News LIVE: Bitcoin surge, ICOs raise regulatory hackles on e-ponzi fears

Bitcoin surge, ICOs raise regulatory hackles on 'e-ponzi' fears
A gravity-defying bitcoin rally to over Rs 10 lakh apiece, interspersed with 'stories' of people making crores from thousands, has left the regulators flummoxed amid fears that a complete lack of regulatory regime for such cryptocurrencies may give rise to 'e-ponzi' scams.
The financial sector watchdogs, including RBI and Sebi, as also various government agencies, will soon get into a huddle to prepare a framework to safeguard the gullible investors and to clamp down on the fraudsters who may try to manipulate the regulatory gaps, a senior official said.
Dec 10, 02:14 PM (IST)
FPIs net outflow from equities at Rs 4,000 cr in December so far
Foreign investors have pulled out more than Rs 4,000 crore from the country's stock markets this month so far, mainly due to rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit.
The outflow comes following an eight-month high inflow of Rs 19,728 crore in November, mainly due to the government's plan to recapitalise PSU banks and surge in India's ranking in the World Bank's ease of doing business.
Dec 10, 01:52 PM (IST)
Japan, US, South Korea to hold missile tracking drill amid North Korea crisis
The United States, Japan and South Korea will hold two days of missile tracking drills starting on Monday, Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force said, as tensions rise in the region over North Korea's fast-developing weapons programmes.
The United States and South Korea conducted large-scale military drills last week, which the North said made the outbreak of war "an established fact".
Dec 10, 01:42 PM (IST)
After bitcoin's wild week, traders brace for futures launch
The newest way to bet on bitcoin, the cyptocurrency that has taken Wall Street by storm with its stratospheric price rise and wild daily gyrations, will arrive on Sunday when bitcoin futures start trading.
The first bitcoin future trades are set to kick off at 6 pm EST (2300 GMT) on Cboe Global Markets Inc's Cboe Futures Exchange.
Dec 10, 01:32 PM (IST)
Uber agrees to settle civil lawsuit with Indian woman
Uber has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit with an Indian woman who accused the ride-hailing company and its top executives of "unlawfully" obtaining her medical records and engaging in offensive conspiracy theories after a company driver raped her, according to a media report.
The 2014 incident in New Delhi had triggered scrutiny into Uber by the Indian government and the company was banned from operating in the national capital till June 2015.
Modi committed to moving India to lower carbon renewable energy future: World Bank Chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has set a very ambitious target for India to reduce its carbon intensity, is committed to moving the country to a lower carbon renewable energy future, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim has said.
"I am very optimistic about what could happen with renewable energy (in India). The other thing that's so important is Prime Minister Modi is very personal, very public and very strong support of moving India to a lower carbon renewable energy future," Kim told reporters in a conference call ahead of the One Planet Summit in France on Monday.
Dec 10, 12:40 PM (IST)
RBI takes to SMS, missed-call helpline against prize frauds
Taking the fight to the arena used by fraudsters promising prize money from the RBI, the central bank has itself launched an SMS campaign and a 'missed-call' helpline to warn people against such scams.
Typically, such fraudsters make calls or send SMS and emails to gullible people promising lotteries and prize money from the Reserve Bank -- at times from the RBI Governor himself -- to trap them into sharing their banking account details or paying some 'fees or charges' to get the money.
Telecom Commission to consider IMG recommendations on Dec 21
The Telecom Commission is likely to discuss the relief package recommended by an inter-ministerial group for the sector in its meeting scheduled for December 21, a senior official said.
The panel, the apex decision making the body of the Telecom Department, may also discuss opening of a new set of spectrum - E-band (71-76 Gigahertz frequency and 81-86 Ghz) and V- band (57-64 Ghz frequency range) for telecom services, the official said.
Dec 10, 12:02 PM (IST)
Train delays: Railways send 33 lakh SMS warnings in a month
Railways have sent out more than 33 lakh text messages to passengers alerting them of their trains being delayed for over an hour since it launched the service last month.
The service was started for 102 premium trains on November 3 and till December 7, passengers of 23 pairs of Rajdhani and 26 pairs of Shatabdi and one pair each of Tejas and Gatiman trains have received 33,08,632 SMSes sent out by the Railways at its own expense.
Dec 10, 11:56 AM (IST)
Budget not likely to be 'populist', says PMEAC Member Rathin Roy
The Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Panel Member Rathin Roy has expressed hope that the forthcoming budget will not be 'populist' and will reflect the commitment of the government to improve quality of expenditure.
