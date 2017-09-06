News Live: Federal Reserve Vice-Chairman Stanley Fischer steps down

We've put together data to help you spot profitable trade tomorrow. Here's the top 10 things you should know before opening bell.
Sep 06, 08:20 PM (IST)
Some breaking news. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is stepping down from his position at the central bank, he told President Donald Trump in a letter Thursday, reports CNBC.
Citing "personal reasons," Fischer said his resignation will take effect on October 13.
"It has been a great privilege to serve on the Federal Reserve Board and, most especially, to work alongside Chair [Janet] Yellen as well as many other dedicaetd and talented men and women throughout the Federal Reserve system," Fischer wrote.
The resignation comes with his term to expire on June 12, 2018 and creates yet another opening for Trump to fill at a critical time for the Fed.
Sep 06, 07:56 PM (IST)
Will trading hours be extended? The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) may discuss the proposal at the Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) this coming Monday.
Other topics of discussion at the SMAC meeting include corporate governance at the stock exchange level, rules for dealing with shell companies and extending the timing for block deals.
Sep 06, 07:31 PM (IST)
The government's crackdown on shell companies continues. It decided on Wednesday that any director or authorised signatory of any “struck off” company found to be unauthorisedly siphoning off money from its bank account may attract punishment up to 10 years.
“He/she may attract punishment of imprisonment of not less than six months extendible to 10 years,” a government statement said.
If it is found that the fraud involves public interest, the punishment shall not be less than 3 years and fine may also be imposed which would be three times the amount involved.
Sep 06, 07:29 PM (IST)
Sep 06, 06:55 PM (IST)
India has trumped China, the UK, Germany, and even the US to become the number one country where people simply cannot live without the internet in a survey of internet users across the world.
As per data collated by Statista, which is based on a survey by Ipsos, India came out on top among 23 major internet using countries as the nation where most people denied having a life without the world wide web.
Sep 06, 06:34 PM (IST)
Star India, a media company backed by Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O), has injected Rs 12.33 billion (USD 192.04 million) into its digital content arm over the last six months amid intense competition among online video providers in India.
Through a rights issue, Star India infused the money in Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which runs streaming video platform Hotstar and Starsports.com, regulatory filings showed.
Star on Tuesday won the television and digital rights for Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket for the next five years with a staggering USD 2.55 billion bid.
Delhi witnessed approximately 12 percent of all the fatal road accidents during 2016. It registered 1,591 cases, highest among the cities having population above 50 million.
The data on total road accidents for the year 2016 showed that the number of fatal accidents increased by 3.3 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) basis from 1,31,726 to 1,36,071. The number of road accidents, however, fell by 4.1 percent y-o-y from 5,01,423 to 4,80,652.
Sep 06, 05:58 PM (IST)
Diversified firm ITC has filed a Rs 1,000-crore defamation suit against proxy advisory firm IiAS at the Calcutta High Court for allegedly making 'defamatory' statements against the company and its directors.
In the suit, filed last month, ITC said Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) had published two reports that were "false, defamatory and malicious" on its website (www.iiasadvisory.com) in July 2017 before the AGM of the company.
Sep 06, 05:32 PM (IST)
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reduced its stake in textile and apparel major Raymond by 2.01 per cent, selling 12.37 lakh shares in the open market.
LIC, which had 5.53 per cent stake earlier, brought down its shareholding in the company to 3.51 per cent by selling shares between October 11, 2016 to September 4, 2017, Raymond said in a filing to the BSE.
The Supreme Court has allowed a 13-year-old alleged rape survivor to terminate her 32-week-old pregnancy after taking note of a medical report.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and AM Khanwilkar perused the medical report filed by a board of doctors of JJ hospital Mumbai, set up by the court, and granted the nod for termination of pregnancy.
Sep 06, 03:47 PM (IST)
The US Mission in India has also condemned the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.
Sep 06, 03:18 PM (IST)
Morgan Stanley said GDP growth likely troughed in June and expects the same to accelerate by almost 200 bps to 7.5 percent year-on-year in Q4 FY18. For FY18 and FY19, it pegs growth at 6.7 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively. It sees improved growth going forward amid macro stability.
Sep 06, 02:40 PM (IST)
Tata Motors August production up 1.5% YoY at 45,346 units.
Sep 06, 02:32 PM (IST)
UK shares opened lower along with other European bourses, following the path set by Asia and Wall Street where market sentiment was hit by simmering geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.36 percent at 7,346.74 points, with financials taking the most points off.
Sep 06, 02:12 PM (IST)
Reliance Industries continued its uptrend for the sixth consecutive session, rising one percent on Wednesday. Dealers attribute this consistent buying to huge investor appetite for bonus shares, which will go ex-bonus on Thursday. The stock rallied nearly 8 percent in six consecutive sessions.
