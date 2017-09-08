News Live: L&T rallies 5% post Citi target upgrade

Raghuram Rajan hinted that he would have resigned as Reserve Bank of India governor if he was forced to implement demonetisation. He reiterated that he had told the Centre that there were ‘alternative approaches’ to deal with black money. In what should be a worry for investors, he warned that "growth in India is slowing when the global economy is taking off."
Good Afternoon Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
Sep 08, 12:08 PM (IST)
Larsen & Toubro scaled up about 5 percent after Citi raised its target price on the stock to Rs 1,452 apiece from Rs 1,341 earlier. Maintaining a buy rating on the stock, the global brokerage said the company is its top industrial pick with huge upside potential. It is betting that the engineering and construction major’s defence prospects may fructify in 12-15 months.
Sep 08, 11:57 AM (IST)
The euro reached a two-and-a-half-year high versus the dollar as a policy meeting by the European Central Bank gave bulls cause for short-term optimism and did little to support the beleaguered US currency. The euro was up 0.5 percent at USD 1.2077 after touching USD 1.2092, its highest since January 2015. It has gained 1.8 percent on the week.
Sep 08, 11:45 AM (IST)
The US Geological Survey (USGS) has upgraded the magnitude of earthquake of Mexico’s west coast to 8.1. Mexico’s civil protection agency said it was the strongest earthquake to hit the capital since a devastating 1985 tremor that flattened swathes of Mexico City and killed thousands. Reuters reports that helicopters hovered overhead a few minutes later, apparently looking for damage to buildings in the city built on a spongy, drained lake bed.
Sep 08, 11:27 AM (IST)
Dr Reddy's Laboratories said Germany’s regulatory authority, Regierung von Oberbayern, concluded an audit of formulations manufacturing facility in Duvvada, Vishakapatnam, with zero critical and six major observations. Products manufactured at the facility are not currently exported to the European Union. The company will be submitting a corrective and preventive action plan (CAPA) to the authorities. The facility will be able to renew its EU-GMP certification, which comes up for review in November next year, provided its CAPA is accepted by the regulator. The stock is trading 2% lower in a flat market.
Sep 08, 11:13 AM (IST)
China posted stronger-than-expected import growth in August, reinforcing views that the world’s second-largest economy is still expanding at a healthy pace despite tighter policy. Imports grew 13.3 percent from a year earlier after rising 11 percent in July. Imports of industrial commodities continued to lead the way as soaring steel prices boost Chinese mills’ appetite for high-quality foreign iron ore. Exports showed some signs of softening, with growth cooling to 5.5 percent from a year earlier down from 7.2 percent in July.
Sep 08, 11:09 AM (IST)
CNBC reports that Google is in the final stages of acquiring all or part of smartphone maker HTC. The news follows a separate story from late August that suggested Taiwan-based HTC was interested in some sort of sale. HTC, once one of the more popular smartphone makers in the United States, has fallen off of most carrier store shelves after several consecutive unsuccessful smartphone launches. It recently launched a separate division that sells virtual reality headsets.
Sep 08, 11:05 AM (IST)
Sanitisation process of Dera headquarters at Sirsa is underway, reports PTI. Security forces and various government departments are coordinating closely amid tight security. The entire sanitisation process will be videographed and is being overseen by retired District and Sessions Judge, AKS Pawar, who was appointed as Court Commissioner by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday.
Curfew remains enforced on the road leading to the Dera headquarters. No unauthorised person was being allowed to go inside Dera premises. A large number of vehicles including police buses and paramilitary vehicles, Quick Reaction Team vehicles, bomb disposal squad and anti-sabotage team vehicles, carrying cops and paramilitary personnel and vehicles of the district administration carrying officials drawn from various government departments made their way inside the Dera premises in the morning, officials said.
Sep 08, 10:33 AM (IST)
An earthquake of magnitude 8.0 has struck southwest of Tres Picos, Mexico.Its epicentre was 123 km southwest of the town of Pijijiapan, at a depth of 33 km. Widespread, hazardous tsunami waves were possible, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.
Sep 08, 10:31 AM (IST)
TVS Motor launches a premium edition of its popular 110cc motorcycle Victor with new features in view of the festive season. The company had recently launched an upgraded variant of commuter motorcycle StaR City+.
Sep 08, 10:30 AM (IST)
Bombay Dyeing sells 48,457 acres of freehold land in Pune for Rs 13.57 crore.
Sep 08, 10:21 AM (IST)
Oil prices rose on Friday as US crude production was hit harder by Hurricane Harvey than expected, with even bigger storm Irma heading for Florida and threatening to cause more disruption to the petroleum industry, reports Reuters.
