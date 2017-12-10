News LIVE: Bitcoin surge, ICOs raise regulatory hackles on e-ponzi fears

Bitcoin surge, ICOs raise regulatory hackles on 'e-ponzi' fears

A gravity-defying bitcoin rally to over Rs 10 lakh apiece, interspersed with 'stories' of people making crores from thousands, has left the regulators flummoxed amid fears that a complete lack of regulatory regime for such cryptocurrencies may give rise to 'e-ponzi' scams.

The financial sector watchdogs, including RBI and Sebi, as also various government agencies, will soon get into a huddle to prepare a framework to safeguard the gullible investors and to clamp down on the fraudsters who may try to manipulate the regulatory gaps, a senior official said.