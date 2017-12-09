News Live: Direct tax collections rise 14% to Rs 4.8 lakh crore in April-November

Winter session of Maharashtra legislature from December 11
Over a dozen new bills are likely to be tabled in the both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature in the winter session beginning here from December 11. The opposition parties are expected to corner the BJP- led government on a host of issues, including the farm loan waiver.
The session in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, will go on for two weeks. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat has already issued the schedule for the winter session.
Dec 09, 04:25 PM (IST)
North Korea says UN envoy expressed willingness to ease tensions
The UN political affairs chief expressed willingness to ease tension on the Korean peninsula during a visit to North Korea this week, state media said on Saturday, amid a rising war of words over the North's missile and nuclear programmes.
North Korea also said in a statement carried by its official KCNA news agency that the UN envoy acknowledged the negative impact of sanctions on humanitarian aid to North Korea.
Jeffrey Feltman, the highest-level UN official to visit North Korea since 2012, did not speak to reporters upon arriving back from Pyongyang at Beijing airport on Saturday morning.
Dec 09, 04:17 PM (IST)
PM Narendra Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. Extending his wishes to 71-year-old Gandhi, Modi said on Twitter that he prays for her long life and good health.
A bitter political battle is on in Gujarat between the BJP and the Congress, with Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi mounting attacks on each other.
Dec 09, 04:07 PM (IST)
EC must address queries related to working of EVMs: Omar Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday asked the Election Commission to address the queries being raised on the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
"I've been extremely sceptical of EVM related conspiracy theories but I'm beginning to question my unwavering faith in the machines & their infallibility," Abdullah wrote in a Twitter post.
Dec 09, 04:00 PM (IST)
Depression weakens over Bay of Bengal
The depression over the Bay of Bengal gradually weakened and the intensity of rainfall reduced in Odisha on Saturday, but squally winds prevailed and the sea condition remained rough along the state's coast.
The depression moved north-northeastwards with a speed of about 15 kmph and lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east of Gopalpur and 120 km south-southwest of Paradip, the Meteorological Centre here said.
Dec 09, 03:51 PM (IST)
Gujarat polls: 30.31% voter turnout till noon
Over 30 percent voter turnout was recorded till noon on Saturday during the polling on 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions in the first phase of the crucial Gujarat assembly polls.
As per the latest data released by the Election Commission, 30.31 percent voters exercised their franchise between 8 am and 12 pm. The voting will end at 5 pm.
The highest turnout of 38.07 percent was recorded in the tribal-dominated district of Tapi, while the Narmada, another tribal-dominated district in south Gujarat, recorded the lowest turnout of 25.67 percent.
SpiceJet on Saturday conducted seaplane trials in association with Japan’s Setouchi Holdings at Mumbai’s Girgaum Chowpatty.
The seaplane trials were conducted in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, and Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Minister of Civil Aviation.
Gadkari said seaplanes will give a big push for regional connectivity.
Dec 09, 02:55 PM (IST)
Actor Kathryn Rossetter accuses Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct
Actor Kathryn Rossetter has alleged Dustin Hoffman repeatedly groped her during the 1983 Broadway revival of "Death of a Salesman".
In a new essay published by The Hollywood Reporter, Rossetter, who played the mistress to Hoffman's Willy Loman in the production, said she idolised Hoffman upon her initial casting opposite him and enjoyed the experience of working with him until he invited her to his hotel room.
Dec 09, 02:17 PM (IST)
Noida double murder case: Boy held, says he killed mother-sister
The 15-year-old boy, who is the prime suspect in the murder of his mother and sister, has been apprehended, police said today, claiming that he has confessed to have killed the duo.
Anjali Agarwal (42) and her 12-year-old daughter Kanika were beaten and stabbed to death at their apartment here on Monday night. The boy was missing since the incident.
Dec 09, 12:32 PM (IST)
Uber agrees to settle case filed by Indian rape victim
Uber Technologies and an Indian woman who had accused its top executives of improperly obtaining her medical records after a company driver raped her have agreed to settle a civil US lawsuit.
When contacted, Uber confirmed the filing which says a settlement has been reached between all defendants and Uber expects the case to be dismissed in January. Terms of the settlement were, however, not disclosed.