Sep 08, 10:10 AM (IST)
Following three train derailments, the Congress slammed the Narendra Modi government, saying it should be renamed the ‘derailment sarkar’. "Third train derailment today (Thursday). Safety in shambles. Modi Sarkar should be renamed as 'Derailment Sarkar'," tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. Three train derailments rocked the Railways within a span of 12 hours on Thursday -- three days after new Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took charge, leading him to order an immediate review of safety standards.
Sep 08, 10:01 AM (IST)
Biocon’s insulin manufacturing facility in Malaysia has received a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance certificate from Europe’s drug regulator, giving its Malaysian subsidiary the green light to supply products manufactured at this plant to the European market.
Commenting on the same, Kiran Mazumder Shaw, CMD, Biocon, told CNBC-TV18 that the Malaysian facility is one of its largest insulin units. “The GMP certificate from the EU regulator was with respect to insulin glargine application. We expect a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection for Malaysian plant going ahead.” She expects the Malaysian unit to contribute three-fourth of insulin business revenue going forward.
Biocon, she said, is focussing on advancing its oral insulin programme, IN-105
Sep 08, 09:50 AM (IST)
China’s iron ore imports rose 1.1 percent in August from a year earlier as soaring steel prices increased appetite for high-grade foreign ore, customs data showed. Arrivals of iron ore last month reached 88.66 million tonne, compared to 87.72 million a year ago, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. August imports were 2.8 percent higher than 86.25 million tonne in July.
Sep 08, 09:38 AM (IST)
Seoul is bracing for the worst with predictions Kim Jong-un will conduct another intercontinental missile test as early as Saturday, reports News Corp Australia. South Korea’s Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the North could launch the ICBM to coincide with the country’s National Day on September 9.
The day is one of the biggest in the North Korean calendar and celebrates the official establishment of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK.) Lee told a conference in Seoul on Thursday that it doesn’t seem much time is left before North Korea achieves its complete nuclear armament. “Some believe North Korea may launch another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on the 9th, this time at an ordinary angle. To follow developments on the Korean peninsula, click here
Sep 08, 09:12 AM (IST)
Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari wants auto firms to make cars that run on electricity, biodiesel, ethanol and CNG or risk being overtaken by inevitable policy change, reports Mint.
Sep 08, 09:11 AM (IST)
Which stocks are on the wish-list of foreign and domestic brokerages today, click here to find out
Sep 08, 09:00 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal wealth has gone up by over 15% from the previous year. For FY17, the PM’s total wealth is estimated at just over Rs 2 crore. In FY15 and FY16, his moveable and immoveable assets were estimated at Rs 1.41 crore and Rs 1.73 crore, respectively.
Sep 08, 08:53 AM (IST)
To know what to expect in the market watch video below
Sep 08, 08:44 AM (IST)
Six months after it acquired the consumer durables business of Lloyd Electrical & Engineering, Havells India has set itself an ambitious target of more than tripling its revenue to Rs 20,000 crore in five years, reports Mint.
Sep 08, 08:43 AM (IST)
Bharat Financial Inclusion, India’s first listed micro lender, is close to finalising a buyer in what could be an all-stock deal, reports Mint.
Sep 08, 08:42 AM (IST)
Tata Motors plans to piggy-back on the Jaguar-Land Rover platform to develop two sports utility vehicles (SUVs) that will hit the roads in 2019, reports The Times of India.
Sep 08, 08:41 AM (IST)
Jet Airways will now focus on providing direct connectivity between tier-II cities as it aims to penetrate deeper into such markets, reports PTI.
Sep 08, 08:38 AM (IST)
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar-Land Rover said all its new car models will be electrified from the year 2020. The luxury brand, acquired by the Indian automotive giant nine years ago, unveiled plans for a range of fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles in the coming years.
Sep 08, 08:36 AM (IST)
Merger talks between wind energy companies IL&FS Wind Energy and Shriram Group’s Orient Green Power have hit a roadblock because wind energy tariffs have plunged in auctions conducted after the negotiations began early this year, reports Economic Times.
Sep 08, 08:35 AM (IST)
Bank of Baroda has put 275 commercial and residential properties across India on the block in a fresh attempt to clean up the bank’s books. Called a Mega e-auction, the sale has been announced by the non-performing asset (NPA) recovery and legal, appellate authority.
Sep 08, 08:34 AM (IST)
NBCC may just emerge as a white knight for over 30,000 homebuyers that are afraid of never getting the dream home they booked with the Jaypee Group. ET Now reports that the central government's engineering and construction undertaking is in initial and informal talks with the Finance Ministry as well as lenders to Jaypee Infratech to complete the construction of 27 stalled residential projects in Noida and Greater Noida.
