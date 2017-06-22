App
Jun 22, 2017 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDA's president nominee Ram Nath Kovind gets Z+, NSG security cover

NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind has been given 'Z+' and NSG security cover by the central government.

NDA's president nominee Ram Nath Kovind gets Z+, NSG security cover

NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind has been given 'Z+' and NSG security cover by the central government.

The commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) and security agencies have also done security audit of Kovind's temporary residence -- 10, Akbar Road, which is allocated to Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma.

"A Z+ and NSG security cover has been given to Ram Nath Kovind," a home ministry spokesperson said.

A security and threat analysis carried out by central security agencies favoured the armed security cover for the presidential candidate.

A squad of 10-12 armed NSG commandos will be with Kovind, along with escort and pilot vehicles.

It is expected that the elite force will guard him till he takes over the office of the first citizen of India, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces.

The NSG commandos will move around with Kovind who is expected to travel across the country extensively to meet legislators and leaders of political parties to seek support for his candidature.

71-year-old Kovind is a low-profile Dalit activist and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member.

The NSG protects high-profile politicians such as Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leader L K Advani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on July 17.

President Pranab Mukherjee completes his five-year term on July 24.

tags #Current Affairs #India