In 2014, the Indian woman was raped by an Uber driver in New Delhi. She had filed a lawsuit earlier and later "voluntarily" withdrew it. Read the full report here.
Dec 09, 12:29 PM (IST)
China warns citizens in Pakistan of possible terror attacks
China has warned its citizens in Pakistan to be on alert after receiving intelligence reports about possible attacks targeting Chinese.
The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said on its website today it had information about a "series of terror attacks" planned against Chinese organisations and personnel, without giving details. It urged its citizens to stay inside and avoid crowded places.
Dec 09, 12:14 PM (IST)
Nitin Gadkari at India's Road Ahead: 15 factories to come up to develop second-generation ethanol from biomass
Dec 09, 11:20 AM (IST)
Nitin Gadkari at India's Road Ahead: North-East primary focus of BJP government, Rs 1 lakh crore projects in next two years just for Assam.
Dec 09, 11:17 AM (IST)
Nitin Gadkari at India's Road Ahead: Plans underway to reduce India's dependency on fuel imports.
Dec 09, 10:59 AM (IST)
Nitin Gadkari at India's Road Ahead conference: Working hard to add 2-3% to GDP from Road and Transport ministry.
Dec 09, 10:31 AM (IST)
Union minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari speaks at Moneycontrol’s India’s Road Ahead conference.
Dec 09, 10:24 AM (IST)
North Korea blamed US "nuclear blackmail" for soaring tensions over its weapons programme in rare meetings with a senior UN official, but agreed to regular communication with the organisation, state media said today.
Jeffrey Feltman arrived in Beijing today after wrapping up a five-day visit to Pyongyang aimed at defusing the crisis, just a week after North Korea said it test-fired a new ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States.
His trip -- the first by a UN diplomat of his rank since 2010 -- saw him meet Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho and vice foreign minister Pak Myong-Kuk, the North's state news agency KCNA said.
Dec 09, 10:03 AM (IST)
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the constitutional validity of a colonial era law on adultery which punishes only the man even though the woman,with whom he has had consensual sex, may be an equal partner.
The top court also said if the husband gives consent for sexual intercourse between his wife and another man, then it nullifies the offence of adultery and turns the woman into a commodity, which goes against the principle of gender justice and the constitutional mandate of right to equality.
Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code states that "whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery". Read the full report here.
Dec 09, 10:03 AM (IST)
Good Morning and welcome to our live coverage of business news and other political developments.
Winter session of Maharashtra legislature from December 11
Over a dozen new bills are likely to be tabled in the both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature in the winter session beginning here from December 11. The opposition parties are expected to corner the BJP- led government on a host of issues, including the farm loan waiver.
The session in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, will go on for two weeks. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat has already issued the schedule for the winter session.
North Korea says UN envoy expressed willingness to ease tensions
The UN political affairs chief expressed willingness to ease tension on the Korean peninsula during a visit to North Korea this week, state media said on Saturday, amid a rising war of words over the North's missile and nuclear programmes.
North Korea also said in a statement carried by its official KCNA news agency that the UN envoy acknowledged the negative impact of sanctions on humanitarian aid to North Korea.
Jeffrey Feltman, the highest-level UN official to visit North Korea since 2012, did not speak to reporters upon arriving back from Pyongyang at Beijing airport on Saturday morning.
PM Narendra Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. Extending his wishes to 71-year-old Gandhi, Modi said on Twitter that he prays for her long life and good health.
A bitter political battle is on in Gujarat between the BJP and the Congress, with Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi mounting attacks on each other.
EC must address queries related to working of EVMs: Omar Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday asked the Election Commission to address the queries being raised on the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
"I've been extremely sceptical of EVM related conspiracy theories but I'm beginning to question my unwavering faith in the machines & their infallibility," Abdullah wrote in a Twitter post.
Depression weakens over Bay of Bengal
The depression over the Bay of Bengal gradually weakened and the intensity of rainfall reduced in Odisha on Saturday, but squally winds prevailed and the sea condition remained rough along the state's coast.
The depression moved north-northeastwards with a speed of about 15 kmph and lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east of Gopalpur and 120 km south-southwest of Paradip, the Meteorological Centre here said.