The government, Roy said, will come with yet another good budget, which is likely to be presented on February 1.
"I would not think any populism is permissible. I think the government will present a responsible budget, which will reflect its expenditure quality and commitments,” he said.
Dec 10, 11:40 AM (IST)
Govt hints at reviewing rates in top 28% GST bracket
After slashing the GST rates of over 200 items last month, the government has hinted at reviewing levies on the items in the top 28 percent tax bracket.
On November 10, the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, had lowered Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on over 200 items, ranging from chewing gum to chocolates, to beauty products, wigs and wrist watches.
As many as 178 items of daily use were shifted from the top tax bracket of 28 percent to 18 percent, and a uniform 5 percent tax was prescribed for both air-conditioned and non- AC restaurants.
"We have already reduced GST slabs of 12 percent to 5 percent and 5 percent to zero percent (on six items). Going forward, we may look at reviewing the 28 per cent slab," Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said at an event here this evening.
Dec 10, 11:14 AM (IST)
Whistleblower tells SEBI to prosecute Infy board in severance pay case
In the letter, the whistleblower said that the internal probe done the company was a 'real mockery of justice' as the management that precipitated excesses supervised it.
Dec 10, 10:37 AM (IST)
Rohit Sharma to lead Team India in freezing Dharamsala
A confident Indian side will take on Sri Lanka in the first One Day International (ODI) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. Play begins at 11.30am. The match is a part of the three-match ODI series between the two subcontinent sides.
The ODI series follows a three-match Test series between the two sides, played over November. India trumped Sri Lanka 1-0 in the series, with most Indian batsmen scoring lots of runs and making the Lankans toil hard on the field for the better part of all three matches.
Dec 10, 10:23 AM (IST)
ED seizes assets worth Rs 10.35 cr linked to former IPL chief Amin
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has seized mutual funds valued at Rs 10.35 crore under the FEMA law of a company "controlled" by businessman and former IPL Chairman Chirayu Amin in the Panama Papers case.
The central probe agency said it seized mutual funds of Whitefield Chemtech Private Limited, "which is controlled by Amin and his family", under section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The names of Amin and his family members, it said in a statement, had figured in the Panama Papers case with respect to their stakes/interests in the firm in the British Virgin Islands.
Dec 10, 09:58 AM (IST)
SBI changes names, IFSC codes of around 1,300 branches
Post the merger of its five associates, State Bank of India has changed names and IFSC codes of nearly 1,300 of its branches.
The country's largest lender has changed the names and IFSC codes of branches located in major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, among others.
"Some of our old associate branches are getting merged with SBI branches. When that merger happens, the IFSC codes get changed," the bank's managing director (retail and digital banking), Praveen Gupta, said.
The bank has put up the list of branches with old and new names and IFSC codes on its website.
Dec 10, 09:41 AM (IST)
Dangal actress alleges sexual harassment on Vistara flight
Zaira Wasim, the 17-year-old star of films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar, on Sunday alleged that she was sexually harassed by a co-passenger on a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight.
In an Instagram Live video, a tearful Wasim said she was on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger allegedly started caressing her neck while she was asleep. The teenager said she tried to record the harassment when she felt his hand, but couldn’t as the lights were dim.
“This is not done, I am disturbed… Is this how you’re going to take care of girls?” Wasim said in the video after landing.
She also expressed her disappointment at Vistara’s cabin crew, saying they failed to help her.
Vistara issued a statement saying it was carrying out a detailed investigation and would support the actress in every way required. "We have zero tolerance for such behaviour," the airline said on Twitter.
Dec 10, 09:32 AM (IST)
US hails end of Islamic State's 'vile occupation' in Iraq
The United States hailed the end of the Islamic State group's "vile occupation" of Iraq on Saturday after the Baghdad government declared victory in a three-year war, but warned that the jihadists still posed a threat.
"The Iraqi announcement signals the last remnants of ISIS's self-proclaimed 'caliphate' in Iraq have been erased and the people living in those areas have been freed from ISIS's brutal control," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.
Dec 10, 09:28 AM (IST)
Good morning and welcome to our news blog. It was a busy Saturday on the political front as voting in the first phase of the high-stakes Gujarat elections took place. Almost half of the 182 constituencies in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state went to the polls, with a turnout of 68 percent recorded. The BJP said it was confident of a landslide victory. The Congress, meanwhile, alleged that tampering of EVMs took place via Bluetooth — a charge that the Election Commission has denied.
