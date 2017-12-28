News highlights of the day: Constitution under attack by BJP and Congress, says Mayawati

He said the issue of default disclosure on exchanges has been deferred and a decision on trade timing extension will be taken at an appropriate time.
SEBI chief also said more companies are under the scanner for the leakage of unpublished financial data. SEBI is conducting its own investigation in Axis Bank data leak case.
Other important points:
- REITs norms simplified to enable more cos to list via REITs.
- Kotak committee recommendations will be discussed in the next board meeting
- ARC listing will bring more liquidity and help bad loan resolution
- Broadbased foreign funds to be recognised as category 2 funds
While the civil aviation ministry will frame regulations for seaplanes, the shipping ministry will set the norms for infrastructure, which include building temporary or floating jetties, sources told the newspaper.
BREAKING | Lok Sabha has passed the 2017 Triple Talaq Bill
The Bill aims at criminalising the practice of Triple Talaq. The Bill aims at criminalising the practice of Triple Talaq and proposes a 3-year jail term for the husband. The Bill now moves to the Rajya Sabha.
Dec 28, 06:17 PM (IST)
BREAKING | Reliance Communications to sell its wireless assets to Reliance Jio
Reliance Communications (RCom) has announced that it has signed definitive binding agreements with Reliance Jio for sale of wireless spectrum, towers, fiber and media convergence node assets.
RCom will be selling the following assets to Jio:
- 122.4 MHz of 4G Spectrum in the 800/900/1800/2100 MHz bands
- Over 43,000 towers , amongst the top 3 independent tower holdings in India
- Approximately 1,78,000 RKM of fiber with pan India footprint
- 248 Media Convergence Nodes, covering ~5 Million sqft used for hosting telecom infrastructure
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Dec 28, 09:32 PM (IST)
Dec 28, 09:23 PM (IST)
Government takes back LPG price hike order after 'contrary' signal
The government has withdrawn its decision to raise LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month as the move was seen contrary to its Ujjwala scheme of providing free cooking gas connections to the poor.
The government had previously ordered public sector oil marketing companies to raise domestic cooking gas (LPG) prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month beginning June 2016 with a view to eliminating subsidies.
Dec 28, 09:02 PM (IST)
Nitin Gadkari asks Ashok Gajapati Raju to explore norms for single-engine seaplanes
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju to explore a regulatory regime for single-engine seaplanes with a view to facilitating introduction of such planes in the country, an official said.
The development comes against the backdrop of Gadkari along with Raju riding the trial run of seaplanes by budget carrier SpiceJet at the Girgaum Chowpatty off the Mumbai coast on December 9.
Uttarakhand earthquake: The earthquake, believed to have hit at around 16:46 with the epicentre in Chamoli, Uttarakhand was 4.7 on the Richter scale.
Dec 28, 07:40 PM (IST)
Dec 28, 07:20 PM (IST)
Constitution under attack by BJP, Congress: BSP's Mayawati
Close on the heels of Rahul Gandhi's assertion that the Constitution was under attack by the BJP, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday held the Congress equally responsible for doing so.
"The equality-based Constitution envisaged by BR Ambedkar is under attack today, but it is also a historical fact that the Congress has not failed any less in implementing the Constitution in its right spirit to ensure people's welfare," Mayawati said in a statement.
Fatal accident averted at Delhi airport after fuel spillage discovered on IndiGo flight
An IndiGo flight carrying 173 passengers had a close shave with disaster after the plane was found to be leaking fuel moments before take-off. The incident occurred on Tuesday on the Thiruvanathapuram-bound plane at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport.
As per reports, the spillage appeared on the right wing of the plane at around 4.30 pm. The pilot responded immediately and after shutting down the engines he sent the plane back to safety in the parking bay at the airport, while emergency services including fire engines were quickly brought in. Luckily no casualty was reported and the passengers were later shifted to another plane in which they continued their journey.
