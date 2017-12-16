NDA to launch counter offensive, push legislative agenda in Parliament

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday decided to take a tough stand against the Opposition in Parliament after the Congress and other parties stalled the Rajya Sabha demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks against former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

At a meeting of top NDA leaders, Modi asked the ruling alliance to strongly push the government's legislative agenda in the Winter Session of Parliament, sources said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that instead of attacking the prime minister, the Congress should apologise for the meeting held between its leaders, including Manmohan Singh, and Pakistani officials without informing the government.

His remarks indicating a counter-offensive by the NDA in Parliament came after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Monday following the opposition's protests over Modi's remarks at a Gujarat election rally in which the prime minister had accused Singh of colluding with Pakistan to influence the state polls.

"Rather than demanding apology from Prime Minister, they (opposition) should apologise for what they have done.... Without informing the government their leaders met Pakistani officials," Kumar said.

NDA sources said Modi referred to India's progress on a host of issues, including its jump in the ease of doing business ratings and reform measures like the GST, to underline his government's "able" handling of economy.

A leader, who attended the meeting, said the prime minister also pointed out the government's legislative agenda for the Winter Session and asked them to work together for pushing it in Parliament.

The Prime Minister cited various important legislations listed in the session including a bill to to grant the constitutional status to National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC) and muslim women protection of rights on marriage bill, and asked the leaders to ensure their passage in the session.

Modi also asked them to ensure presence of ruling alliance members in both the Houses.

Earlier speaking in the BJP's parliamentary party executive meeting also, the prime minister stressed on maximum attendance of the MPs in both the houses, BJP MP Sharad Tripathi, who was present in the meeting, said.

Modi also emphasised that people should be made aware of the rates of the consumer goods which have come down following the reduction in GST rates, Tripathi added.

The prime minister also spoke about the law enacted by his government that raised the maternity leave to 26 weeks from 12 weeks.

He noted that Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, had praised the progressive law in her comments during her visit to India and said that even many developed countries do not have such a legislation.