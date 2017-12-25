App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 25, 2017 11:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

New airports to come up in Darbhanga and Purnia, announces Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Kumar made the announcement at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Akhil Bharatiye Mithila Sangh at Talkatora Stadium

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced that new airports will be developed in Darbhanga and Purnia, two northern districts of the state.

He said the state government has "committed" land to the Centre for this purpose.

Kumar made the announcement at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Akhil Bharatiye Mithila Sangh at Talkatora Stadium, an event which was also attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

"New airports will be developed in Darbhanga and Purnia. We will make all efforts to develop the Mithila region and promote its language, arts, culture and rich history. The new Patna airport terminal will have Maithili (Madhubani) paintings on its roof," Kumar said.

related news

The announcement comes against the backdrop of the Centre's regional connectivity scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), launched earlier this year in order to enhance flight services to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

However, it is not clear whether the Darbhanga and Purnia airports fall under the UDAN scheme.

The scheme seeks to make flying more affordable for the masses with fares capped at Rs 2,500 per hour of flight.

The first round of bidding for RCS routes took place in March, when five carriers were awarded 128 routes.

Nearly 15 of these routes have commenced operations.

Bidding for the second round of RCS is underway and the government has received as many as 141 initial proposals for operating flight and helicopter services on 502 routes.

tags #Bihar #Bihar CM Nitish Kumar #India

most popular

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.