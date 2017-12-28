News Live: Government tables amendments to Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code in Lok Sabha

While the civil aviation ministry will frame regulations for seaplanes, the shipping ministry will set the norms for infrastructure, which include building temporary or floating jetties, sources told the newspaper.
Dec 28, 02:41 PM (IST)
India successfully test-fires supersonic interceptor missile in Odisha's Balasore (PTI)
Dec 28, 02:28 PM (IST)
Dec 28, 02:17 PM (IST)
Dec 28, 02:15 PM (IST)
Dec 28, 12:11 PM (IST)
JUST IN: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
Dec 28, 12:08 PM (IST)
Misbehaviour of Pakistan with wife & mother of #KulbhushanJadhav was misbehaviour with all Indians. Regardless of political differences, when it comes to nation's dignity & another country misbehaves with our mothers & sisters, it will not be tolerated: GN Azad, Congress in RS pic.twitter.com/Pxpx87RmQ9
Dec 28, 11:32 AM (IST)
Dec 28, 11:28 AM (IST)
Dec 28, 11:26 AM (IST)
JUST IN: Government tables amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in Lok Sabha
JUST IN: Triple Talaq Bill tabled in Lok Sabha
I deeply respect the Constitution, the Parliament & Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The Constitution is supreme for me, there can be no question on it, as a citizen I can never go against it: Ananth Kumar Hegde in Lok Sabha (ANI)
938 complaints received over sale of SIMs on fake IDs: Manoj Sinha
As many as 938 complaints covering 65,991 mobile connections have been received in the last five years with regard to sale of SIMs on fake identity proofs and disconnection was carried out in all such cases, the Rajya Sabha was informed.
"Licence Service Areas of Department of Telecom (LSAs) have received complaints that SIM cards for mobile phones are being sold on the basis of fake identity proofs," Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said.
Government wants seaplanes to link small towns before 2019
According to a report in The Times of India, the government wants to start commercial seaplane operations before the 2019 general elections.
While the civil aviation ministry will frame regulations for seaplanes, the shipping ministry will set the norms for infrastructure, which include building temporary or floating jetties, sources told the newspaper.
Barack Obama most admired man among Americans: Gallup poll
Former US president Barack Obama is the most admired man in the United States and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton the most admired woman, according to a poll published on Wednesday.
Obama came out on top of the annual Gallup survey for the 10th year in a row while Clinton, who lost last year's presidential election to Donald Trump, was named the most admired woman for the 16th straight year.
Government hospitals may open doors to private doctor
According to a report in The Economic Times, the labour ministry is looking to hire private doctors at salaries equal to or higher than the market rate to serve in government-run employee state insurance hospitals.
The move is expected to broaden the coverage of government healthcare facilities for workers enrolled under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) programme.
Government to table Triple Talaq Bill today and make a statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav in Parliament
JUST IN: Government tables amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in Lok Sabha
India successfully test-fires supersonic interceptor missile in Odisha's Balasore (PTI)
Congress will support Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament but will raise the issue of criminal provisions in the bill, say sources (ANI)
JUST IN: Triple Talaq Bill tabled in Lok Sabha
JUST IN: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
