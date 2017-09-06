News Live: PM didn't fire me for non-performance, criticised me for putting on weight, says Uma Bharti

Good Morning MoneyControl users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
Sep 06, 09:11 AM (IST)
Former Water Resources Ministry Uma Bharti told Financial Express that she was shifted to the low-profile Drinking Water and Sanitation Ministry not for her performance but because of her weight issues. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “chided” her only twice in three years “for being fat” and for no other reason.
Sep 06, 08:53 AM (IST)
News presenter Ri Chun Hee's bombastic announcement of Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test has put her in the limelight. She first took to the airwaves in 1971, and has become known for her trademark gusto.
Sep 06, 08:46 AM (IST)
To know what to expect in the market watch video below
Sep 06, 08:38 AM (IST)
Nearly 7,000 jobs are at stake with 169 McDonald stores facing closure from today. This after McDonald restrained Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL) from using its brand name and trademark starting September 6.
Sep 06, 08:29 AM (IST)
In IPO news, Noida-based consumer electronics and lightning products maker Dixon Technologies (India) has raised Rs 179.8 crore by allotting 10.18 lakh shares to anchor investors at the higher end of the IPO price band of Rs 1,760-1,766 per share. The issue opens today.
Bharat Road Network, a Srei Infrastructure Finance initiative, will sell up to 2.93 crore equity shares in the Rs 195-205 price band.
Sep 06, 08:25 AM (IST)
Bharti Airtel’s aggressive USD 500 million bid to grab digital media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament signals its intention to take on 4G newcomer Reliance Jio Infocomm on the content and digital services front.
Sep 06, 08:25 AM (IST)
Tyre major MRF has unveiled its Perfinza range of luxury and premium tyres, making this the first tyre made by any Indian company to be approved by a leading global luxury car manufacturer.
Sep 06, 08:21 AM (IST)
The Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given the go-ahead to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company’s estimated Rs 6,000 crore initial public offer, .which could be the first by a general insurer in the country.
Sep 06, 08:21 AM (IST)
HDFC Mutual Fund bought 32.07 lakh shares, or 4.6% stake, at Rs 375 per share in Just Dial on Tuesday, bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange showed.
highlights
A top North Korean diplomat warned that his country is ready to send “more gift packages” to the United States, reports Reuters. ”The recent self-defence measures by my country, DPRK, are a gift package addressed to none other than the US,” Han told a disarmament conference, using the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s formal name.
To keep tracking happenings from the North Korean peninsula, read our live blog
South Korea’s Asia Business Daily said North Korea has moved what looks like an intercontinental ballistic missile toward its west coast in preparation for a possible launch.
Good Morning MoneyControl users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
Former Water Resources Ministry Uma Bharti told Financial Express that she was shifted to the low-profile Drinking Water and Sanitation Ministry not for her performance but because of her weight issues. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “chided” her only twice in three years “for being fat” and for no other reason.
News presenter Ri Chun Hee's bombastic announcement of Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test has put her in the limelight. She first took to the airwaves in 1971, and has become known for her trademark gusto.
To know what to expect in the market watch video below
Nearly 7,000 jobs are at stake with 169 McDonald stores facing closure from today. This after McDonald restrained Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL) from using its brand name and trademark starting September 6.
In IPO news, Noida-based consumer electronics and lightning products maker Dixon Technologies (India) has raised Rs 179.8 crore by allotting 10.18 lakh shares to anchor investors at the higher end of the IPO price band of Rs 1,760-1,766 per share. The issue opens today.
Bharat Road Network, a Srei Infrastructure Finance initiative, will sell up to 2.93 crore equity shares in the Rs 195-205 price band.
Bharti Airtel’s aggressive USD 500 million bid to grab digital media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament signals its intention to take on 4G newcomer Reliance Jio Infocomm on the content and digital services front.
Tyre major MRF has unveiled its Perfinza range of luxury and premium tyres, making this the first tyre made by any Indian company to be approved by a leading global luxury car manufacturer.
The Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given the go-ahead to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company’s estimated Rs 6,000 crore initial public offer, .which could be the first by a general insurer in the country.
HDFC Mutual Fund bought 32.07 lakh shares, or 4.6% stake, at Rs 375 per share in Just Dial on Tuesday, bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange showed.