you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Government tables amendments to Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code in Lok Sabha

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 28, 01:51 PM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 01:34 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Government tables amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in Lok Sabha

  • Dec 28, 12:47 PM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 12:14 PM (IST)

    It was specifically agreed upon by both sides that media will not be allowed to come close to the family but Pakistani press not only came close to them but also harassed them & hurled taunts at them: Sushma Swaraj in Lok Sabha

  • Dec 28, 02:41 PM (IST)

    India successfully test-fires supersonic interceptor missile in Odisha's Balasore (PTI)

  • Dec 28, 02:28 PM (IST)

    AIADMK cracks whip against Dhinakaran supporters

    The ruling AIADMK today continued to crack the whip against supporters of rival leader TTV Dhinakaran post its RK Nagar bypoll defeat, expelling 44 of them and relieving two others from party posts. AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami announced "removing" 44 functionaries from the party's primary membership. 

  • Dec 28, 02:17 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 28, 02:15 PM (IST)

    Hindutva includes equal rights for women. We are not taking any revolutionary steps, Subramanian Swamy tells News 18. #TripleTalaqBill

  • Dec 28, 02:06 PM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 01:58 PM (IST)

    Congress will support Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament but will raise the issue of criminal provisions in the bill, say sources (ANI)

  • Dec 28, 01:55 PM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 01:25 PM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 01:03 PM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 12:59 PM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 12:43 PM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 12:39 PM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 12:34 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Triple Talaq Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

  • Dec 28, 12:25 PM (IST)

    The meeting was started in absence of the Deputy High Commissioner, if he would have seen how clothes of the family members were changed, he would have registered protest there and then, says Sushma Swaraj in Lok Sabha

  • Dec 28, 12:11 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.

  • Dec 28, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Consultant hired for auto policy, focus on clean tech: Anant Geete

    The government has roped in a consultant to help in formulating an automobile policy, which will consider all technological options, including electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cells for eco-friendly mobility, says Union minister Anant Geete.

    The Department of Heavy Industry is taking the initiative towards formulation of the auto policy, but it is at an early stage and discussion with the industry is yet to start, the minister told PTI.  "The department has appointed a consultant to study the issue. It (auto policy formulation) is at a primary stage right now," said Geete, who is the minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises.

  • Dec 28, 12:04 PM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 12:04 PM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 12:02 PM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 11:51 AM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 11:34 AM (IST)

    Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother was not allowed to speak in Marathi. Two Pakistani officials present in the meeting kept stopping her repeatedly but when she continued, the intercom was switched off: Sushma Swaraj

  • Dec 28, 11:32 AM (IST)

    Jadhav Ji's mother who only wears a saree was forced to wear salwar-kurta. Bindi, bangles & mangalsutras of both mother & wife were removed. Both the married women were made to look like widows: Sushma Swaraj

  • Dec 28, 11:28 AM (IST)

    Not just his wife but bindi & mangalsutra of his mother were also removed. I spoke to her and she told me that as soon as she reached, Kulbhushan asked her 'Baba kaise hain?' because he thought a mishap has taken place when he wasn't around: Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha 

  • Dec 28, 11:26 AM (IST)

    Even after her repeated attempts, the shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife were not returned. Pakistan says there was a camera or a recorder in the shoes, nothing can be more absurd than this as she traveled in 2 flights with those shoes on. It is an absurdity beyond measure: Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha

  • Dec 28, 11:21 AM (IST)
  • Dec 28, 11:11 AM (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi appeals for consensus on triple talaq bill

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for a consensus in passage of the bill on making instant triple talaq a punishable offence, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said on Thursday.

    Briefing reporters on the proceedings of the weekly BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he said the prime minister appealed for a consensus in passage of the 'Muslim women Protection of Rights on Marriage' Bill. 

