News Live: Government extends deadline for filing final GST returns till Jan 10

Govt extends deadline for filing final GST returns till Jan 10
The government has extended by 10 days the last date for filing of final sales return GSTR-1 till January 10 under the Goods and Services Tax, sources said.
Businesses with turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore will have to file GSTR-1 for July-September by January 10, 2018, as against December 31, 2017 earlier.
For businesses with turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore GSTR-1 has to be filed for the period July-November by January 10.
Dec 29, 06:31 PM (IST)
Note-ban, GST became possible due to PM Modi's leadership: Manohar Parrikar
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said decisions such as demonetisation and the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax could be implemented because of the "bold leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"These decisions have the capacity to make India an economic giant in the years to come. Difficulties in their implementation were overcome because of Modi's bold leadership," Parrikar said, speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai.
Dec 29, 06:18 PM (IST)
Update from the parliament: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on January 2, 2018.
Dec 29, 06:03 PM (IST)
Hotstar dominates the OTT video streaming market in India: Counterpoint Research
Counterpoint research released a report for December 2017 analysing the OTT video streaming market and the key players. It has seen a 35 percent year-over-year increase in the market, currently valued at USD 280 million with nearly 100 million subscribers.
Population is so much, the city is spreading like anything. Some restrictions should be done on the population. Each city should have certain population/limit, after that they should not be allowed. Then let them go to another city: Hema Malini,BJP MP #KamalaMillsFire#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/f3qJJzcBrm
Students, teachers oppose move to make attendance mandatory at JNU
Students and teachers have come up opposing the move to make attendance mandatory at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Both the students' union and the teachers' body in the university claimed that the decision was made without proper consultation.
The entire issue started after a circular was issued by the university authorities on 22nd December making attendance mandatory for all students from the beginning of the winter semester next year. The circular which was issued following an Academic Council meeting earlier in the month has also given detailed guidelines including the minimum percentage of attendance required for different graduate, post-graduate and research level courses.
Dec 29, 04:34 PM (IST)
Medal prospects will not face funding hurdles, says Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore
Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore today said genuine medal prospects will not face any problem in getting financial support from the government but also emphasised on the need to use the taxpayers' money judiciously.
Rathore said athletes under the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme will face no hurdle in their preparation for next year's Commonwealth and Asian Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
"It is taxpayers' money so the should be utilised in the right place. Concentration of effort is very important," Rathore said.
The mega telecom deal involving acquisition of wireless assets of debt-laden Reliance Communications by Reliance Jio is a "good and welcome development" that fully protects lenders' interest, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Friday.
At the same time, the deal also sets a great example for promoters of other stressed companies, Kumar told BTVi.
The two companies, last evening, announced a blockbuster deal under which Reliance Jio, promoted by Mukesh Ambani, will acquire the wireless assets of the troubled RCom, a company owned by younger sibling Anil Ambani.
Dec 29, 03:57 PM (IST)
Sources say govt likely to extend deadline for filing GSTR-1 from Dec 31 To Jan 10 (CNBC TV-18)
Dec 29, 03:45 PM (IST)
Here’s what FM Jaitley had to say about IBC amendments:
- Most loans under IBC were given before 2014
- Banks were window dressing, granting loans despite stress
- Clear picture on NPAs came only after RBI asset quality review
- Percentage of NPAs rose because RBI forced banks to assess stressed accounts
Dec 29, 03:29 PM (IST)
JUST IN: Lok Sabha passes bill to amend Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code
Dec 29, 03:27 PM (IST)
RBI cancels sale of 2 bonds scheduled for today; bonds surge
Dec 29, 02:58 PM (IST)
Indian economy slowed down in 2016-17, says government
The Indian economy slowed down in 2016-17, with the gross domestic product declining drastically from 8 per cent in 2015-16 to 7.1 per cent the next year, government said today.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the slower economic growth reflected lower growth in the industry and the services sectors, due to a number of factors including structural, external, fiscal and monetary factors.
He said in the Lok Sabha that the lower rate of global economic growth in 2016, along with a reduction in gross fixed investment to GDP ratio, stressed balance sheets of the corporate sector, lower credit growth in industry sector were some of the reasons for the low growth rate in 2016-17.
