NBCC to redevelop 10 railway stations by 2020 with amenities similar to airports

Ten railway stations spread across the country are set to be redeveloped with airport-like amenities with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, reports the Economic Times. The deadline for completion of work is 2020.

The redevelopment will be done by a state-run infra arm NBCC. The project will be carried out through land monetisation where the process will be according to a self-financing model. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between the Rail Land Development Authority and NBCC for this project.

The 10 stations are Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Lucknow, Gomti Nagar, Kota, Tirupati, Nellore, Ernakulam, Puducherry, Madgaon and Thane.

“The redevelopment work will start at a few stations by December-end or early next year. The concept designs are already being worked out,” NBCC Chairman AK Mittal told the paper.

He said they are aiming to finish the project in 'two to two-and-a-half years' and the monetisation will be done via 'commercial exploitation' of the land which is provided by the railways.

The infra arm ill help in redeveloping the platforms, lounges, ticketing counters, parking and other amenities. This is apart from building designated arrival and departure terminals, similar to the ATM.

NBCC is also given the rights of using the land monetisation rights of these stations' lands for 45 years. The state-run firm will be allowed to build or lease land to hotels, malls, multiplexes, corporates and even for residential purpose.

As of now, the firm is mooting to increase the lease period so that the projects more viable.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the NBCC redevelopment model will be standardised and implemented for other station development projects as well. He said the firm will take up more redevelopment projects after the completion of the current project.

The Railways has lined up 400 stations for redevelopment on a public-private-partnership basis and is currently bidding stations to private companies for this purpose.

Earlier, the arm implemented a similar model for redeveloping Delhi’s New Moti Bagh (Chanakyapuri). They were to build houses for top bureaucrats was developed with the cost of Rs 1,700 crore — after selling a small piece of land to Leela Palace Hotels.

Along with the stations' project, NBCC is taking charge of redeveloping government-owned colonies in Delhi.