Sep 08, 08:20 AM (IST)
Monsanto is selling its branded cotton seeds business in India to Hyderabad-based Tierra Agrotech, reports Economic Times. The US biotechnology major would continue to remain invested in farming segments such as corn seeds, crop protection, vegetables and Bollgard II technologies.
Sep 08, 08:17 AM (IST)
Bharti Airtel is set to take on rival Reliance Jio at its own game by launching commercial calling services using Voice over LTE (VoLTE) technology as early as next week, reports Economic Times. This service is to be expanded across India well within this fiscal year.
highlights
Raghuram Rajan hinted that he would have resigned as Reserve Bank of India governor if he was forced to implement demonetisation. He reiterated that he had told the Centre that there were ‘alternative approaches’ to deal with black money. In what should be a worry for investors, he warned that "growth in India is slowing when the global economy is taking off."
Post market hours here in India, Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank, said the central bank was looking at how to wind down its EUR 60 billion-a-month buying program. The bank kept its growth and inflation outlooks unchanged. “We will be ready for much of what we have to decide (to scale back stimulus) by October,” Draghi said at the ECB’s post-meeting news conference.
Good Afternoon Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
Larsen & Toubro scaled up about 5 percent after Citi raised its target price on the stock to Rs 1,452 apiece from Rs 1,341 earlier. Maintaining a buy rating on the stock, the global brokerage said the company is its top industrial pick with huge upside potential. It is betting that the engineering and construction major’s defence prospects may fructify in 12-15 months.
The euro reached a two-and-a-half-year high versus the dollar as a policy meeting by the European Central Bank gave bulls cause for short-term optimism and did little to support the beleaguered US currency. The euro was up 0.5 percent at USD 1.2077 after touching USD 1.2092, its highest since January 2015. It has gained 1.8 percent on the week.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) has upgraded the magnitude of earthquake of Mexico’s west coast to 8.1. Mexico’s civil protection agency said it was the strongest earthquake to hit the capital since a devastating 1985 tremor that flattened swathes of Mexico City and killed thousands. Reuters reports that helicopters hovered overhead a few minutes later, apparently looking for damage to buildings in the city built on a spongy, drained lake bed.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories said Germany’s regulatory authority, Regierung von Oberbayern, concluded an audit of formulations manufacturing facility in Duvvada, Vishakapatnam, with zero critical and six major observations. Products manufactured at the facility are not currently exported to the European Union. The company will be submitting a corrective and preventive action plan (CAPA) to the authorities. The facility will be able to renew its EU-GMP certification, which comes up for review in November next year, provided its CAPA is accepted by the regulator. The stock is trading 2% lower in a flat market.
China posted stronger-than-expected import growth in August, reinforcing views that the world’s second-largest economy is still expanding at a healthy pace despite tighter policy. Imports grew 13.3 percent from a year earlier after rising 11 percent in July. Imports of industrial commodities continued to lead the way as soaring steel prices boost Chinese mills’ appetite for high-quality foreign iron ore. Exports showed some signs of softening, with growth cooling to 5.5 percent from a year earlier down from 7.2 percent in July.
CNBC reports that Google is in the final stages of acquiring all or part of smartphone maker HTC. The news follows a separate story from late August that suggested Taiwan-based HTC was interested in some sort of sale. HTC, once one of the more popular smartphone makers in the United States, has fallen off of most carrier store shelves after several consecutive unsuccessful smartphone launches. It recently launched a separate division that sells virtual reality headsets.
Sanitisation process of Dera headquarters at Sirsa is underway, reports PTI. Security forces and various government departments are coordinating closely amid tight security. The entire sanitisation process will be videographed and is being overseen by retired District and Sessions Judge, AKS Pawar, who was appointed as Court Commissioner by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday.
Curfew remains enforced on the road leading to the Dera headquarters. No unauthorised person was being allowed to go inside Dera premises. A large number of vehicles including police buses and paramilitary vehicles, Quick Reaction Team vehicles, bomb disposal squad and anti-sabotage team vehicles, carrying cops and paramilitary personnel and vehicles of the district administration carrying officials drawn from various government departments made their way inside the Dera premises in the morning, officials said.
An earthquake of magnitude 8.0 has struck southwest of Tres Picos, Mexico.Its epicentre was 123 km southwest of the town of Pijijiapan, at a depth of 33 km. Widespread, hazardous tsunami waves were possible, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.
TVS Motor launches a premium edition of its popular 110cc motorcycle Victor with new features in view of the festive season. The company had recently launched an upgraded variant of commuter motorcycle StaR City+.
Bombay Dyeing sells 48,457 acres of freehold land in Pune for Rs 13.57 crore.
