Dec 21, 2017 10:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

New Indian High Commissioner presents credentials to Pak President

PTI

Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Ajay Basaria on Thursday presented his credentials to President Mamnoon Hussain, who said Pakistan is sincerely working for regional peace, stability and development.

Hussain congratulated the envoy and expressed hope that he will play important role in improving the bilateral ties, according to a statement issued by the President House.

"Pakistan is sincerely working for regional peace, stability and development," the president told Basaria.

Pakistan's economy prospered due to prudent policies of the government, Hussain said, adding that Pakistan is the best country for investment.

Ambassadors of China and Vietnam also presented their credentials today.

Basaria last week arrived in Pakistan through Wagah Border. He is 25th Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan.

He arrived at a challenging time as relations between Pakistan and India have touched new low due to ongoing tension.

His first major task would be the handling of a meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family on Monday.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Pakistan had agreed to facilitate a meeting of Jadhav with his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25.

