Jan 14, 2018 03:17 PM IST

NDMC officials to bid adieu to Ambassadors, travel in e-sedans

Charging stations have been developed for the e-sedans at different areas including Shivaji Stadium and Palika Kendra

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials will soon bid goodbye to their vintage ambassadors and commute to work in electric sedans.

The civic body will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Power Ministry for the project.

"The officials travelling by ambassadors will soon be given e-sedans for commuting to work.

"In the first phase, 80 electrically-run sedans will be procured by the ministry. The e-sedans will cost around Rs 10 lakh each, which the civic body will have to purchase from the company under the ministry at a subsidised rate," a senior NDMC official said.

Charging stations have been developed for the e-sedans at different areas including Shivaji Stadium and Palika Kendra.

The sedans can be driven up to 140 km at a time and can run up to the speed of 100 km per hour.

#Delhi #India #NDMC

