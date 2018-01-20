News highlights of the day: IMF, World Bank laud RBI for 'strengthening' supervision

Live now
IMF, World Bank laud RBI for 'strengthening' supervision
The IMF and the World Bank have commended the Reserve Bank of India for its "remarkable progress in strengthening banking supervision" saying the regulation by the central bank has improved in recent years.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank had released two separate main Reports of the 2017 India Financial Sector Assessment Programme (FSAP) in December 2017. In continuation, the IMF and the World Bank yesterday released two detailed assessment reports (DARs) relating to the 2017 India FSAP.
The report providing 'Detailed Assessment of Observance — Basel Core Principles for Effective Banking Supervision' has been released by the IMF and the World Bank. The report providing 'Detailed Assessment of Observance of Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) Central Counter Party (CCP) and Trade Repository (TR)' was released by the World Bank.
ONGC-HPCL Deal Update | ONGC to pay Rs 36,915 cr for Govt’s 51.11% stake in HPCL. The acquisition to complete by January-end, reports Cogencis.
Year one in office: Donald Trump rides economic boom, xenophia wave
Just as the Donald Trump administration turned one, the US government was plunged into a historic shutdown - the third in a quarter of a century - after Democrats stalled a spending bill in order to oppose the government's decision to rescind the Obama-era DACA policy.
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said that the state cabinet has decided to supply 70 litres per capita per day water to every household in all villages. According to the new policy, a drinking water supply corporation will be setup, for which Rs 22,000 crores is required Naidu added, reports ANI.
"The project will be taken up with the support of various banks. We will complete this on a war footing. Technology will also be efficiently used. Quality work will be done through outsourcing", Naidu said.
Flat Friday at box office despite 5 new films hitting screens
Even as Indian audiences keenly await the release of controversy-mired flick Padmaavat, which is scheduled to hit screens next week, they seem to have given their nearby movie halls a miss this week.
Axis Bank Q3 profit seen up 22% to Rs 706 cr, slippages from watchlist key to watch
Country's third largest private sector lender Axis Bank is expected to report a 21.9 percent growth in profit at Rs 706.2 crore for quarter ended December 2017, compared to Rs 579.4 crore in year-ago.
Net interest income during the quarter is seen rising 3.8 percent to Rs 4,498.5 crore from Rs 4,333.7 crore in same quarter last year, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.
Blind Cricket World Cup update: Consulate General of India will organize a felicitation program for the players and officials of Indian blind cricket team on January 21 at the Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai, reports ANI.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh will attend an event for the 'Distribution of Nationality Certificate to the Sindhi Citizens' in Lucknow on January 21, reports ANI.
Haryana govt to purchase maize on MSP: CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that after restarting the process for the purchase of bajra and sunflower seeds on minimum support price, it has now been decided to purchase maize also on MSP.
Bajra and maize purchased on MSP would be used for public distribution system (PDS) stock, he added.
Khattar was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of new cooperative sugar mill here.
He said with the setting up of a new cooperative sugar mill, 60 lakh quintals of sugarcane would be crushed during the crushing season besides generating 15 MW of electricity.
Market Week Ahead: Earnings, F&O expiry among 10 things to keep investors busy
The bulls seemed unstoppable as the market continued its record-hitting spree in the first three weeks of the current calendar year, even in the face of rising crude oil prices.
Encouraging earnings numbers, a cut in GST rates on 83 goods and services, favourable global cues, buzz on allowing 100 percent FDI in the banking sector, and easing of fiscal deficit worries after lowered borrowing requirements, have driven the Nifty above the 10,900 level and the Sensex above the 35,500-mark for the first time ever.
Apollo Micro Systems to debut on bourses on January 22
Apollo Micro Systems, which caters primarily to the defence and aerospace sectors, will debut on bourses on Monday. The issue price is fixed at Rs 275 per share.
The Rs 156-crore initial public offer (IPO) has seen huge oversubscription of 248.51 times during January 10-12, 2018.
As the market is in strong momentum and the issue has seen tremendous response from investors, the listing price premium could be around Rs 200 per share over IPO price, experts suggest.
Maharashtra CM asks collectors to speed up land acquisition for roads
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today asked district collectors to accelerate the land acquisition for road projects.
The state government is aiming to develop 2,000 km of roads this year.
Fadnavis, alongwith Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, held a meeting to review the progress of various projects of the National Highways Authority of India in the state.
Rajasthan theatre owners clueless about 'Padmaavat' release
Uncertainty over the release of controversial film "Padmaavat" in Rajasthan looms large as theatre owners are still clueless whether distributors will purchase the rights despite the Supreme Court's ruling against the ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama.
The audiences have already started enquiring about the release of the film in cinema halls but there is no advance booking or confirmation whether or not the movie will be screened in the state.
"I am not going to purchase the rights of the film as I am going out of the country on a family holiday on January 24," a leading film distributor Raj Bansal told PTI.
Banking sector this week: Axis Bank hikes loan rates, HDFC Bank posts NPA divergences; FDI buzz cheers stocks
The show stopper for the week was HDFC Bank. The lender was hit by the RBI's risk-based supervision, which found divergences worth Rs 2,052 crore for FY17 in classification of NPAs by the bank.
NMDC keen to augment mineral production in Odisha
State-run NMDC Ltd has offered to augment mineral production in Odisha, which is likely to be hit by shortage of iron ore due to closure of mines.
N Baijendra Kumar, CMD of NMDC, has written to the Odisha government in this regard, official sources said.
A delegation from the company had also recently met Odisha Chief Secretary A P Padhi to discuss the matter.
"NMDC is interested to operate three mining leases of OMDC (Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd) in case Odisha government allots in favour of NMDC," an official said, adding that the Ministry of Steel had already requested the state government to consider the operation of OMDC leases by NMDC.
CBI arrested three people for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh, allegedly on behalf of SDM Saraswati Vihar, from owner of a club in Pitampur, Delhi, after his club was sealed by the SDM, reports ANI.
L&T Shipyard launches 2nd Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel
The second offshore patrol vessel (OPV) built by the Larsen and Toubro Shipyard near here for the Indian Coast Guard was launched today.
The indigenously built vessel 'Vijaya', equipped with state-of art radar, navigational and communication system, will be utilised for day and night patrol and surveillance, anti-terrorist, anti-smuggling operations and coastal security, the Coast Guard said.
According to a Rs 1,432 crore contract signed with the Defence Ministry, the L&T Shipyard at Kattupalli, about 45 km from here, would indigenously design and build seven OPVs.
The first OPV, the country's first-ever such defence craft to be built in a private shipyard, was launched in October 2017.