Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba leaves for India

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today left for India on a five-day state visit at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Leading a 59-member delegation, Deuba, on his first official trip abroad, departed for New Delhi at around 10 AM (local time).

The prime minister's delegation comprises four ministers, 12 lawmakers from various political parties and nine secretaries. A separate business delegation is also accompanying him.

Deuba's wife Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Finance Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Tourism Minister Jitendra Dev and Commerce Minister Meen Bishwakarma are also in the delegation.

It also includes National Planning Commission vice- chairman Swarnim Wagle and National Reconstruction Authority CEO Govinda Raj Pokharel, secretaries of various ministries and 21 lawmakers.

Deuba is scheduled to address Indian business community in New Delhi today. Tomorrow, he will attend the ceremonial reception and inspect the Guard of Honor at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will also hold an official meeting with Modi.

Deuba is scheduled to visit Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Bodh Gaya in Bihar before returning to Nepal on Sunday.

Main opposition leader KP Sharma Oli yesterday urged Deuba to discuss the issues of Nepal's national interest during his India visit, including the problem of floods in border areas, energy development and the 1950 bilateral treaty.

Deuba took over from Prachanda as the prime minister of Nepal in a power-sharing deal in June.