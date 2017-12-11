App
Dec 11, 2017 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nationwide alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade: CPI-M

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar yesterday pitched for a nationwide ban on alcohol and asked party activists to raise awareness among people about the ill-effects of liquor consumption.

PTI

CPI-M politburo member Brinda Karat today said a nationwide ban on alcohol will lead to illegal trade, even as she supported a regulated policy with people's participation to curb the abuse.

Karat said that the ban and total prohibition lead to illegal trade while free supply of liquor causes "social havoc".

"So, a more regulated policy with people's participation is what we support," she told PTI, when asked about her party's view on Kumar's statement.

Karat said her party believes that the present liquor policies of most state governments actually promote its consumption as a revenue spinner.

"We fight against such policies and support and build social movements against alcohol abuse," she added.

Kumar had yesterday hit out at the Congress and Left parties, asking why they could not support a ban on liquor and campaign against its consumption.

"When Gujarat could implement liquor ban, Bihar could show that it could also be banned in the state, why it cannot be banned in the entire country?" he had said while addressing a party event in New Delhi.

Stressing that all religions, including Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism, criticise liquor consumption, he had said a ban in the entire country would be the biggest sign of communal harmony and respect to all the religions.

