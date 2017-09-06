App
Sep 06, 2017 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC bags Rs 464 crore contract from health ministry

State-owned construction firm NBCC has bagged a Rs 464 crore contract from the health ministry for expansion of a sports injury centre in the national capital.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said it has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for planning, designing and construction of 'Expansion of Sports Injury Centre' project in New Delhi amounting to Rs 464 crore.

NBCC (India) Ltd, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Urban Development, is present in three main segments —Project Management Consultancy (PMC), real estate development and EPC contracting.

#Current Affairs #India