Gujarat polls: 30.31% voter turnout till noon
Over 30 percent voter turnout was recorded till noon on Saturday during the polling on 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions in the first phase of the crucial Gujarat assembly polls.
As per the latest data released by the Election Commission, 30.31 percent voters exercised their franchise between 8 am and 12 pm. The voting will end at 5 pm.
The highest turnout of 38.07 percent was recorded in the tribal-dominated district of Tapi, while the Narmada, another tribal-dominated district in south Gujarat, recorded the lowest turnout of 25.67 percent.
Nitin Gadkari proposes solution for stubble burning, pollution in India
Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari on Saturday proposed a solution for stubble burning predominant in Punjab-Haryana region and considered as the
SpiceJet conducts seaplane trials in Mumbai
SpiceJet on Saturday conducted seaplane trials in association with Japan’s Setouchi Holdings at Mumbai’s Girgaum Chowpatty.
The seaplane trials were conducted in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, and Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Minister of Civil Aviation.
Gadkari said seaplanes will give a big push for regional connectivity.
Actor Kathryn Rossetter accuses Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct
Actor Kathryn Rossetter has alleged Dustin Hoffman repeatedly groped her during the 1983 Broadway revival of "Death of a Salesman".
In a new essay published by The Hollywood Reporter, Rossetter, who played the mistress to Hoffman's Willy Loman in the production, said she idolised Hoffman upon her initial casting opposite him and enjoyed the experience of working with him until he invited her to his hotel room.
Noida double murder case: Boy held, says he killed mother-sister
The 15-year-old boy, who is the prime suspect in the murder of his mother and sister, has been apprehended, police said today, claiming that he has confessed to have killed the duo.
Anjali Agarwal (42) and her 12-year-old daughter Kanika were beaten and stabbed to death at their apartment here on Monday night. The boy was missing since the incident.
Uber agrees to settle case filed by Indian rape victim
Uber Technologies and an Indian woman who had accused its top executives of improperly obtaining her medical records after a company driver raped her have agreed to settle a civil US lawsuit.
When contacted, Uber confirmed the filing which says a settlement has been reached between all defendants and Uber expects the case to be dismissed in January. Terms of the settlement were, however, not disclosed.
In 2014, the Indian woman was raped by an Uber driver in New Delhi. She had filed a lawsuit earlier and later "voluntarily" withdrew it. Read the full report here.
China has warned its citizens in Pakistan to be on alert after receiving intelligence reports about possible attacks targeting Chinese.
The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said on its website today it had information about a "series of terror attacks" planned against Chinese organisations and personnel, without giving details. It urged its citizens to stay inside and avoid crowded places.
Nitin Gadkari at India's Road Ahead: 15 factories to come up to develop second-generation ethanol from biomass
Nitin Gadkari at India's Road Ahead: North-East primary focus of BJP government, Rs 1 lakh crore projects in next two years just for Assam.
Nitin Gadkari at India's Road Ahead: Plans underway to reduce India's dependency on fuel imports.
Nitin Gadkari at India's Road Ahead conference: Working hard to add 2-3% to GDP from Road and Transport ministry.
Union minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari speaks at Moneycontrol’s India’s Road Ahead conference.
North Korea blamed US "nuclear blackmail" for soaring tensions over its weapons programme in rare meetings with a senior UN official, but agreed to regular communication with the organisation, state media said today.
Jeffrey Feltman arrived in Beijing today after wrapping up a five-day visit to Pyongyang aimed at defusing the crisis, just a week after North Korea said it test-fired a new ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States.
His trip -- the first by a UN diplomat of his rank since 2010 -- saw him meet Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho and vice foreign minister Pak Myong-Kuk, the North's state news agency KCNA said.
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the constitutional validity of a colonial era law on adultery which punishes only the man even though the woman,with whom he has had consensual sex, may be an equal partner.
The top court also said if the husband gives consent for sexual intercourse between his wife and another man, then it nullifies the offence of adultery and turns the woman into a commodity, which goes against the principle of gender justice and the constitutional mandate of right to equality.
Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code states that "whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery". Read the full report here.
Good Morning and welcome to our live coverage of business news and other political developments.