Bitcoin surge, ICOs raise regulatory hackles on 'e-ponzi' fears
A gravity-defying bitcoin rally to over Rs 10 lakh apiece, interspersed with 'stories' of people making crores from thousands, has left the regulators flummoxed amid fears that a complete lack of regulatory regime for such cryptocurrencies may give rise to 'e-ponzi' scams.
The financial sector watchdogs, including RBI and Sebi, as also various government agencies, will soon get into a huddle to prepare a framework to safeguard the gullible investors and to clamp down on the fraudsters who may try to manipulate the regulatory gaps, a senior official said.
FPIs net outflow from equities at Rs 4,000 cr in December so far
Foreign investors have pulled out more than Rs 4,000 crore from the country's stock markets this month so far, mainly due to rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit.
The outflow comes following an eight-month high inflow of Rs 19,728 crore in November, mainly due to the government's plan to recapitalise PSU banks and surge in India's ranking in the World Bank's ease of doing business.
Japan, US, South Korea to hold missile tracking drill amid North Korea crisis
The United States, Japan and South Korea will hold two days of missile tracking drills starting on Monday, Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force said, as tensions rise in the region over North Korea's fast-developing weapons programmes.
The United States and South Korea conducted large-scale military drills last week, which the North said made the outbreak of war "an established fact".
After bitcoin's wild week, traders brace for futures launch
The newest way to bet on bitcoin, the cyptocurrency that has taken Wall Street by storm with its stratospheric price rise and wild daily gyrations, will arrive on Sunday when bitcoin futures start trading.
The first bitcoin future trades are set to kick off at 6 pm EST (2300 GMT) on Cboe Global Markets Inc's Cboe Futures Exchange.
Uber agrees to settle civil lawsuit with Indian woman
Uber has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit with an Indian woman who accused the ride-hailing company and its top executives of "unlawfully" obtaining her medical records and engaging in offensive conspiracy theories after a company driver raped her, according to a media report.
The 2014 incident in New Delhi had triggered scrutiny into Uber by the Indian government and the company was banned from operating in the national capital till June 2015.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: This constituency helped turn CM Modi into PM Modi
Moneycontrol visits Sanand, where Narendra Modi's decision to rescue Tata's dream of making a car for the common man cemented his image as a progressive leader.
Modi committed to moving India to lower carbon renewable energy future: World Bank Chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has set a very ambitious target for India to reduce its carbon intensity, is committed to moving the country to a lower carbon renewable energy future, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim has said.
"I am very optimistic about what could happen with renewable energy (in India). The other thing that's so important is Prime Minister Modi is very personal, very public and very strong support of moving India to a lower carbon renewable energy future," Kim told reporters in a conference call ahead of the One Planet Summit in France on Monday.
RBI takes to SMS, missed-call helpline against prize frauds
Taking the fight to the arena used by fraudsters promising prize money from the RBI, the central bank has itself launched an SMS campaign and a 'missed-call' helpline to warn people against such scams.
Typically, such fraudsters make calls or send SMS and emails to gullible people promising lotteries and prize money from the Reserve Bank -- at times from the RBI Governor himself -- to trap them into sharing their banking account details or paying some 'fees or charges' to get the money.
Know chalk from cheese! How Parag Milk Foods founder built a Rs 2,000-cr dairy giant
Two of the best byproducts of milk - butter and cheese - are derived from the edible liquid itself.
Telecom Commission to consider IMG recommendations on Dec 21
The Telecom Commission is likely to discuss the relief package recommended by an inter-ministerial group for the sector in its meeting scheduled for December 21, a senior official said.
The panel, the apex decision making the body of the Telecom Department, may also discuss opening of a new set of spectrum - E-band (71-76 Gigahertz frequency and 81-86 Ghz) and V- band (57-64 Ghz frequency range) for telecom services, the official said.
Train delays: Railways send 33 lakh SMS warnings in a month
Railways have sent out more than 33 lakh text messages to passengers alerting them of their trains being delayed for over an hour since it launched the service last month.
The service was started for 102 premium trains on November 3 and till December 7, passengers of 23 pairs of Rajdhani and 26 pairs of Shatabdi and one pair each of Tejas and Gatiman trains have received 33,08,632 SMSes sent out by the Railways at its own expense.
Budget not likely to be 'populist', says PMEAC Member Rathin Roy
The Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Panel Member Rathin Roy has expressed hope that the forthcoming budget will not be 'populist' and will reflect the commitment of the government to improve quality of expenditure.
