bourses, following the path set by Asia and Wall Street where market sentiment was hit by simmering geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.36 percent at 7,346.74 points, with financials taking the most points off.

  • Sep 06, 02:12 PM (IST)

    Reliance Industries continued its uptrend for the sixth consecutive session, rising one percent on Wednesday. Dealers attribute this consistent buying to huge investor appetite for bonus shares, which will go ex-bonus on Thursday. The stock rallied nearly 8 percent in six consecutive sessions.

  • Sep 06, 01:48 PM (IST)

    Deutsche Bank’s chief executive John Cryan called on the European Central Bank to change course on monetary policy as asset price bubbles develop. He also said Frankfurt is the most natural location as a financial hub as banks move from London after Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

  • Sep 06, 01:19 PM (IST)

  • Sep 06, 01:14 PM (IST)

    Florida, Puerto Rico declare state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma from CNBC.

  • Sep 06, 01:09 PM (IST)

    Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, has made landfall in the Caribbean islands. The island of Barbuda was the first to bear the brunt of Hurricane Irma - a Category 5 storm with winds of 185mph - early on Wednesday, churning along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly hitting Florida over the weekend.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.