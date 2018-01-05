National security framework needed towards Pak: Parliamentary panel to Centre

A parliamentary panel has asked the government to "remove stumbling blocks" in resolving outstanding issues with Pakistan through dialogue, and pitched for a National Security Framework (NSF) and a coherent strategy towards the neighbouring country.

The Committee on External Affairs also noted the fact that by neither publicly accepting not acting against terrorism emanating from its soil, Pakistan has displayed its unwillingness to create conducive environment for improving bilateral ties.

"However, this should not deter the government of India from taking steps from its side so that the situation of stalemate does not linger," it said in its report on "Indo-Pak relations" presented in Lok Sabha today.

Noting that the government has reiterated its readiness for resolution of all outstanding issues peacefully and bilaterally, the report said, however, the government has not mentioned any fresh initiative undertaken by neither side to create conducive environment for engagement.

"In the committee's view, the government of India as a responsible and credible stakeholder should continuously endeavour to utilise its diplomatic clout to create a conducive environment and to remove the stumbling blocks in resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and enforcement of the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration in letter and spirit," it said.

The panel also stressed on the need for India as well as Pakistan to engage afresh and proceed with a step-wise process to dialogue, moving from peripheral to core issues.

It said, "In view of the repeated existence of multiple crises resulting from militancy, insurgencies, terrorist attacks, unsettled border disputes etc, the Committee had strongly felt the need for a NSF and a coherent strategy towards Pakistan."

The panel also took note of the numerous threats like ceasefire violations, border incursions and drug trafficking that have serious implications for country's border security, and said the government should ensure proper and all-weather connectivity roads along the border to strengthen security.