The government, Roy said, will come with yet another good budget, which is likely to be presented on February 1.
"I would not think any populism is permissible. I think the government will present a responsible budget, which will reflect its expenditure quality and commitments,” he said.
Govt hints at reviewing rates in top 28% GST bracket
After slashing the GST rates of over 200 items last month, the government has hinted at reviewing levies on the items in the top 28 percent tax bracket.
On November 10, the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, had lowered Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on over 200 items, ranging from chewing gum to chocolates, to beauty products, wigs and wrist watches.
As many as 178 items of daily use were shifted from the top tax bracket of 28 percent to 18 percent, and a uniform 5 percent tax was prescribed for both air-conditioned and non- AC restaurants.
"We have already reduced GST slabs of 12 percent to 5 percent and 5 percent to zero percent (on six items). Going forward, we may look at reviewing the 28 per cent slab," Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said at an event here this evening.
Whistleblower tells SEBI to prosecute Infy board in severance pay case
Market regulator SEBI should not let Infosys settle the former CFO Rajiv Bansal's severance case via the 'back door', a whistleblower told the regulator in a letter.
The whistleblower urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to deny the company's consent plea and hold management accountable in the case.
Earlier this week, Infosys had submitted a settlement application to SEBI with regard to issues surrounding the severance package of its former Chief Financial Officer.
In the letter, the whistleblower said that the internal probe done the company was a 'real mockery of justice' as the management that precipitated excesses supervised it.
Rohit Sharma to lead Team India in freezing Dharamsala
A confident Indian side will take on Sri Lanka in the first One Day International (ODI) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. Play begins at 11.30am. The match is a part of the three-match ODI series between the two subcontinent sides.
The ODI series follows a three-match Test series between the two sides, played over November. India trumped Sri Lanka 1-0 in the series, with most Indian batsmen scoring lots of runs and making the Lankans toil hard on the field for the better part of all three matches.
ED seizes assets worth Rs 10.35 cr linked to former IPL chief Amin
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has seized mutual funds valued at Rs 10.35 crore under the FEMA law of a company "controlled" by businessman and former IPL Chairman Chirayu Amin in the Panama Papers case.
The central probe agency said it seized mutual funds of Whitefield Chemtech Private Limited, "which is controlled by Amin and his family", under section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The names of Amin and his family members, it said in a statement, had figured in the Panama Papers case with respect to their stakes/interests in the firm in the British Virgin Islands.
SBI changes names, IFSC codes of around 1,300 branches
Post the merger of its five associates, State Bank of India has changed names and IFSC codes of nearly 1,300 of its branches.
The country's largest lender has changed the names and IFSC codes of branches located in major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, among others.
"Some of our old associate branches are getting merged with SBI branches. When that merger happens, the IFSC codes get changed," the bank's managing director (retail and digital banking), Praveen Gupta, said.
The bank has put up the list of branches with old and new names and IFSC codes on its website.
Dangal actress alleges sexual harassment on Vistara flight
Zaira Wasim, the 17-year-old star of films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar, on Sunday alleged that she was sexually harassed by a co-passenger on a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight.
In an Instagram Live video, a tearful Wasim said she was on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger allegedly started caressing her neck while she was asleep. The teenager said she tried to record the harassment when she felt his hand, but couldn’t as the lights were dim.
“This is not done, I am disturbed… Is this how you’re going to take care of girls?” Wasim said in the video after landing.
She also expressed her disappointment at Vistara’s cabin crew, saying they failed to help her.
Vistara issued a statement saying it was carrying out a detailed investigation and would support the actress in every way required. "We have zero tolerance for such behaviour," the airline said on Twitter.
US hails end of Islamic State's 'vile occupation' in Iraq
The United States hailed the end of the Islamic State group's "vile occupation" of Iraq on Saturday after the Baghdad government declared victory in a three-year war, but warned that the jihadists still posed a threat.
"The Iraqi announcement signals the last remnants of ISIS's self-proclaimed 'caliphate' in Iraq have been erased and the people living in those areas have been freed from ISIS's brutal control," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.
Good morning and welcome to our news blog. It was a busy Saturday on the political front as voting in the first phase of the high-stakes Gujarat elections took place. Almost half of the 182 constituencies in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state went to the polls, with a turnout of 68 percent recorded. The BJP said it was confident of a landslide victory. The Congress, meanwhile, alleged that tampering of EVMs took place via Bluetooth — a charge that the Election Commission has denied.