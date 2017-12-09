News Live: Direct tax collections rise 14% to Rs 4.8 lakh crore in April-November

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the constitutional validity of a colonial era law on adultery which punishes only the man even though the woman,with whom he has had consensual sex, may be an equal partner.

The top court also said if the husband gives consent for sexual intercourse between his wife and another man, then it nullifies the offence of adultery and turns the woman into a commodity, which goes against the principle of gender justice and the constitutional mandate of right to equality.

Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code states that "whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery". Read the full report here.