Dec 29, 02:53 PM (IST)
Government bringing a new bill on consumer protection
Consumer Affairs Minister Ramvilas Pawan on Friday asked members in Rajya Sabha not to delay the approval of a proposed bill on consumer protection after one of them raised the issue of misleading advertisments.
As SP member Naresh Agrawal raised the issue, Paswan said the cabinet has approved a new bill and urged the lawmakers not to refer it to the Standing Committee and delay the approval process after it is introduced in Parliament.
Dec 29, 02:34 PM (IST)
Dec 29, 02:23 PM (IST)
JUST IN: TTV Dinakaran takes oath as MLA from RK Nagar constituency
Dec 29, 02:19 PM (IST)
India hatching conspiracies against CPEC, alleges Pakistan
Pakistan has accused India of using Afghanistan for hatching conspiracies against China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the "enemies of Pakistan" were using different tactics and propaganda to fail the the USD 50 billion CPEC economically, the Dawn reported.
"India is hatching conspiracies against CPEC but Pakistan will foil them with the support of the people," he told journalists yesterday after inaugurating an executive passport office in Quetta.
Dec 29, 02:15 PM (IST)
Pakistani journalists condemn fellow mediapersons who heckled Jadhav's mother and wife
A section of Pakistani journalists have come forward to condemn the mistreatment meted out against the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav. The scribes have openly spoken up against the conduct by local journalists who verbally harassed the women after they met Jadhav.
Dec 29, 01:56 PM (IST)
India facing huge challenges in gender justice: UN Women
India is facing "very very big" challenges in gender justice, a top UN Women official has said, adding that the government has "prioritised" women's issues in its policies and programmes but there is need for greater momentum.
Lakshmi Puri, assistant secretary-general of the United Nations and deputy executive director of UN Women, called for setting up special courts for hearing cases of violence against women, and providing gender responsive training to police.
Dec 29, 01:51 PM (IST)
1,200 offers at the end of phase-I placement at IIT Kharagpur
The placement session 2017-18 at IIT Kharagpur reached a remarkable milestone with offers made to 1,200 students of the institute at the end of its phase-I.
This session started with 2,054 students enrolled for the placement process, which was the maximum at any individual IIT, said Prof Debasis Deb, Chairman, Career Development Centre (CDC), IIT Kharagpur.
Dec 29, 01:32 PM (IST)
Govt says April-Nov receipts at Rs 8.67 lakh cr Vs Rs 8.29 lakh cr (YoY); April-Nov spending at Rs 14.79 lakh cr Vs Rs 12.87 lakh cr (YoY); April-Nov capital spend at Rs 1.84 lakh cr Vs Rs 1.42 lakh cr (YoY)
Dec 29, 01:31 PM (IST)
Govt says April-Nov fiscal deficit at Rs 6.1 lakh cr Vs Rs 4.58 lakh cr (YoY); April-Nov revenue gap at Rs 4.9 lakh cr Vs Rs 3.48 lakh cr (YoY)
Dec 29, 12:59 PM (IST)
No I-T exemption to cooperative banks: Govt tells Lok Sabha
The government today ruled out giving income tax exemption to profit-making cooperative banks saying they functioned like commercial banks.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in Lok Sabha that the cooperative banks functioned like any other commercial bank and the principle of mutuality, which is central to granting exemption under Section 80P of the Income Tax Act, does not apply to them because their area of operations extends even to non-members.
Dec 29, 12:45 PM (IST)
Finance Ministry warns investors against virtual currencies
The Finance Ministry on Friday cautioned that virtual currencies are not legal tender and such currencies have no protection.
Noting that there has been a phenomenal increase in recent times in the price of virtual currencies (VCs) including Bitcoin, in India and globally, it said the VCs don't have any intrinsic value and are not backed by any kind of assets.