Dec 28, 06:29 PM (IST)
RCom to use money to pay off debt
In a filing with the BSE, RCOM has said that deal with Jio comprises primarily of cash payment and includes transfer of deferred spectrum instalments payable to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT).
RCom has said that it will utilise the proceeds of the monetisation of the cash deal solely for pre-payment of debt to its lenders.
Dec 28, 06:25 PM (IST)
RCom sells wireless assets to Jio: Transaction to close in phased manner during January-March 2018
In a BSE filing, RCom said, "RJIO emerged as the highest bidder in a transparent process conducted under the supervision of a high-powered Bid Evaluation Committee, comprising experts from banking, telecom and law. The Company expects the transactions to close in a phased manner between January and March 2018, subject to lenders’ and other applicable approvals."
Dec 28, 06:14 PM (IST)
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismisses reports about changing constituency
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he would contest the 2018 assembly elections from the Chamundeshwari segment in Mysuru district.
Dismissing reports that he was mulling changing his assembly constituency, Siddaramaiah said, "I will contest from Chamundeshwari itself, I'm not going anywhere."
Dec 28, 05:54 PM (IST)
India can significantly contribute to world peace: Dalai Lama
The exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, said on Thursday that India, a democratic and stable country, can make significant contributions towards peace in the world.
The Dalai Lama said anger and compassion were all part of emotion, which can be controlled by ancient Indian knowledge.
Dec 28, 05:34 PM (IST)
Amazon India to battle with Paytm in mobile recharges
In a move that would give a fillip to its payment subsidiary Amazon Pay, online retailer Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of mobile prepaid recharges on its platform in India.
The move pitches Jeff Bezos owned Amazon directly against India's largest mobile wallet player Paytm which has built its transaction and e-commerce platform largely on the back of mobile recharge transactions.
Dec 28, 05:19 PM (IST)
SEBI defers norms for loan default disclosure by listed firms
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday decided to hold further discussions on its proposed norms mandating listed companies to make immediate disclosure about their loan defaults.
The new rules were to come into effect initially from October but deferred at that time and a revised proposal was presented before the SEBI board at a meeting here. The board, however, decided to defer a decision and felt further discussion was required, the SEBI officials said after the meeting.
Dec 28, 05:05 PM (IST)
Facebook confirms giving Aadhaar prompt for new users aimed at checking fake accounts
Facebook has started to test a new feature for new Indian users aimed at encouraging them to enter the site using their real names. The new feature on the popular social media site is aimed at bringing a check on the rising number of fake accounts.
As per a report in the Gadgets360, the new test feature which is not mandatory asks new users signing up for an account by giving their original name. The prompt comes up and asks for 'name as per Aadhaar’ whenever a user tries to open an account.
Dec 28, 04:21 PM (IST)
Credit rating agencies need to have governance structure, says SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi. Moneycontrol had earlier reported about this. He also says all exchanges to offer stocks & commodities trading from October 2018. Moneycontrol was the first to report about these developments. Read here
He said the issue of default disclosure on exchanges has been deferred and a decision on trade timing extension will be taken at an appropriate time.
SEBI chief also said more companies are under the scanner for the leakage of unpublished financial data. SEBI is conducting its own investigation in Axis Bank data leak case.
Other important points:
- REITs norms simplified to enable more cos to list via REITs.
- Kotak committee recommendations will be discussed in the next board meeting
- ARC listing will bring more liquidity and help bad loan resolution
- Broadbased foreign funds to be recognised as category 2 funds
Dec 28, 04:02 PM (IST)
Will the govt create a corpus to provide maintenance to divorced women waiting for compensation?: Sushmita Dev, Congress in Lok Sabha #TripleTalaqBill
Government takes back LPG price hike order after 'contrary' signal
The government has withdrawn its decision to raise LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month as the move was seen contrary to its Ujjwala scheme of providing free cooking gas connections to the poor.
The government had previously ordered public sector oil marketing companies to raise domestic cooking gas (LPG) prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month beginning June 2016 with a view to eliminating subsidies.
