Newly-elected Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur turns 53

Newly-elected Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur celebrated his 53th birthday at his official residence 'Oakover' here today.

People from all walks of life made a beeline to the residence and presented bouquets to the chief minister.

Speaking at a blood donation and healthcare camp organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to mark his birthday, the BJP leader said, "There was no greater service to mankind than saving precious human lives by donating blood".

A large number of party workers and young brigade of BJYM donated blood on the occasion.

Accompanied by state Education Minister Suresh Bharadwaj, the chief minister also participated in a plantation drive organised by the Municipal Corporation, Shimla at Annandale.

As many as 50 saplings of Deodar were planted over 500 square metre area during the plantation drive.

Thakur also participated in a cleanliness drive under the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' at Krishna Nagar ward.

He said Shimla was ranked 47th out of 434 cities under the campaign in 2017 and that the hill state would hope to do better this year.

He added that Rs 32 lakh had been spent in Shimla for achieving the target under the popular campaign.