Sep 06, 01:48 PM (IST)
Deutsche Bank’s chief executive John Cryan called on the European Central Bank to change course on monetary policy as asset price bubbles develop. He also said Frankfurt is the most natural location as a financial hub as banks move from London after Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.
Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, has made landfall in the Caribbean islands. The island of Barbuda was the first to bear the brunt of Hurricane Irma - a Category 5 storm with winds of 185mph - early on Wednesday, churning along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly hitting Florida over the weekend.
Sep 06, 01:04 PM (IST)
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has put its penicillin assets on the block as it embarks on an asset rationalisation drive across markets, reports CNBC-TV18. The drug maker, besieged by pricing pressures and regulatory problems at its facilities, is looking to sell its oral penicillin manufacturing site in Bristol, US and brands such as Augmentin, Amoxil and other penicillin abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs). The company believes its penicillin business lacks synergies with its US strategy.
Sep 06, 12:52 PM (IST)
Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC has clocked three straight session of falls, losing as much as 2.4 percent. Earlier today, brokerage Jefferies downgraded the stock to Hold and also cut its target price, citing regulatory uncertainties leading to pressure on volumes and earnings growth.
Sep 06, 12:44 PM (IST)
German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in July on feeble domestic demand while bookings from abroad remained flat. In a rare sign of weakness in Europe’s largest economy, data showed that factories registered a 0.7 percent drop in orders after contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ rose by 0.9 percent in June.
Sep 06, 12:43 PM (IST)
JP Morgan has upgraded Kotak Mahindra Bank to overweight as the bank is strongly positioned for growth. It has raised its target price on the stock to Rs 1,100 per share from Rs 875 per share.
Sep 06, 12:31 PM (IST)
Citi has maintained its Buy rating on Bharat Electronics and Gujarat State Petronet.
The brokerage sees 1-3% higher sales in BEL with better margins. It has increased its FY18-20 EPS estimates by 0-2% as it believes BEL can deliver 14% EPS CAGR. It has left unchanged its target price at Rs 220 per share.
GSPL on the contrary has received a target upgrade to Rs 232 per share from Rs 210 per share as it sees a regulatory tariff hike imminent.
Sep 06, 12:28 PM (IST)
Sep 06, 12:08 PM (IST)
Deutsche Bank has maintained its Buy rating with a price target of Rs 340 per share on Marico as it expects the company to take a price hike in Parachute. It has guided for 8-10% volume growth for rest of FY18.
Sep 06, 11:55 AM (IST)
Morgan Stanley has maintained its Overweight rating on Titan with a target price of Rs 665 per share. The brokerage sees opportunity for further market share gains and expects investors to pay a premium for growth visibility.
Sep 06, 11:48 AM (IST)
Morgan Stanley continues to remain bullish on cement on improving demand. It sees the longest ever upcycle ahead. From the cement space, its top pick is Shree Cement while Dalmia Bharat is its preferred midcap play.
Will trading hours be extended? The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) may discuss the proposal at the Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) this coming Monday.
Other topics of discussion at the SMAC meeting include corporate governance at the stock exchange level, rules for dealing with shell companies and extending the timing for block deals.
Noted economists Thomas Piketty and Lucas Chancel has hit out at the rising inequality in India in a paper titled, Indian income inequality, 1922-2014: From British Raj to Billionaire Raj? It says that inequality may be at its highest level since 1922, when the country's income tax law was conceived, with 22 percent income accruing to the top 1 percent income earners.
A top North Korean diplomat warned that his country is ready to send “more gift packages” to the United States, reports Reuters. ”The recent self-defence measures by my country, DPRK, are a gift package addressed to none other than the US,” Han told a disarmament conference, using the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s formal name.
To keep tracking happenings from the North Korean peninsula, read our live blog
South Korea’s Asia Business Daily said North Korea has moved what looks like an intercontinental ballistic missile toward its west coast in preparation for a possible launch.
India has trumped China, the UK, Germany, and even the US to become the number one country where people simply cannot live without the internet in a survey of internet users across the world.
As per data collated by Statista, which is based on a survey by Ipsos, India came out on top among 23 major internet using countries as the nation where most people denied having a life without the world wide web.
Star India, a media company backed by Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O), has injected Rs 12.33 billion (USD 192.04 million) into its digital content arm over the last six months amid intense competition among online video providers in India.
Through a rights issue, Star India infused the money in Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which runs streaming video platform Hotstar and Starsports.com, regulatory filings showed.
Star on Tuesday won the television and digital rights for Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket for the next five years with a staggering USD 2.55 billion bid.
