Navtej Sarna explores ways to boost India-US partnership in energy sector

Aug 28, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Ambassador Navtej Sarna met Alaska's Governor Bill Walker during which energy co-operation was an important aspect of the discussions.

There is a great prospect for cooperation between India and the US in the energy sector, the top Indian envoy to Washington has said as he visited the resource-rich Alaska to explore the possibility of importing oil and gas from the state.

Indian Ambassador Navtej Sarna met Alaska's Governor Bill Walker during which energy co-operation was an important aspect of the discussions.

Alaska Gasoline Development Corporation president Keith Meyer made a detailed presentation to him on potential opportunities for India in Alaskan gas and oil.

"Great prospect for Oil and Gas Cooperation between India and Alaska," the Indian Embassy in Washington DC quoted Sarna as saying during his recent visit to Alaska.

"It’s something worth exploring," Sarna said as he concluded his Alaska on Friday.

An Indian delegation to discuss technical aspects could visit Alaska soon.

Alaska is said to have one of the world’s largest proven natural gas resources.

Sarna’s visit with focus on energy comes just days after the first consignments of American crude oil left from Texas to India. It is likely to reach Paradip (Odisha) in the last week of September.

Of late, the Alaska Gasoline Development Corporation has been marketing its gas with focus on Asian markets.

"Alaska is another state with a huge potential of oil and gas," Sarna said.

The Ambassador also had a meeting with the 11th Air Force commander Lt Gen Ken Wilsbach, who is head of Alaskan Command and NORAD or North American Aerospace Defence Command.

Sarna also interacted with Indian students, researchers and academicians at the University of Fairbanks.

"Inspiring discovery, Inspiring greatness"!...Engaging with students & faculty on research & co-oprn,” the Indian Embassy tweeted.

