News highlights of the day: Indian economy set for higher growth trajectory, says FM Arun Jaitley

Dec 09, 08:55 PM (IST)
Rajasthan govt gives Rs 5 lakh compensation to family of Afrazul
The Rajasthan government on Saturday provided Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of the Muslim labourer from West Bengal who was hacked and burnt to death by a man, who could be seen in a video of the crime ranting against "love jihad".
Rajsamand SDM Rajendra Prasad Agarwal provided a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the wife of Mohammad Afrazul, 48, who was killed on Wednesday allegedly by Shambhu Lal Raigir in the district.
In a video of the crime, Rajgir could be seen raving against "love jihad", a term used by sections of Hindu activists to describe marriages between Hindu women and Muslim men, who are accused of seeking to propagate Islam. Raigir was later arrested.
Dec 09, 08:53 PM (IST)
SBI changes names, IFSC codes of around 1,300 branches
Post the merger of its five associates, State Bank of India has changed names and IFSC codes of nearly 1,300 of its branches.
The country's largest lender has changed the names and IFSC codes of branches located in major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, among others.
"Some of our old associate branches are getting merged with SBI branches. When that merger happens, the IFSC codes get changed," the bank's managing director (retail and digital banking), Praveen Gupta, said.
Dec 09, 08:48 PM (IST)
Logistic hub spread over 1100 acres to come up in Narnaul: Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said a logistic hub would be developed in Narnaul in which a Dubai-based company has expressed intent to invest.
The facility would be developed in an area spanning over 1,100 acres, Khattar said in Fatehabad.
Meetings have been held with various industrial groups and agreements signed with about 150 big companies involving investment worth Rs 86,000 crore, he said.
Dec 09, 08:44 PM (IST)
Govt hints at reviewing rates in top GST bracket
After slashing the GST rates of over 200 items last month, the government on Saturday hinted at reviewing levies on the items in the top 28 percent tax bracket.
On November 10, the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, had lowered Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on over 200 items, ranging from chewing gum to chocolates, to beauty products, wigs and wrist watches.
As many as 178 items of daily use were shifted from the top tax bracket of 28 percent to 18 percent, and a uniform 5 percent tax was prescribed for both air-conditioned and non-AC restaurants.
Dec 09, 08:36 PM (IST)
Charge sheet, jail await Lalu Prasad and his family: Sushil Modi
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday claimed the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI and the Income Tax department had "strong evidence" of benami transactions against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members and "they will not only face charge sheet but also be sent to jail and awarded punishment".
He was referring to the attachment of a piece of land allegedly belonging to family members of the RJD chief by the ED in Patna yesterday.
A mall was reportedly supposed to be constructed on the plot said to be worth about Rs 45 crore.
Dec 09, 08:32 PM (IST)
Maharashtra CM feared council poll would have effect in Gujarat: Narayan Rane
Former Congress leader Narayan Rane on Saturday claimed he was not allowed to fight for the recently held Maharashtra Council polls as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felt it would have repercussions on Gujarat elections.
The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who was speaking to a Marathi news channel in Sangli, also claimed he will become a minister in 2017 itself and there was no pressure on him from the Shiv Sena.
"I would have won the (recently held Maharashtra) Legislative Council polls. However, the Chief Minister felt this election could have repercussions in Gujarat election. Hence I was not given a chance. Prasad Lad filed his nomination and won," Rane claimed.
Dec 09, 08:31 PM (IST)
Delhi govt won't hesitate to act against erring private hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi government was not against the city's private hospitals but it would not hesitate to act sternly in cases of criminal negligence and "looting of parents", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.
Kejriwal said it takes courage to cancel the licence of a leading healthcare facility like the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.
His comments came a day after the Delhi government decided to cancel the licence of the hospital for alleged medical negligence on multiple instances, including one in which it wrongly declared an alive baby dead on November 30.
Dec 09, 08:25 PM (IST)
Congress' Gujarat manifesto 'financially impossible', says FM Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday termed the Congress party's Gujarat poll manifesto as 'constitutionally and financially impossible' and said the promises like the quota to Patidar and farm loan waiver can never be fulfilled.
On the day Gujarat went in for the first phase of polling, Jaitley said, "Having no model of development, the Congress party's manifesto is one of fiscal impossibility. The total revenue earned by the state is about Rs 90,000 crore per annum. The Congress promises a tax waiver of Rs 20,000 crore."
This will bring down the effective revenue income of the state to Rs 70,000 crore, he said in a long Facebook post.
Dec 09, 08:18 PM (IST)
To protest water woes, Gajadi village in Gujarat boycotts election
Zero voting was recorded at Gajadi village in Morbi district of Gujarat on Saturday as the locals, fed up with water shortage, boycotted polling.