More than 1,300 road accidents take place in India every day, according to the latest government data.
Delhi witnessed approximately 12 percent of all the fatal road accidents during 2016. It registered 1,591 cases, highest among the cities having population above 50 million.
The data on total road accidents for the year 2016 showed that the number of fatal accidents increased by 3.3 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) basis from 1,31,726 to 1,36,071. The number of road accidents, however, fell by 4.1 percent y-o-y from 5,01,423 to 4,80,652.
Diversified firm ITC has filed a Rs 1,000-crore defamation suit against proxy advisory firm IiAS at the Calcutta High Court for allegedly making 'defamatory' statements against the company and its directors.
In the suit, filed last month, ITC said Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) had published two reports that were "false, defamatory and malicious" on its website (www.iiasadvisory.com) in July 2017 before the AGM of the company.
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reduced its stake in textile and apparel major Raymond by 2.01 per cent, selling 12.37 lakh shares in the open market.
LIC, which had 5.53 per cent stake earlier, brought down its shareholding in the company to 3.51 per cent by selling shares between October 11, 2016 to September 4, 2017, Raymond said in a filing to the BSE.
The Supreme Court has allowed a 13-year-old alleged rape survivor to terminate her 32-week-old pregnancy after taking note of a medical report.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and AM Khanwilkar perused the medical report filed by a board of doctors of JJ hospital Mumbai, set up by the court, and granted the nod for termination of pregnancy.
The US Mission in India has also condemned the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.
Morgan Stanley said GDP growth likely troughed in June and expects the same to accelerate by almost 200 bps to 7.5 percent year-on-year in Q4 FY18. For FY18 and FY19, it pegs growth at 6.7 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively. It sees improved growth going forward amid macro stability.
Tata Motors August production up 1.5% YoY at 45,346 units.
UK shares opened lower along with other European bourses, following the path set by Asia and Wall Street where market sentiment was hit by simmering geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.36 percent at 7,346.74 points, with financials taking the most points off.
Reliance Industries continued its uptrend for the sixth consecutive session, rising one percent on Wednesday. Dealers attribute this consistent buying to huge investor appetite for bonus shares, which will go ex-bonus on Thursday. The stock rallied nearly 8 percent in six consecutive sessions.
Deutsche Bank’s chief executive John Cryan called on the European Central Bank to change course on monetary policy as asset price bubbles develop. He also said Frankfurt is the most natural location as a financial hub as banks move from London after Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.
Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, has made landfall in the Caribbean islands. The island of Barbuda was the first to bear the brunt of Hurricane Irma - a Category 5 storm with winds of 185mph - early on Wednesday, churning along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly hitting Florida over the weekend.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has put its penicillin assets on the block as it embarks on an asset rationalisation drive across markets, reports CNBC-TV18. The drug maker, besieged by pricing pressures and regulatory problems at its facilities, is looking to sell its oral penicillin manufacturing site in Bristol, US and brands such as Augmentin, Amoxil and other penicillin abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs). The company believes its penicillin business lacks synergies with its US strategy.
Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC has clocked three straight session of falls, losing as much as 2.4 percent. Earlier today, brokerage Jefferies downgraded the stock to Hold and also cut its target price, citing regulatory uncertainties leading to pressure on volumes and earnings growth.
German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in July on feeble domestic demand while bookings from abroad remained flat. In a rare sign of weakness in Europe’s largest economy, data showed that factories registered a 0.7 percent drop in orders after contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ rose by 0.9 percent in June.
JP Morgan has upgraded Kotak Mahindra Bank to overweight as the bank is strongly positioned for growth. It has raised its target price on the stock to Rs 1,100 per share from Rs 875 per share.
Citi has maintained its Buy rating on Bharat Electronics and Gujarat State Petronet.
The brokerage sees 1-3% higher sales in BEL with better margins. It has increased its FY18-20 EPS estimates by 0-2% as it believes BEL can deliver 14% EPS CAGR. It has left unchanged its target price at Rs 220 per share.
GSPL on the contrary has received a target upgrade to Rs 232 per share from Rs 210 per share as it sees a regulatory tariff hike imminent.
Deutsche Bank has maintained its Buy rating with a price target of Rs 340 per share on Marico as it expects the company to take a price hike in Parachute. It has guided for 8-10% volume growth for rest of FY18.
Morgan Stanley has maintained its Overweight rating on Titan with a target price of Rs 665 per share. The brokerage sees opportunity for further market share gains and expects investors to pay a premium for growth visibility.
Morgan Stanley continues to remain bullish on cement on improving demand. It sees the longest ever upcycle ahead. From the cement space, its top pick is Shree Cement while Dalmia Bharat is its preferred midcap play.