The order was, however, withdrawn in October, a top source said.
Dec 28, 03:40 PM (IST)
Vikram Limaye says NSE will certainly venture into commodities if SEBI approves the convergence of share & commodity convergence (CNBC TV-18)
Dec 28, 03:35 PM (IST)
JUST IN: Refer Triple Talaq Bill to the standing committee, says Congress
Dec 28, 03:32 PM (IST)
Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the proposal of universal exchange, sources tell Moneycontrol. Universal exchange is an exchange that can offer both securities and commodities trading. Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the regulator is looking to expedite the process of finalising norms for the same.
Credit rating agencies need to have governance structure, says SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi. Moneycontrol had earlier reported about this. He also says all exchanges to offer stocks & commodities trading from October 2018. Moneycontrol was the first to report about these developments. Read here
BREAKING | Lok Sabha has passed the 2017 Triple Talaq Bill
The Bill aims at criminalising the practice of Triple Talaq. The Bill aims at criminalising the practice of Triple Talaq and proposes a 3-year jail term for the husband. The Bill now moves to the Rajya Sabha.
BREAKING | Reliance Communications to sell its wireless assets to Reliance Jio
Reliance Communications (RCom) has announced that it has signed definitive binding agreements with Reliance Jio for sale of wireless spectrum, towers, fiber and media convergence node assets.
RCom will be selling the following assets to Jio:
- 122.4 MHz of 4G Spectrum in the 800/900/1800/2100 MHz bands
- Over 43,000 towers , amongst the top 3 independent tower holdings in India
- Approximately 1,78,000 RKM of fiber with pan India footprint
- 248 Media Convergence Nodes, covering ~5 Million sqft used for hosting telecom infrastructure
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Government takes back LPG price hike order after 'contrary' signal
The government has withdrawn its decision to raise LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month as the move was seen contrary to its Ujjwala scheme of providing free cooking gas connections to the poor.
The government had previously ordered public sector oil marketing companies to raise domestic cooking gas (LPG) prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month beginning June 2016 with a view to eliminating subsidies.
Nitin Gadkari asks Ashok Gajapati Raju to explore norms for single-engine seaplanes
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju to explore a regulatory regime for single-engine seaplanes with a view to facilitating introduction of such planes in the country, an official said.
The development comes against the backdrop of Gadkari along with Raju riding the trial run of seaplanes by budget carrier SpiceJet at the Girgaum Chowpatty off the Mumbai coast on December 9.
Lok Sabha passes landmark triple talaq bill - All you need to know
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to make instant triple talaq illegal and void and awarding a jail term of three years for the husband.
Uttarakhand earthquake: The earthquake, believed to have hit at around 16:46 with the epicentre in Chamoli, Uttarakhand was 4.7 on the Richter scale.
Constitution under attack by BJP, Congress: BSP's Mayawati
Close on the heels of Rahul Gandhi's assertion that the Constitution was under attack by the BJP, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday held the Congress equally responsible for doing so.
"The equality-based Constitution envisaged by BR Ambedkar is under attack today, but it is also a historical fact that the Congress has not failed any less in implementing the Constitution in its right spirit to ensure people's welfare," Mayawati said in a statement.
Reliance Communications to sell wireless assets to Reliance Jio
Reliance Communications has entered into an agreement to sell its wireless assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, the Anil Ambani-led company said in a statement on Thursday.
Fatal accident averted at Delhi airport after fuel spillage discovered on IndiGo flight
An IndiGo flight carrying 173 passengers had a close shave with disaster after the plane was found to be leaking fuel moments before take-off. The incident occurred on Tuesday on the Thiruvanathapuram-bound plane at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport.
As per reports, the spillage appeared on the right wing of the plane at around 4.30 pm. The pilot responded immediately and after shutting down the engines he sent the plane back to safety in the parking bay at the airport, while emergency services including fire engines were quickly brought in. Luckily no casualty was reported and the passengers were later shifted to another plane in which they continued their journey.