Oil prices rose on Friday as US crude production was hit harder by Hurricane Harvey than expected, with even bigger storm Irma heading for Florida and threatening to cause more disruption to the petroleum industry, reports Reuters.
Following three train derailments, the Congress slammed the Narendra Modi government, saying it should be renamed the ‘derailment sarkar’. "Third train derailment today (Thursday). Safety in shambles. Modi Sarkar should be renamed as 'Derailment Sarkar'," tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. Three train derailments rocked the Railways within a span of 12 hours on Thursday -- three days after new Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took charge, leading him to order an immediate review of safety standards.
Biocon’s insulin manufacturing facility in Malaysia has received a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance certificate from Europe’s drug regulator, giving its Malaysian subsidiary the green light to supply products manufactured at this plant to the European market.
Commenting on the same, Kiran Mazumder Shaw, CMD, Biocon, told CNBC-TV18 that the Malaysian facility is one of its largest insulin units. “The GMP certificate from the EU regulator was with respect to insulin glargine application. We expect a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection for Malaysian plant going ahead.” She expects the Malaysian unit to contribute three-fourth of insulin business revenue going forward.
Biocon, she said, is focussing on advancing its oral insulin programme, IN-105
China’s iron ore imports rose 1.1 percent in August from a year earlier as soaring steel prices increased appetite for high-grade foreign ore, customs data showed. Arrivals of iron ore last month reached 88.66 million tonne, compared to 87.72 million a year ago, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. August imports were 2.8 percent higher than 86.25 million tonne in July.
Seoul is bracing for the worst with predictions Kim Jong-un will conduct another intercontinental missile test as early as Saturday, reports News Corp Australia. South Korea’s Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the North could launch the ICBM to coincide with the country’s National Day on September 9.
The day is one of the biggest in the North Korean calendar and celebrates the official establishment of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK.) Lee told a conference in Seoul on Thursday that it doesn’t seem much time is left before North Korea achieves its complete nuclear armament. “Some believe North Korea may launch another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on the 9th, this time at an ordinary angle. To follow developments on the Korean peninsula, click here
Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari wants auto firms to make cars that run on electricity, biodiesel, ethanol and CNG or risk being overtaken by inevitable policy change, reports Mint.
Which stocks are on the wish-list of foreign and domestic brokerages today, click here to find out
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal wealth has gone up by over 15% from the previous year. For FY17, the PM’s total wealth is estimated at just over Rs 2 crore. In FY15 and FY16, his moveable and immoveable assets were estimated at Rs 1.41 crore and Rs 1.73 crore, respectively.
To know what to expect in the market watch video below
Six months after it acquired the consumer durables business of Lloyd Electrical & Engineering, Havells India has set itself an ambitious target of more than tripling its revenue to Rs 20,000 crore in five years, reports Mint.
Bharat Financial Inclusion, India’s first listed micro lender, is close to finalising a buyer in what could be an all-stock deal, reports Mint.
Tata Motors plans to piggy-back on the Jaguar-Land Rover platform to develop two sports utility vehicles (SUVs) that will hit the roads in 2019, reports The Times of India.
Jet Airways will now focus on providing direct connectivity between tier-II cities as it aims to penetrate deeper into such markets, reports PTI.
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar-Land Rover said all its new car models will be electrified from the year 2020. The luxury brand, acquired by the Indian automotive giant nine years ago, unveiled plans for a range of fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles in the coming years.
Merger talks between wind energy companies IL&FS Wind Energy and Shriram Group’s Orient Green Power have hit a roadblock because wind energy tariffs have plunged in auctions conducted after the negotiations began early this year, reports Economic Times.
Bank of Baroda has put 275 commercial and residential properties across India on the block in a fresh attempt to clean up the bank’s books. Called a Mega e-auction, the sale has been announced by the non-performing asset (NPA) recovery and legal, appellate authority.
NBCC may just emerge as a white knight for over 30,000 homebuyers that are afraid of never getting the dream home they booked with the Jaypee Group. ET Now reports that the central government's engineering and construction undertaking is in initial and informal talks with the Finance Ministry as well as lenders to Jaypee Infratech to complete the construction of 27 stalled residential projects in Noida and Greater Noida.
Monsanto is selling its branded cotton seeds business in India to Hyderabad-based Tierra Agrotech, reports Economic Times. The US biotechnology major would continue to remain invested in farming segments such as corn seeds, crop protection, vegetables and Bollgard II technologies.
Bharti Airtel is set to take on rival Reliance Jio at its own game by launching commercial calling services using Voice over LTE (VoLTE) technology as early as next week, reports Economic Times. This service is to be expanded across India well within this fiscal year.