While long lines were seen outside polling booths in Saurashtra and South Gujarat in the first phase of Assembly polls, none among the 1,000 registered voters in Gajadi turned up to cast vote, officials said.
The village, though situated in Tankara tehsil of Morbi, comes under Kalavad constituency of Jamnagar district. The district administration said they tried their best to persuade villagers to vote.
Dec 09, 08:14 PM (IST)
Indian economy set for higher growth trajectory: FM Arun Jaitley
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said the Indian economy is set for a higher growth trajectory on the back of a slew of structural reforms.
He said the NDA government would now focus on large-scale investment in the infrastructure sector and rural areas.
"I think, we should be looking forward to a much higher growth trajectory (for India) in the days to come. Our government has carried out structural reforms at the right time. Demonetisation and GST were carried out keeping in mind their long-term benefits to the economy," Jaitley said.
Dec 09, 08:03 PM (IST)
68% voting in phase-1 of Gujarat polls: EC
Sixty-eight percent polling was recorded in the first phase of Gujarat polls, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Unmesh Sinha said on Saturday.
Eighty-nine seats out of the total of 182 Assembly constituencies went to polls in the first phase with prominent candidates like Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Rajkot West), Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli) in the fray.
Dec 09, 08:00 PM (IST)
ITDC executes documents for transferring Hotel Jaipur Ashok to Rajasthan govt
The Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) on Saturday said it has executed transfer documents for transferring Hotel Jaipur Ashok to the Rajasthan government at a negotiated price of Rs 14 crore.
".... it is hereby informed that transfer documents with respect to transfer of Hotel Jaipur Ashok to the Government of Rajasthan executed today," ITDC said in a regulatory filing.
Earlier on September 5, ITDC said that a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was being executed among ITDC, the Ministry of Tourism and the Government of Rajasthan for transfer of Hotel Jaipur Ashok to the state government at a "negotiated value of Rs 14 crore without any liabilities and encumbrances".
Dec 09, 07:56 PM (IST)
GE's Firstbuild signs up with T-Works to set up India hub
The GE Appliance’s FirstBuild on Saturday signed an agreement with T-Works, an incubator set up by the Telangana government for e-hardware startups, to establish the FirstBuild India hub.
An official release said that FirstBuild, based out of Louisville, Kentucky, is a global co-creation community that harnesses the brainpower of the maker movement to change the way major home appliances are conceived, designed and manufactured.
It said that FirstBuild decided to set up its India operations in Hyderabad at T-Works after evaluating options across multiple cities.
Dec 09, 07:47 PM (IST)
Complaint of EVM tampering through bluetooth baseless: EC
The Election Commission (EC) in Gujarat said on Saturday that an inquiry found that the apprehension about possible EVM tampering through bluetooth technology, raised by opposition Congress, was baseless.
The device which the complainant's mobile phone detected after putting on bluetooth was not an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) but a mobile phone, carried by a polling agent, the commission said.
Dec 09, 07:46 PM (IST)
Team for ODI series against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Washington Sundar
Muslim labourer's killing in Rajasthan criminal incident, not love jihad: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday sought to see the burning to death of a Muslim labourer in Rajasthan earlier this week as a "criminal incident" and not as a case of "love jihad" as was being alleged.
The minority affairs minister also, without naming anyone, said that some "sick" people were allegedly trying to disturb the communal harmony in society. He said a crime should not be clubbed with religion. Naqvi, however, stressed people allegedly doing so will not succeed in their "nefarious designs".
Dec 09, 07:39 PM (IST)
Complete Kaleshwaram project on fast track, says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to complete all works on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) on fast-track.
"All works on Kaleshwaram project should be completed on fast-track since the required permissions, funds, land acquisition and other related issues are cleared and as such there are no obstacles," an official release quoted Rao.
He said that the environmental clearance for the Kaleshwaram final stage will come soon plans for designs and other construction works should be kept ready.
Dec 09, 07:32 PM (IST)
Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi declares 'end of war against IS' in Iraq
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Saturday declared victory in a three-year war by Iraqi forces to expel the Islamic State jihadist group that at its height endangered Iraq's very existence.
"Our forces are in complete control of the Iraqi-Syrian border and I, therefore, announce the end of the war against Daesh (IS)," Abadi told a conference in Baghdad.
"Our enemy wanted to kill our civilisation, but we have won through our unity and our determination. We have triumphed in little time," he said.
Dec 09, 06:57 PM (IST)
SAD president Sukhbir Badal booked for blocking road in Ferozepur
Nearly 200 SAD workers and leaders, including party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, were booked for blocking traffic during a protest in Punjab's Ferozepur district.
Badal and Majithia had spent Thursday night at Manawal on the Harike-Patan road, demanding the Congress government in Punjab withdraw the "false" cases registered against SAD leaders and workers.
