App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 13, 2017 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nation missed Manmohan's anger when loot took place under his watch : BJP Chief Shah

"We want to ask respected Manmohan Singh ji why was he not angry and anguished when a CM of his country was called ‘Maut Ka Saudagar'. Why is he still silent when PM of his country is called ‘neech’," Shah said in series of tweets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP chief Amit Shah hit back at former prime minister Manmohan Singh over his criticism of Narendra Modi and asked the "angry" Congress veteran why he was silent when a "monumental loot" took place during his tenure at the Centre.

"We want to ask respected Manmohan Singh ji why was he not angry and anguished when a CM of his country was called ‘Maut Ka Saudagar'. Why is he still silent when PM of his country is called ‘neech’," Shah said in series of tweets.

The BJP president's reference was to remarks made against Prime Minister Modi by Congress leaders.

"When it comes to respected Manmohan Singh ji’s honesty, I would not like to say anything. The monumental loot and plunder under his watch speak for him in abundance!," Shah tweeted.

related news

He said the nation missed Singh's anger when the "monumental loot and plunder" were taking place during his tenure as the prime minister.

"Amused to see the Congress party so desperate before the Gujarat elections. Just a day before polling, both Shri Rahul Gandhi and respected Manmohan Singh ji are only maliciously attacking PM," he said.

Shah was responding to Singh's remarks earlier this week when he accused Modi of "spreading falsehood and canards" to score political points and sought an apology for his "ill- thought transgression".

On the eve of the second and final phase of Gujarat's Assembly elections, Shah also accused Singh of taking a U-turn in declaring that he had attended a meeting with Pakistani diplomats after denying it.

"Only after the secret meeting was exposed, respected Manmohan Singh ji said that the discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations," Shah said, asking him why he had not apprised the government of the meeting.

Shah also took Singh on over party leader Rahul Gandhi publicly tearing up an ordinance during the UPA rule.

"Where was his concern for the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office," Shah asked.

Describing the attacks and allegations by both Singh and Gandhi as the "desperation" of the Congress party a day before polling, Shah said both leaders had "maliciously" attack the Prime Minister.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.