RCom to use money to pay off debt
In a filing with the BSE, RCOM has said that deal with Jio comprises primarily of cash payment and includes transfer of deferred spectrum instalments payable to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT).
RCom has said that it will utilise the proceeds of the monetisation of the cash deal solely for pre-payment of debt to its lenders.
RCom sells wireless assets to Jio: Transaction to close in phased manner during January-March 2018
In a BSE filing, RCom said, "RJIO emerged as the highest bidder in a transparent process conducted under the supervision of a high-powered Bid Evaluation Committee, comprising experts from banking, telecom and law. The Company expects the transactions to close in a phased manner between January and March 2018, subject to lenders’ and other applicable approvals."
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismisses reports about changing constituency
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he would contest the 2018 assembly elections from the Chamundeshwari segment in Mysuru district.
Dismissing reports that he was mulling changing his assembly constituency, Siddaramaiah said, "I will contest from Chamundeshwari itself, I'm not going anywhere."
India can significantly contribute to world peace: Dalai Lama
The exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, said on Thursday that India, a democratic and stable country, can make significant contributions towards peace in the world.
The Dalai Lama said anger and compassion were all part of emotion, which can be controlled by ancient Indian knowledge.
Amazon India to battle with Paytm in mobile recharges
In a move that would give a fillip to its payment subsidiary Amazon Pay, online retailer Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of mobile prepaid recharges on its platform in India.
The move pitches Jeff Bezos owned Amazon directly against India's largest mobile wallet player Paytm which has built its transaction and e-commerce platform largely on the back of mobile recharge transactions.
SEBI defers norms for loan default disclosure by listed firms
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday decided to hold further discussions on its proposed norms mandating listed companies to make immediate disclosure about their loan defaults.
The new rules were to come into effect initially from October but deferred at that time and a revised proposal was presented before the SEBI board at a meeting here. The board, however, decided to defer a decision and felt further discussion was required, the SEBI officials said after the meeting.
Facebook confirms giving Aadhaar prompt for new users aimed at checking fake accounts
Facebook has started to test a new feature for new Indian users aimed at encouraging them to enter the site using their real names. The new feature on the popular social media site is aimed at bringing a check on the rising number of fake accounts.
As per a report in the Gadgets360, the new test feature which is not mandatory asks new users signing up for an account by giving their original name. The prompt comes up and asks for 'name as per Aadhaar’ whenever a user tries to open an account.
Credit rating agencies need to have governance structure, says SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi. Moneycontrol had earlier reported about this. He also says all exchanges to offer stocks & commodities trading from October 2018. Moneycontrol was the first to report about these developments. Read here
He said the issue of default disclosure on exchanges has been deferred and a decision on trade timing extension will be taken at an appropriate time.
SEBI chief also said more companies are under the scanner for the leakage of unpublished financial data. SEBI is conducting its own investigation in Axis Bank data leak case.
Other important points:
- REITs norms simplified to enable more cos to list via REITs.
- Kotak committee recommendations will be discussed in the next board meeting
- ARC listing will bring more liquidity and help bad loan resolution
- Broadbased foreign funds to be recognised as category 2 funds
Government takes back LPG price hike order after 'contrary' signal
The government has withdrawn its decision to raise LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month as the move was seen contrary to its Ujjwala scheme of providing free cooking gas connections to the poor.
The government had previously ordered public sector oil marketing companies to raise domestic cooking gas (LPG) prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month beginning June 2016 with a view to eliminating subsidies.
The order was, however, withdrawn in October, a top source said.
Vikram Limaye says NSE will certainly venture into commodities if SEBI approves the convergence of share & commodity convergence (CNBC TV-18)
JUST IN: Refer Triple Talaq Bill to the standing committee, says Congress
Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the proposal of universal exchange, sources tell Moneycontrol. Universal exchange is an exchange that can offer both securities and commodities trading. Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the regulator is looking to expedite the process of finalising norms for the same.
JUST IN: Tata Global Beverages to divest stake in JV EMPSL for Rs 120 crore