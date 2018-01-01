App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 01, 2018 06:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

New Year's Eve: Over 2,000 cases of drunk driving registered in Hyderabad

The Rachkonda Police is also inquiring into an incident in which some bikers allegedly created ruckus near a woman hostel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Altogether over 2,000 cases of drunk driving were registered on the New Year's eve here, officials said on Monday.

The cases were registered under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, they said.

Pradeep, a popular television anchor was among those booked for drunk driving, Hyderabad Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P Papaiah said.

"We have seized some of the vehicles and registered cases against the drivers. They will be given counselling," Papaiah told PTI.

Another senior police official said 1,600 cases of drunk driving were registered under the Hyderabad police commissionarate.

Cyberabad Police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said 528 cases of drunk driving were registered in their jurisdiction and will be dealt as per the law.

A senior official of Rachakonda Police said that they registered 234 cases of drunk driving last night.

The Rachkonda Police is also inquiring into an incident in which some bikers allegedly created ruckus near a woman hostel under Saroornagar Police Station limits, the official added.

tags #Current Affairs #Hyderabad #India #New Years Eve

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.