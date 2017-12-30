News LIVE: CBFC may certify 'Padmavati' for release, lays conditions

22 minors taken to France go missing, FIR registered: CBI

The CBI has registered an FIR after 22 minors from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi were illegally taken to France by three travel agents last year in the garb of giving them rugby coaching and went missing, agency officials said here.

The agency on Friday carried out searches at the premises of the travel agents — Faridabad-based Lalit David Dean and Delhi-based Sanjeev Roy and Varun Choudhary — from where documents were seized, they said.

The officials alleged that the agents had charged Rs 25-30 lakh from the parents of each of the minors for sending them abroad.

In their visa application, the agents had shown that the 25 children in the age group of 13-18 years were going to attend a rugby training camp in Paris, they said.