"The price of Bitcoin and other VCs, therefore, is entirely a matter of mere speculation resulting in spurt and volatility in their prices," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
Dec 29, 12:40 PM (IST)
Indirect Tax Collection gap from Budget Estimate up to November 30 at Rs 1.9 lakh cr; Direct Tax Collection gap from Budget Estimate up to December 18 at Rs 3.3 lakh cr
Dec 29, 12:40 PM (IST)
Direct Tax Collection at Rs 6.48 lakh cr upto December 18; Budget Estimate at Rs 9.8 lakh cr
Dec 29, 12:36 PM (IST)
Indirect Tax collection at Rs 7.3 lakh cr including GST collection; Budget Estimate at Rs 9.27 lakh cr, says Finance Ministry
Dec 29, 12:34 PM (IST)
China offers tax break to keep investors after US changes
China is responding to Washington's tax overhaul by offering foreign companies a break on Chinese taxes in a bid to retain investment.
The measure announced late Thursday is Beijing's first major reaction to the US decision to cut corporate tax rates. It follows a flurry of promises by communist leaders to spur growth in the slowing, state-dominated economy by opening more industries wider to foreign companies.
Foreign companies will be exempt from withholding taxes on profits they re-invest in industries specified by Beijing, the Finance Ministry and tax agency announced. It is retroactive to January 1, 2017, meaning companies would receive a refund on taxes paid this year.
Dec 29, 12:27 PM (IST)
Chinese leasing firm orders 50 Airbus jets in $5.42 bn deal
A Chinese aircraft leasing company today said it will buy 50 Airbus A320neo jets for $5.42 billion as part of a drive to capitalise on ever-growing demand for air travel in China.
Hong Kong-listed China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) will take delivery of the airliners in stages through to 2023, it said in a statement.
The move comes as airlines in China benefit from a boom in domestic and international air trips as the country's middle class spends more on travel and leisure.
Aarti Industries signs Rs 10,000 crore multi-year supply deal
Speciality chemical firm Aarti Industries' today said it has signed Rs 10,000 crore multi- year exclusive supply contract with a global chemical conglomerate.
"This contract entails supply of a high value speciality chemical intermediate over a period of 20 years," the company said in a BSE filing.
China clampdown on overseas deals crimps Asia Pacific M&A volumes
Asia Pacific dealmaking activity slipped in 2017 as outbound transactions nearly halved, led by China as Beijing increased scrutiny of cross border investments and clamped down on some of its most acquisitive - and indebted - conglomerates.
Chinese overseas M&A investments slumped by more than a third to $140 billion this year from a record last year, data from Thomson Reuters showed, and investment bankers expect the dealmaking environment to remain cautious in 2018.
The slowdown in new deals, especially large-sized ones, could pressure Asian revenues of Wall Street banks, who are facing growing competition from Chinese investment banks that are beefing up their M&A businesses.
JUST IN: South Korea has seized one Hong Kong-flagged vessel involved in oil sales to North Korea despite sanctions, reports Reuters.
BJP MP Bhupendra Yadav has moved a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for that tweet in which he spelt Jaitley as 'Jaitlie'. He says it was done deliberately to malign the image of the leader, the House chairman will decide on it (News 18)
Apple apologises for slowing iPhones, offers discounted batteries
Apple today apologised to its customers for slowing down performance of older iPhone models and said it would discount replacement batteries for some of its handsets.
The move by Apple responded to an uproar from iPhone users -- and a series of lawsuits -- after news of the battery problems stoked concerns the company was unfairly nudging consumers to upgrade.
"We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologise," Apple said in a message to customers on its website.
Ola investor SoftBank picks up large stake in Uber
Uber and SoftBank announced a deal Thursday allowing the Japanese tech titan to take a large stake in the US ridesharing giant, making a hefty cut in the valuation of the biggest venture-backed startup.
SoftBank will acquire 15 percent of Uber's equity at a discount of 30 percent from its most recent value, according to a source familiar with the terms of the deal.
For the latest updates on the Kamala Mills fire tragedy, track this live blog.
Majority of those killed were women attending a birthday party at a rooftop restaurant, police said. The fire department received a call around 0030 local time on Friday, an official said. The injured were taken to the KEM and Sion hospitals, the official from the BMC disaster management unit said.
Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops: President Ramnath Kovind tweets.
Police have registered an FIR under section 304 against '1 Above' restaurant owner. Search and rescue operations over, cooling of the area underway by the fire department.
