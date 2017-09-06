National Capital registers highest fatal accidents in 2016; Mumbai shows improvement

Delhi witnessed approximately 12 percent of all the fatal road accidents during 2016. It registered 1,591 cases, highest among the cities having population above 50 million.

The data on total road accidents for the year 2016 showed that the number of fatal accidents increased by 3.3 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) basis from 1,31,726 to 1,36,071. The number of road accidents, however, fell by 4.1 percent y-o-y from 5,01,423 to 4,80,652.

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari said that since the capital has a lot of agencies, it gets difficult to hold one agency accountable.

“Delhi has a lot of agencies. There is Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation, state government and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI),” he said.

As per statistics released for 2016, Delhi witnessed 7,375 accidents including 1,591 cases of death. This number fell from 1,622 fatal accidents out of total 8,085 road accidents in 2015.

The minister said that after having studied the case of Delhi, it was found that various departments would “pass the buck” from one department to another.

“I have talked to the Prime Minister… It is an important issue but no one is ready to take the responsibility,” he said.

Drivers' fatigue (38 percent) and over-speeding (23 percent) are other major reasons for road accidents in Delhi.

Among other cities with over 50 million population, it was found that Mumbai, Maharashtra had shown improvement when compared to last year.

In 2015, the western state registered a total of 63,805 road accidents including 13,212 death cases. Forward one year and the state saw a drop of 37.5 percent. Only 39,878 accident cases were registered in the state including 12,935 incidents of fatal accidents.

“The people of Mumbai follow rules more diligently (when compared to Delhi),” said the minister.

The secretary for transport, Yudhvir Singh Malik, also said that “driving habits have to be controlled” in Delhi in order to obtain better results.

“Kanoon ke prati samman bhi nahi hai aur dar bhi nahi (neither do people respect the la, nor do they fear it),” Gadkari said.

The minister hailed the overall drop in road accident incidents, but said it was just a start.

“It’s not a big achievement, but I am glad the numbers have begun to fall,” he said.

Road accident fatalities dropped by 4.75 percent (y-o-y) during first half of 2017.

Ministry of road transport and highways had undertaken various initiatives including easy accessibility to ambulances, increasing awareness and improving vehicle safety standards to improve road safety after road accidents increased by 4 percent since 2014.

“It's a big task and I am sensitive towards it," the union minister said.