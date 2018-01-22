App
Jan 22, 2018 09:38 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

New bench led by CJI Dipak Misra to hear Loya case today as 'crisis' in judiciary continues

The supplementary cause list issued on Saturday had listed the petitions by activist Tehseen Poonawala and Maharashtra-based journalist Bandhuraj Sambhaji Lone before the bench of Chief Justice Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud.

Justice Dipak Misra
Justice Dipak Misra

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will on Monday hear two petitions seeking independent probe into the death of CBI judge BM Loya, a case which was at the forefront of the ‘rebellion’ by four senior-most judges of the top court.

Earlier, the two petitions were being heard by the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

The allocation of Judge Loya's matter to a relatively junior bench in Court No. 10 was one of the bones of contention raised by Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph in their unprecedented press conference on January 12.

Earlier, the two petitions were being heard by the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

The allocation of Judge Loya's matter to a relatively junior bench in Court No. 10 was one of the bones of contention raised by Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph in their unprecedented press conference on January 12.