They had alleged that the cases had been lodged at the instance of the Congress dispensation.
Dec 09, 06:52 PM (IST)
Indiabulls Housing sells 100% stake in Indiabulls Life
Indiabulls Housing Finance on Saturday said it has sold its entire shareholding in Indiabulls Life Insurance Company for a cash consideration of Rs 5 lakh to SORIL Holdings and Ventures.
The company has sold its 100 per cent shareholding in 'Indiabulls Life Insurance Company Limited', presently a non- operational company with no business or license, to SORIL Holdings and Ventures Limited ('SHVL'), at face value for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 5 lac, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd said in a BSE filing.
Dec 09, 06:38 PM (IST)
CPI(M) debates on cooperating with non-Left parties against BJP: Report
The CPI(M) politburo on Saturday debated the framing of a draft political resolution on whether it should seek the cooperation of all non-Left parties, including the Congress, to fight the "communal politics of the BJP", party sources said.
The major Left party, which has witnessed a "sharp decline" in its electoral strength since 2005, would chalk out the resolution in a two-day meet here keeping in mind the priority of defeating the RSS-BJP combine, they added.
Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and his predecessor Prakash Karat have presented separate notes suggesting the approach the party should follow in the coming years, the sources said.
Dec 09, 06:30 PM (IST)
Ram temple will be built at right time, says V K Singh
Union minister V K Singh on Saturday said that Ram temple will be built at the right time and as promised in the NDA manifesto.
The Union minister for external affairs was here to attend a convocation ceremony of a private university.
Speaking about Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's entry into Pakistan's politics, Singh said that it depended on Pakistan if it wanted to become a terrorist nation.
Dec 09, 06:22 PM (IST)
PM Narendra Modi changing agenda of Gujarat polls after getting exposed: Rahul Gandhi
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of changing the agenda of the Gujarat elections as he was getting exposed one issue after another.
At a rally in Harij in Patan district, Gandhi said Modi raised the issue of suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark about him as the PM had got exposed on other issues like the Narmada water, other backward castes (OBC) and development in 22 years of the BJP rule in the state.
"It is very interesting to see how the truth catches up with the people. Modiji started saying he will contest the election on the issue of Narmada water. It came to notice that the river water did not reach villages and went to the Tata Nano factory," he claimed.
Dec 09, 06:10 PM (IST)
Delhi govt's decision to cancel Max hospital's licence irrational: DMA
The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Saturday termed the city government's decision to cancel the licence of Max Super Specialty Hospital in Shalimar Bagh over wrongly declaring an alive baby dead as "irrational and autocratic".
The doctors' body said that the government should have waited for the report of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) on the issue which is expected in a few days.
It said it will give a call for a strike if needed and will appeal to the government to revoke the licence cancellation decision.
Dec 09, 05:33 PM (IST)
Over 45% voter turnout recorded till 2 pm in Gujarat polls
Over 45 percent voter turnout was recorded till 2 pm on Saturday in the 89 seats Gujarat Assembly seats that went to polls on Saturday.
The Election Commission (EC) said that 45.61 percent voters exercised their franchise between 8 am and 2 pm. The voting will end at 5 pm.
The highest turnout of 57.26 percent was recorded in the tribal-dominated Tapi district, while Porbandar district in Saurashtra region recorded the lowest turnout of 40.06 percent so far.
Dec 09, 05:26 PM (IST)
PM Narendra Modi uses OBC card for political gains: Nana Patole
Nana Patole, who resigned yesterday from the Lok Sabha and the BJP, on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his OBC credentials for political gains.
Patole, a critic of the central and state governments' handling of agrarian issues, had resigned alleging that the BJP had failed to keep the promises it had made to the people.
Speaking at a press conference here, he accused the prime minister of "double standards" and alleged that Modi was using his other backward classes (OBC) credentials for electoral and political gains, but had done nothing for the benefit of OBCs and farmers.
Dec 09, 05:11 PM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi will fail miserably in first test as Congress de facto chief: BJP
Gujarat BJP chief and himself a Patidar, Jitu Vaghani said on Saturday Rahul Gandhi will fail miserably in his first test as the Congress's "de facto chief" because he and Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel are "cheating hardworking and decent people".
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, his image and BJP president Amit Shah's political acumen was the major difference between his party and the Congress and that the three factors would dismantle all challenges including the one posed by Hardik Patel.
Dec 09, 04:51 PM (IST)
Direct tax collections rise 14% to Rs 4.8 lakh crore in April-November
Direct tax collections increased by 14.4 percent to Rs 4.8 lakh crore during April-November this fiscal.
"The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections up to November 2017 show that net collections are at Rs 4.8 lakh crore, which is 14.4 percent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year," Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement.
